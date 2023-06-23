Jolena Quarzo capped her remarkable three-year career with two PIAA, two WPIAL and three county gold medals. Those accomplishments earned the Brownsville senior top honors for the third year in a row on the 2023 Herald-Standard Girls All-Area Track & Field Team.
Waynesburg Central’s Jordan Dean and Emily Mahle earned multiple spots on the team.
3,200 relay: Southmoreland.
Honorable mention: Uniontown.
100 high hurdles: Zhariah Reed, Brownsville.
Honorable mention: Annika Tajc, Laurel Highlands; Sophia Iacovino, Charleroi; Baylee Sleek, Mount Pleasant; Mia Pierce, Laurel Highlands; Katie Chiado, Laurel Highlands.
100: A’Kira Dade, Uniontown; Azyia Dade, Brownsville.
Honorable mention: Disaya Craggette, Uniontown; Grayce Panos, Albert Gallatin.
1,600: Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville.
Honorable mention: Lexi Ohler, Southmoreland; Anastasia Georgagis, California; Hope Trimmer, Uniontown; Tessa Rodriguez, Belle Vernon; Isabella Baker, Laurel Highlands.
400: Angelina Massey, Ringgold.
Honorable mention: Grayce Panos, Albert Gallatin; Emma Larkin, Geibel Catholic; Megan Mehall, Southmoreland; Ella Sypolt, Charleroi; Eryka Hackney, West Greene.
400 relay: Brownsville.
Honorable mention: Ringgold, Uniontown, Laurel Highlands, California.
300 intermediate hurdles: Emma Larkin, Geibel Catholic
Honorable mention: Jordan Dean, Waynesburg Central; Katie Chiado, Laurel Highlands.
800: Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville.
Honorable mention: Jordan Dean, Waynesburg Central; Hope Trimmer, Uniontown; Emma Larkin, Geibel Catholic; Rosalyn Perozzi, Belle Vernon.
200: Rylan Bugosh, Mount Pleasant.
Honorable mention: A’Kira Dade, Uniontown; Emma Larkin, Geibel Catholic; Azyia Dade, Brownsville.
3,200: Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville.
Honorable mention: Lexi Ohler, Southmoreland; Grace Trimmer, Uniontown.
1,600 relay: Ringgold.
Honorable mention: Waynesburg Central, Uniontown.
Discus: Tiffany Zelmore, Mount Pleasant/Mia Pierce, Laurel Highlands.
Honorable mention: Courtlyn Turner, Albert Gallatin.
Shot put: Tiffany Zelmore, Mount Pleasant.
Honorable mention: Farrah Reader, Belle Vernon; Mia Pierce, Laurel Highlands; Samantha Smichnick, California.
Javelin: Mia Pierce, Laurel Highlands.
Honorable mention: Gabriella McGavitt, Frazier; Courtlyn Turner, Albert Gallatin; Lily Shahan, Belle Vernon.
High jump: Ella Neil, California; Francesca Scaramucci, Belle Vernon; Lizzy Boone, Southmoreland; Abigael Nicolas, Ringgold.
Honorable mention: Emily Mahle, Waynesburg Central; Ella Ciez, Laurel Highlands; Neela Hill, Laurel Highlands; Angelina Massey, Ringgold; Baylee Sleek, Mount Pleasant; Elena Cavanagh, Laurel Highlands; Maddie Hoffman, Belle Vernon; Abigail Tikey, Connellsville.
Triple jump: Gianna Anderson, Belle Vernon.
Honorable mention: Sydney Polkabla, Frazier; Angelina Massey, Ringgold; Francesca Scaramucci, Belle Vernon.
Long jump: Emily Mahle, Waynesburg Central.
Honorable mention: Gianna Anderson, Belle Vernon; Francesca Scaramucci, Belle Vernon; Lyric McLee, Uniontown; Malaree Duggan, Brownsville; Mollie Roukonen, Belle Vernon.
Pole vault: Jaden Brambley, Laurel Highlands.
Honorable mention: Lexie Pulice, Laurel Highlands; Isabella Pulice, Laurel Highlands.
Most Outstanding Overall Performer: Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville
Class AAA Most Outstanding Field Performer: Mia Pierce, Laurel Highlands.
Class AAA Most Outstanding Track Performer: Hope Trimmer, Uniontown.
Class AA Most Outstanding Field Performer: Tiffany Zelmore, Mount Pleasant.
Class AA Most Outstanding Track Performer: Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville.
Most Outstanding Coaching Staff: Class AAA, Ringgold, Jennifer McMichael; Class AA, Brownsville, Jim Barak/California, Matt Loomis/Waynesburg Central, Dave Fowler.
NOTES: Quarzo had another dominating season the track, winning her third-straight gold in both the WPIAL and PIAA Class AA 3,200. ... She also finished first in both meets in the 1,600. ... The North Carolina State recruit earned her second FCCA Track MVP with first place finishes in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 the day after she finished 10th in the 3,000-meter run at the Penn Relays. ... Pierce won three medals in the WPIAL Class AAA final, bronze in both the discus and javelin and sixth in the shot put. ... She finished seventh in the discus at the state meet. ... The area’s girls won two gold, a bronze and five total PIAA medals, and two gold, two silver, four bronze and 25 total medals in the district meet. ... Brambley, a sophomore, won the silver medal in the pole vault in the WPIAL Class AAA final. ... Zelmore had a solid postseason with a silver in the shot put and fourth place in the discus at the WPIAL Class AA final, and bronze (discus) and sixth (shot put) at the PIAA Championship. ... Larkin, a freshman, had a busy schedule in the WPIAL Class AA meet, running in three straight races. She was fourth in the 400, fifth in the 300 intermediate hurdles, and just missed a third medal after placing 10th (a step or two behind Dean) in the 800 ... Mahle qualified for the PIAA Class AA final after she placed fifth in the long jump in the district final. ... She also was seventh in the high jump. ... Boone placed third in the high jump in the district meet for a berth in the Class AA state final. ... Nicolas finished fourth in the high jump, while teammate Massey won bronze in the 400 in the WPIAL Class AA Championship. ... Ohler finished fourth in the WPIAL Class AA 3,200 for a spot in the PIAA meet. ... Scaramucci placed seventh in the WPIAL Class AAA triple jump. ... The Lady Scots’ 3,200 relay, Bugosh (200), and Reed (100 high hurdles, finished seventh and Sleek (high jump), Bugush (200), and Polkabla (triple jump) placed eighth in the WPIAL Class AA final. ... Waynesburg Central, Brownsville and California shared the Section 6-AA title.
