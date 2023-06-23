Mahle all area track

Waynesburg Central’s Emily Mahle runs through her final phase of the triple jump during the Section 6-AA Championship at California on April 26. Mahle finished first in the triple jump and pole vault. Mahle was named to the Herald-Standard Girls All-Area Track & Field Team. (Photo by Jim Downey)

Jolena Quarzo capped her remarkable three-year career with two PIAA, two WPIAL and three county gold medals. Those accomplishments earned the Brownsville senior top honors for the third year in a row on the 2023 Herald-Standard Girls All-Area Track & Field Team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.