Austin Lafferty homered, doubled and knocked in two runs as South Park soared past Waynesburg Central, 14-1, in a five-inning WPIAL Class AAA baseball first-round playoff game at West Mifflin on May 17.
Winning pitcher Drew Lafferty allowed four hits and no walks with eight strikeouts.
Luke Rider had a double and three RBIs for No. 2 South Park (15-5).
Lincoln Pack tripled and singled and Mason Switalki also had two hits with an RBI for Waynesburg (5-13). Switalski took the loss. He walked three and struck out three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.