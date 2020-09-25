ROGERSVILLE — One of the premier match-ups of the football season in the Tri-County South has been put on hold.
A COVID-19 case at West Greene High School led to the postponement of the Pioneers’ game scheduled for last Friday night at California.
The two teams have accounted for the last three conference titles with the Trojans winning in 2017, the Pioneers, California and Monessen tying for first in 2018, and West Greene claiming sole possession of the crown last year.
“The football game is cancelled/postponed,” said West Greene athletic director Bill Simms said.
Simms said he was in discussions with California athletic director Ray Huffman on a make-up date.
“We’re working with Cal and we’re looking at the potential, tentative reschedule date of Monday, Sept. 28,” Simms said. “There are no other Fridays to put it so we’re looking to get creative. We think we can work it in on a Monday. We’ll see if that works out.
“You feel bad about the situation. It was California’s senior night.”
As it turned out, that date did not work out as teams need to have at least five days off in between games due to COVID-19 protocol. The two schools are still discussing a way to fit the make-up game into their schedules.
The Pioneers opened their season with a 43-8 TCS win over Mapletown.
Simms confirmed a COVID-19 case at West Greene but said there is no indication that an athlete or coach was involved.
“It is COVID-related at our school, but it is non-athletic,” Simms said. “We are taking precautionary measures and we are not going to have our sports go on during that time. We’re going to shut the entire school down for cleaning and while that is going on, we’re also shutting sports down.
“It has nothing to do with our teams though. We have no kids on any of our teams that have tested positive. There were no exposures that we know of. We’re just being very cautious. That’s the approach we’re taking in-house. I talked to the WPIAL and let them know about the situation.”
West Greene had to postpone several other sporting events in addition to last Friday’s football game.
“This cancels our volleyball games on Thursday and Monday,” Simms pointed out. “This cancels cross country going up to Red, White and Blue and cancels all of our middle school events, too.”
The Red, White and Blue Classic is a popular annual cross country invitational involving several area teams that is hosted by Gateway and took take place at White Oak Park in Monroeville last Friday and Saturday.
Simms said the school will be thoroughly cleaned during the shutdown.
“The maintenance guys have been doing an incredible job here and I’m sure they’ll continue to do so,” Simms said. “We’ll be going virtual instruction until students can return.”
Students were expected to return on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
