The following is one in a series of stories featuring local high schools which lost their spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Waynesburg Central boasted one of the area’s best track & field programs and the Raiders and Lady Raiders headed into the spring with great anticipation for another stellar season.
“We were fortunate enough the last two years, with the boys winning the section and us finishing second, to host the WPIAL team playoffs,” WC girls track & field coach Dave Fowler said. “That’s pretty rare and Waynesburg did it two years in a row. That was a real honor, and I felt confident enough that we could win the section this year, and we probably would’ve hosted it again.”
The coronavirus pandemic took away any chance of that happening.
Waynesburg’s baseball team reached the WPIAL quarterfinals in 2019 and was seeking its fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs.
“We thought we had a pretty good chance of making it further than we did last year,” said third-year coach Jamie Moore. “Maybe I was naive. When they first said two weeks, I said OK, we can do this, we can still get the regular season in. But as each day went on and the news got worse, I started to realize that we might lose it all.”
Jim Armstrong, who was heading into his 10th year with the Lady Raiders and 46th year overall as a softball coach, has witnessed a lot in his experience but the COVID-19 pandemic was something completely new to him.
“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Armstrong said. “It’s totally disgusting. It ruined these kids’ season and took the senior year from three of them.
“It not only ruined softball, it ruined everything.”
Waynesburg boys track & field coach Rick Layton noted the overall effect on sports programs the pandemic has caused.
“It stinks for all the kids, not just the seniors,” said Layton, who watched his son Daniel win a PIAA gold medal in the 110 high hurdles last year as a senior. “That experience that you lose is critical going forward.”
“For our school, for our kids, this was devastation this year,” Fowler said. “It wasn’t fair. But none of this was for anybody.”
Track & Field
Rick Layton and Fowler didn’t foresee the effects the pandemic would have on spring sports.
“On the day that we were notified that school was canceled for the next two weeks we actually had practice plans for the kids.” Layton said. “We let them take throwing implements home with them, hurdles and different things, because we honestly thought this was going to be a short-term thing. Our kids kept training. There were excited.
“Then two weeks go by, they extend it again, and we started to worry a little more, but we never gave up hope. Coach Fowler and I kept sending out workouts to the kids clear through April. Then in early May we could see the writing on the wall.”
“I could just see as the weeks went by they were starting to get defeated because of this,” Fowler said of his girls squad. “When they realized they weren’t going to be able to come back, it was shocking for these girls. They couldn’t wait for their senior year.”
The Raiders had five seniors: Avery McConville, Caleb Shriver, Lucas Garber, Jonathon Davis and Garrett Fenstamacher.
“Avery was going to lead our team in all three throws this year, he’s very good in shot put, discus and javelin,” Layton said. “Last year he qualified for WPIALs in the discus (eighth-place medal) and the javelin (12th).”
McConville was a three-sport star who suffered a shoulder injury in football that carried over into basketball season.
“Going into track we weren’t sure we were going to have him at all,” Layton said. “He had to have some surgery. Our hope was he was going to make it back in time for WPIALs. He’s a great, hard-working kid.”
Shriver, like McConville, was a four-year letterman. He was a sprinter who helped the 400 relay team set a school record as a freshman, and jumper.
“Probably long jump was his best event,” Layton said. “He ended up with a P.R. around 20 feet, 7 inches. He went to WPIALs and finished 12th. He also was a triple jumper and he was over 40 feet in that event.
“This was going to be the first in his four years that he was going to be healthy, so we were really looking forward to see what he could do. This was going to be his year to shine.”
Garber and Davis were first-year members of the boys track team.
“Lucas was going to do high jump and long jump,” Layton said. “He cleared six feet on his own in the high jump, without any coaching from anyone, in probably the second practice we had in the gym. We were looking for him by the end of the season at the very least qualifying for WPIALs, if not medal. I’m really disappointed that I didn’t get a chance to coach him. He’s just such a great athlete.
“Jonathan was a cross country runner who was going to come out and do distance for us. We were excited to have him.”
Layton felt Fenstamacher was set to have a breakout year as a thrower.
“Garrett’s a big, strong kid,” Layton said. “Probably shot put was going to be his top event. He seemed to be finally pulling everything together mentally and physically.”
The Raiders were rife with talented underclassmen also.
“The one with the best potential was probably Gabe McConville, Avery’s brother, a junior,” Layton pointed out. “He also does cross country and was my best all-around distance runner. He qualified for WPIALs last year in the 1,600 (10th, 4:47).
“I think this was going to be his year. He worked so hard in the off-season just training his butt off. I truly think he was one of the kids to get to states. I’m going to be counting on him big time next year.
“I had some kids coming up that I was excited for. Owen Farrier was a sophomore. He grew leaps and bounds physically. Dawson Fowler was a sophomore and his javelin was coming along extremely well. We had a couple kids from from basketball in Chase Henkins and Jacob Mason coming out also, two good athletes. Jacob is about a 6-7, 6-8 kid who was going to try to high jump.”
Layton was looking for contributions from his freshmen class was well.
“Carson Teagarden is a very good sprinter and jumper,” Layton said. “His best friend is my youngest son Drew, who had his sights on beating his older brother Daniel’s freshman pole vault record. Honestly, I think he had a good shot. He cleared 11 feet in practice in the winter.”
The Lady Raiders were blazing a trail for their program.
“They broke all the middle school records, they worked their way up,” Fowler said. “The were training like crazy, they were so into it. These seniors, I’ve coached them for six years. I was their middle school coach and I moved on up with them to high school. They’re a tremendous group, one of the most talented we’ve had come through in a long time.
“It’s really unfortunate.”
The girls team had three PIAA qualifiers in 2019 returning this year in seniors Jules Fowler — the coach’s daughter — and Bree Echegaray along with junior Taylor Shriver.
“Jules Fowler went to states in the long jump and took fourth at WPIALs,” coach Fowler said. “She was our team MVP the last three years in terms of point totals. She would run four events. She also did the triple jump, 100 and 400 relay. Jules needed 17-1 to break the school record in the long jump and I’d seen her do it in practice so I know she was capable of it. But she never got the chance to even try.
“Bree also made it to states, in the high jump. She took fifth at WPIALs and broke the school record with a 5-2. She was looking to improve on that. She also was part of our 400 relay team with Jules, Emma Mankey, who was also a senior and a four-year letterman, and Regan Carlson. Last year they were the section champions.”
Fowler also noted seniors Kaley Pell, Talia Teagarden, Emily Kiger and Makayla Russell. Teagarden and Russell, who both specialized in hurdles, were also four-year lettermen. Pell was a versatile three-year letterman, and Kiger did the 300 hurdles and high jump.
The Lady Raiders next year will at least welcome back the outstanding Shriver, the latest in a long line of Waynesburg pole vaulters to break the WPIAL pole vault record while winning a gold medal. She cleared 12-7 in 2019 and earned a bronze PIAA medal.
“Taylor did exceptionally well in the pole vault and we’ll have her another year,” Fowler said. “She also runs the relay and usually will do the 100 high hurdles for us. And we have some youth coming on board. We had a strong freshmen class that we expected to contribute a lot.”
Baseball
Moore was still hopeful the high school baseball season would be played when the first two-week postponement was announced.
“Then it just snowballed,” he said. “Before you know it they canceled Legion and I was thinking we weren’t going to play any ball at all this year until that Western Pa. league developed.”
Moore was happy to field a team in the Western Pennsylvania Baseball League and got five games in before a positive virus test in the Central Greene School District led to him putting the summer season on hold.
“It was pretty much everyone from my high school team and one kid from Jefferson-Morgan,” Moore explained. “We had a lot of kids out and they were excited to get a chance to play a little bit. We had 17 kids coming each night for practice or games. We got to do a senior night a couple weeks ago, which was nice. We wanted to give them the recognition since they missed out on their high school season.”
Moore’s high school baseball team was expected to be a force in the WPIAL in 2020 and was looking forward to a spring trip.
“When things shut down we were five days away from going to Myrtle Beach for the Cal Ripken Experience so we missed out on that,” Moore said.
“We had three seniors, all returning starters, Luke Robinson, Trevor Stephenson and Justin Goodman. All three of them were going to be team captains.”
All three were expected to be solid contributors for the Raiders.
“Justin was our everyday catcher since his junior year,” Moore said. “He was solid behind the plate and solid at the plate. Trevor was our center fielder, our best outfielder. He batted over .300 last year with good foot speed.”
Robinson was considered on of the district’s top players.
“Luke just all-around was our best player, pitching, fielding, hitting,” Moore said. “We did lose a lot of seniors the year before but we had Luke coming back, pitching, and Tyler Switalski, a big junior lefty. We would’ve had two of the best pitchers in the section, and maybe the whole WPIAL, with those boys.
“And we had some younger kids, a lot of juniors, ready to step up and contribute. We were looking for a section title and a long playoff run. I’m definitely disappointed we didn’t get the chance.”
Softball
Unlike Moore, Armstrong didn’t even get the opportunity to field a summer softball squad.
“We had a team for a couple days and then the positive virus test at school forced us to cancel that, too,” said Armstrong, who, like Moore, lost out on a team trip, which made him realize how serious the situation was becoming.
“When they closed the schools down and canceled our trip to Pigeon Forge in Tennessee, you knew it was going to last for a long time,” Armstrong said. “It was a shame.”
Armstrong had high hopes for the 2020 season.
“I was expecting to have a pretty good year,” he said. “I had a couple of good freshmen coming in, one was a left-handed pitcher, Kendall Lemley, to go along with my junior pitcher, Megan Braun. That gave a us a good left-right combination that I thought was going to work very well. And we had some good bats in the lineup.”
The Lady Raiders had three seniors: Jordan Sibert, Kaylee Turcheck and Myranda Russ.
“Jordan played left field and Kaylee played first base,” Armstrong said. “They were good players who were likely starters. Myranda was a utility infielder who played mainly third base. She wasn’t a starter but she would’ve gotten some playing time.
“I was excited about the team. It’s a shame we had to lose it like that. It was the same case for everybody, West Greene also, and a lot of other good teams.
“We’re changing sections next year so we’ll see how that goes. I’m just hoping we finally get past all this and have a season next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.