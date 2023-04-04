MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — College football, with the transfer portal and NIL money, has transformed itself into a game of the here and now, future planning being as difficult as it is today.
But there was an interesting, perhaps even promising, aspect to Saturday’s practice in that the future of the program emerged before the eyes of teammates and coaches, both those who coach the Mountaineers and a healthy gathering of coaches attending Neal Brown’s annual spring clinic.
Perhaps before anyone thought he would be, running back CJ Donaldson was taking part in the drills and the scrimmage, not with to-the-ground tackling, but with enough contact to trumpet out to the world that the leg he broke to end his season in last year’s TCU game was healed and he was ready to move forward.
And, at the same time, having driven down from Uniontown, where his basketball career at Laurel Highlands High had ended, the Mountaineers top incoming freshman, Rodney Gallagher, who is being counted upon to help out of the slot, was in attendance, though not yet enrolled or a participant in the drills.
If West Virginia is to turn its fortunes around this season, these two young men will surely be in the center of it all.
All eyes clearly were focused on Donaldson, who was nothing short of a rookie sensation a year ago until his injury, doing far more than WVU’s ever imagined.
To the public, his coming out party was in the Backyard Brawl against Pitt, when he picked up 44 yards on his first collegiate carry and left stunned tacklers in his wake all day as he gained 125 yards and scored a touchdown.
But to the team, his coming out party was much earlier.
“We expected him to play, but I expected him to play more out of the slot when we recruited him,” Brown said, knowing he originally had him in the tight ends room. “I knew physically he would be ready to play. He just ended up playing a different position.”
That was running back.
“His coming out party was the first full scrimmage of the fall camp,” Brown said. “He was running with the second and third teams going against our first defense and they couldn’t tackle him. I got to thinking, ‘We’re on to something here.’”
Then along came Pitt.
“His breakout game was definitely the Backyard Brawl against Pitt,” Brown said.
Donaldson showed himself to be a unique talent.
“He’s got big-time ability. He’s an extremely smart football player and showed that today. He had a couple of really explosive runs and showed good patience,” Brown said. “He’s a load to tackle.”
He’s also an excellent pass receiver. In fact, the coaches have had to approach dealing with him in reverse of the normal running back.
“With him, he’s growing his game. I always have to remind myself when I talk to the staff that he doesn’t have all these reps (at running back), so every full-speed rep he gets he’s going to continue to get better,” Brown said.
“Now, just from memorization and knowing what to do, we can move him around and do what he’s done his whole life, which is catch balls and run routes. It’s the reverse with him and normal running backs. Usually, they get all these reps on inside runs and outside runs but you have to teach them catch balls. It’s the exact opposite for him.”
But Donaldson’s intelligence and exuberance makes dealing with him easy.
“First thing he has is general intelligence. He understands sports. I never asked him this but I’d be willing to bet he played a lot of different things growing up. They were well coached at Gulliver and moved him around,” Brown said.
“He’s got a natural feel for understanding things like spacing elements in the passing game. If you are first or second or third option, there’s timing aspect and spacing aspect. He just takes in information. It goes back to he’s an intelligent person, understands sports and learns quickly.”
His season was shortened to seven games last year, but he gained 526 yards, averaging 6 yards a carry, and scored eight rushing touchdowns while also catching nine passes, a number that’s expected to rise dramatically this season.
And then there’s Gallagher, who will probably operate out of the slot as he learns the system.
“He’s going to have opportunities,” Brown said of Gallagher. “He’s got to gain some weight and get stronger, but in fall camp he’ll have opportunities in the camp to help us. We got plenty of time for him to learn what to do, so I’m not worried about that.”
