CARMICHAELS -- It was a double delight for Carmichaels' girls basketball team on Monday night.
Lady Mikes senior star Sophia Zalar rang up a game-high 31 points, including the 1,000th of her career, and her team wrapped up a WPIAL playoff spot in Section 4-AA with a 54-40 win over visiting Bentworth.
Zalar, needing 14 points to reach 1,000, took charge from the start, scoring nine points in the first quarter as Carmichaels built an 18-7 lead.
Zalar made a layup and converted one of two foul shots to push her total up to 12 early in the second quarter, then hit the milestone in spectacular fashion, taking a pass from Alyna Simon and swishing an NBA-range 3-pointer with 4:22 left in the half to give her 1,001 career points.
The game was stopped momentarily for the Lady Mikes (5-4, 7-12) and their vocal fans to celebrate the accomplishment.
"It is a big deal to me," Zalar admitted. "To hit it proves that anything is possible if you just go out, work hard, stick with it and put your heart out on the floor."
Zalar wound up with three 3-pointers, eight two-point field goals and was six of nine at the foul line while turning in one of her usual stellar all-around performances.
"Sophia was on fire," Carmichaels coach Chelsea Ulery said. "A couple years ago I said Sophia is someone to watch for and now to see her score her 1,000th point, I'm so happy for her. She's such a hard worker.
"She has so much energy and is extremely athletic. She's very fast and can jump very high but she doesn't just rely on her natural ability. She also puts in extra effort. She puts in a lot of extra time after practice, before practice, on her off days. She is so deserving of this."
Zalar admitted she had to settle herself a bit before tipoff.
"I was a little bit nervous going into this game," she said. "But then I realized if I go on the court and just play like I usually play basketball and play my heart out, everything will work out and that's what happened."
Zalar wound up with 19 first-half points as Carmichaels took a 32-16 lead at intermission. The hosts extended their advantage to 49-27 by the end of the third quarter and Ulery emptied her bench midway through the fourth quarter.
Megan Voithofer sank a pair of 3-pointers in scoring 11 points for Carmichaels. Kendall Ellsworth added six points.
"Everyone did very well for us tonight," Ulery said. "Megan's shot is starting to fall. She's just a naturally gifted shooter and now she has that confidence. The last few games she's been lighting it up."
The Lady Bearcats (2-8, 4-14) kept fighting until the end and outscored Carmichaels 13-5 in the fourth quarter to whittle the final gap down to 14.
Amber Sallee poured in four 3-pointers in a 19-point outing to lead the way for Bentworth. Grace Skerbetz made a pair of 3-pointers in scoring nine points and Jesse Laskey chipped in with six points for coach Donna Sallee's squad.
With her 1,000 milestone out of the way, Zalar was pleased to look forward to the postseason.
"I'm very excited about that," Zalar said. "I told the girls I want us to go to the playoffs. I had a taste of it last year for the first time as a junior and I wanted to do it again my senior year. And now we did it.
"I love this team so much, I love my players and my coaches and I'm very excited I got to do this with them. Chelsea, I love her personality as a coach and a person. She's like my best friend. We always talk and she gives me tips and tricks. I have a really good relationship with her."
Ulery would like to see her team continue to play well down the stretch.
"I told them coming in this is a must win for us and they did a great job," Ulery said. "The next three games we want to come out and play exactly like we did tonight."
