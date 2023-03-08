Mapletown senior Ella Menear swims the breaststroke leg of the 200 IM in Thursday’s WPIAL Class AA Swimming & Diving Championship at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool. Menear won the gold medal in 2:03.96. (Photo by Jim Downey)
PITTSBURGH — The second day of the WPIAL Class AA Swimming & Diving Championship last Friday afternoon was just as golden as the first one for Mapletown’s Ella Menear.
One day after successfully defending her gold medal in the 200 IM at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool, Menear retained her 100 backstroke title.
Menear entered the meet with the best seed time in the 100 backstroke and finished with the best time as she successfully defended her gold medal in 54.36 seconds. The Mapletown senior finished two seconds ahead of Hampton’s Lainey Sheets.
“On the last flip turn, I could see people around me. I had a feeling that I was ahead because you can’t really tell,” said Menear.
Menear was hoping to touch the wall with a better time.
“I wanted to be a little faster. I was trying to break 54 (seconds),” explained Menear. “The record (54.10, which she set last year) was on my mind.
“Records are meant to be broken, but medals are forever.”
The small school in Greene County will not likely have another swimmer like Menear cross into the halls.
“It’s definitely an honor to be so blessed to put Mapletown on the map,” said Menear, adding, “God has blessed me so much.”
Menear was the second seed coming into Thursday’s 200 IM, but left with the gold medal after touching the wall in 2:03.96. Kiski Area’s Eliza Miller, the top seed, was second in 2:05.45.
Menear needs to store time for the toughest of the four strokes, the breaststroke on the third leg.
“The breaststroke is my worst stroke, but it’s gotten better over the four years,” said Menear. “I need to make up time in the butterfly and backstroke.
“I was happy with my time, considering I’m not on a taper. This is my last WPIAL meet. I was faster than last year.”
Menear was already looking ahead to the backstroke after winning her first gold on Thursday.
“The 100 backstroke is my favorite event. I’m looking forward to it. I’m going out and trying my best,” added Menear.
She accomplished that goal as well and now heads to the PIAA championships.
