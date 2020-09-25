K.J. Rush passed for 196 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score as Avella upended visiting Jefferson-Morgan, 26-8, in a Tri-County South game Friday night.
Cole Davidson scored on a 12-yard run and Rush added a five-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to give the Eagles (2-0, 2-0) a 12-0 lead.
The Rockets (0-2, 0-2) pulled to within four, 12-8, later in the quarter thanks to a one-yard TD run by quarterback Cole Jones and a two-point conversion rush by Kevin Teagarden.
Rush connected with Cole Jaworowski on a 38-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter with Robbie West adding the extra point as Avella extended its advantage to 19-8.
The Eagles put the game away in the fourth quarter when Gabe Lis caught a 13-yard TD pass from Rush with West again tacking on the PAT.
Rush completed 12 of 14 passes and did not throw an interception.
