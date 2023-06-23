Several weeks ago we wrote about the possibility of an emerging weather pattern that would replace “La Nina” that had overstayed her visit.
El Nino, the boy is here for a visit
- By Jack Hughes, for the Greene County Messenger
Friday, June 23, 2023 6:36 AM
Mostly cloudy early then periods of showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 6:17 am
Weather scientists now feel confident that the El Nino pattern has taken hold and will be the big weather influencer over the coming months. These weather events are global in nature and each pattern usually brings with it a different set of events.
La Nina brought mild winters to a large portion of the United States, including Southwestern Pennsylvania, and helped ease the decades old drought in the west but also was responsible for torrents of rain that washed down western hillsides and mountains, causing widespread flooding. While it brought unprecedented amounts of snow to our west, ski resorts in Europe closed due to lack of snow. The warmer waters associated with La Nina were responsible for some memorable heat waves and devastating fires, along with an active Atlantic Hurricane season.
El Nino usually brings warm, dry weather to the Northern U.S. and Canada and this could worsen the wildfires going on in Canada. Finally the smoke has cleared from much of the U.S. as winds have shifted to a more westerly direction. While we had some haze and smoke and a very dry late May and early June that took its toll on area lawns and gardens, rains this past week have refreshed our landscapes and given trees a much needed drink as they were beginning to stress from the lack of water.
El Nino patterns tend to see a warmer Pacific with increased Hurricanes in the Pacific Basin and sometimes less activity in the Atlantic Ocean. This may not hold true this year as the Atlantic waters are already warm from the mild winter and the heating caused by the worsening global climate crisis. Oceans can hold a large amount of heat received from the global warming and these warmer waters are the fuel for increased and stronger storms.
Added to the problem is increasing sea levels and the amount of people not heeding the dangers of costal properties. Remember Hurricane Ian last year that truly devastated Southwest Florida. Many indications are beginning to point to these areas as not a good long term investment.
For the remainder of June across Southwestern Pennsylvania, we expect normal to just slightly above normal temperatures and rainfall about normal. Averages are temperatures in the low 80s for afternoons, and around 60 for the morning low.
Rainfall averages two inches for the last half of June.
