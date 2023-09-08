With the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk rut right around the corner, you can get a jumpstart on viewing some of those bugling bulls through the Game Commission’s Elk Cam.
With the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk rut right around the corner, you can get a jumpstart on viewing some of those bugling bulls through the Game Commission’s Elk Cam.
The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity, as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer, possibly a bear, and other wildlife as well.
Elk in the coming weeks will ramp up activity – with bulls becoming more vocal and competing with one another for available cows. Enjoying the show is just a few clicks away.
“Elk are magnificent animals and the spectacle of their bugling season draws onlookers to the elk range each year, sometimes from hundreds of miles away,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “Witnessing that action, anywhere you go, without having to make a trip, is part of why the Elk Cam so popular. The Game Commission is proud to bring it back for yet another run.”
The livestream is provided by HDOnTap and made possible with the help of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission.
“HDOnTap is very excited to partner with the Game Commission for another year of wildlife viewing on the live cam in elk country,” said Kate Barone, Director of Marketing with HDOnTap. “Year after year, the Elk Cam is live streamed to more than 1 million screens nationwide. This live cam’s allure lies in its unpredictability, showcasing the diverse wildlife of Pennsylvania in all its glory,” she added.
The Elk Cam is slated to run until the end of the bugling season, likely sometime in mid-October. The top time to see elk on camera is late in the afternoon.
The stream can be accessed on the Game Commission website at https://www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/WildlifeSpecies/Elk/Pages/default.aspx.
