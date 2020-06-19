In these times of limited sports activity due to the coronavirus pandemic the Greene County Messenger will occasionally present “From the Vault,” a story the sports staff has dug up from the past and reprinted. Today is a story on Carmichaels’ first WPIAL baseball championship on May 29, 2003.
PITTSBURGH — On a stage usually reserved for millionaires, small-town Carmichaels turned in a golden performance Thursday afternoon. The Mikes won their first WPIAL baseball title, battering Bishop Canevin, 10-0, in the Class A final at PNC Park.
“It was definitely a dream come true today,” said senior third baseman Colby Giles. “We stuck to our hustle and our defense and it paid off in the end. We couldn’t be more thrilled with the outcome. It’s an incredible feeling to come and actually play here. To come out with a victory wearing gold around your neck, it’s one of those feelings that can’t be beat.”
Sophomore left-hander Jared Lapkowicz (9-0) allowed only two hits and faced just one batter over the minimum in five innings of work. Lapkowicz finished with seven strikeouts, and fanned the final three hitters he faced in the top of the fifth inning.
“After the first inning, I was throwing a lot better,” Lapkowicz said. “I’m nervous at the beginning of every game. The (park) looked bigger at the start. But I started looking at the catcher (twin brother Jeff) and everything looked the same. I came in thinking they all could hit. The 1-2-3 first inning was a big help, a big comfort. I thought it would be a real close day.”
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Lapkowicz singled over the head of Canevin centerfielder Matt Emanuele with the bases loaded to drive home pinch-runner Sean McCombs and end the game because of the 10-run, five-inning rule.
Carmichaels (19-1) pounded two Canevin pitchers for 13 hits, including four by junior shortstop Shayne Busti. Busti accounted for the only run the Mikes would need when he drove an 0-1 offering from Crusaders’ starter Jim Cannon 400 feet into left-center field to score Giles with one out in the bottom of the first inning.
Giles led off the inning and perhaps sent a message for Carmichaels, which has scored 41 runs in four playoff games. He scorched a 2-1 pitch back through the box off Cannon’s left foot, sending the lanky lefty reeling to the ground.
“I wasn’t looking to hit the ball extremely hard, I was just trying to get on base,” Giles said. “That’s my job as the first hitter. You have to go in with confidence without being cocky. You have to know you can take control of the game at any minute.”
Which Carmichaels did, with runs in each of the first three innings. But it wasn’t until Carmichaels sent 11 hitters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning and scored six runs that Mikes coach Dave Bates started feeling good about things.
“It’s always nice when you can score a run, but one run doesn’t mean a thing,” Bates said. “It’s nice to score a run in the first three innings, but it doesn’t mean anything until you put them away with eight or nine runs. We found that out against Union; we found that out with California battling back and forth. We’re not going to play light ball.
“We could be playing Curry Home Retirement Center and it worries me. I worry about everybody. They (Canevin) didn’t get here because they’re bad. When it’s done it’s done.”
As dominant as Lapkowicz was, it may have been done when Busti drove in Giles with the game’s first run. Carmichaels, seeded second in Class A, played errorless ball, while Lapkowicz was retiring 10 of the final 11 batters he faced.
Every Mikes’ hitter but two had at least one hit, and even No. 9 hitter Niko Buday, who was held hitless, reached base three times. Lapkowicz finished with three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs, while junior second baseman Jamie Kowalczyk reached base three times on two singles and a walk.
Giles’ sacrifice fly gave Carmichaels a 2-0 second-inning lead, then Jeff Lapkowicz brought home Busti with a sacrifice fly to left field in the bottom of the third inning. Senior centerfielder Jono Menhart brought home the first two runs of the fourth inning with a single to left field, then Busti followed with a single to right and Menhart scored when the ball was thrown away at third base and he was awarded home plate on third baseman’s interference.
Jared and Jeff Lapkowicz and Kowalczyk all added RBI singles to make it 9-0.
Bishop Canevin (13-4-1) was vying for its third WPIAL title, having won Class AA crowns in 1993 and 2000. The Crusaders were seeded just ninth, but picked up wins over No. 8 Serra Catholic, No. 1 Neshannock and No. 5 Chartiers-Houston en route to Thursday’s title game.
Cannon (6-1) was touched for five runs (four earned) on six hits through three innings.
Sam Gioia was hit even harder, allowing five runs on seven hits in just 1 1/3 innings.
“(Getting hit) had nothing to do with the way I pitched,” Cannon said. “They (Carmichaels) were just hitting everything.”
(Go to greenecountymessenger.com to see Rob Burchianti’s column on this game from 2003.)
