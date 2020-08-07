Fayette County Baseball League president Ryan Encapera recently announced several league award winners and top performers.
Mill Run’s Cole Shearer had the top batting average in the 12-game season at .455 (10-for-22) to receive the John Kupets Batting Champion Award.
Rounding out the top nine averages are: Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ Noah Hansen (.433), Masontown’s Willie Palmer (.409), Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ Travis Sankovich (.400), Carmichaels’ Brody Bonadio (.385), Masontown’s Darion Palmer (.385), Fayette’s Anthony Dellapenna (.367), Mill Run’s Logan Kemp (.345), Masontown’s Michael Coll (.341), and Carmichaels’ Joel Spishock (.314).
Spishock drove in 14 runs to win the John “Preacher” Collingwood RBI Award.
Hansen hit two home runs for the Alex “Pickhandle” Merkosky Home Run Award.
Willie Palmer finished with a league-best 3-0 record with 40 strikeouts and a 2.33 ERA in 27 innings. Carmichaels’ Joby Lapkowicz was 2-0 with 40 strikeouts and no earned runs allowed in 20.2 innings.
Masontown’s Zach Uhazie was 3-1, including a no-hitter, with 35 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.96 in 25 innings. Carmichaels’ Joe Sabolek was 2-0 with 30 strikeouts and a 2.42 ERA in 22.1 innings. Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ Garrett Stevenson (2-0) struck out 21 in 15 innings and Mill Run’s Jimmy Malone (1-2) struck out 23 in 18 innings. The Copperheads’ Nate Torbich finished with a 3-3 record with a 3.04 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23.2 innings.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ Tyler Chrise (1-2) appeared in a league-high eight games with 28 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.
The following awards had yet to be voted on: Brian Sankovich MVP Award (regular season), Arky Schaffer Comeback Player of the Year Award, Nick Damico Rookie of the Year Award, Vince Zapatosky Mr. Baseball Award, Dan Kupets Manager of the Year Award, and the Joe Kurnot Top Pitcher Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.