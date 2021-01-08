The sports year that was 2020 will always be remembered for the coronavirus pandemic and the ravaging impact it had not only locally but across the world. Greene County had several talented teams in baseball, softball and track & field that had their seasons completely wiped out.
While COVID-19 dominated headlines, there were still memorable moments in Greene County sports. Here’s a look at some of the top local sports stories of 2020:
Raiders and Henson
Waynesburg Central senior Wyatt Henson played an important factor in the Raiders march to a WPIAL Class 3A wrestling championship and a spot in team state final.
The Raiders, under coach Joe Throckmorton, edged Canon-McMillan, 31-30, in a tense district team final that was decided by 10th tiebreaker (nearfall points), then upended mighty Bethlehem Center, 33-31, in the PIAA semifinals, before being defeated by Nazereth in the final.
It was Waynesburg’s first WPIAL championship in 31 years and its first time ever advancing into the state team tournament.
Individuallly, Henson edged North Hills’ Sam Hillegas in the 138-pound final to win PIAA gold and become Waynesburg’s 32nd state champion. He was coming off a state title in Missouri, where he attended high school the previous school year.
Several of Henson’s teammates also excelled in Hershey. Rocco Welsh lost in the PIAA final, 7-6, to Norwin’s Kurt Phipps at 126, Mac Church finished third at 106, Cole Homet was fifth at 132 and Luca Augustine placed sixth at 160.
Perfect Lady Pioneers
West Greene, under coach Jordan Watson, kept up its amazing hot streak in girls basketball.
The Lady Pioneers’ machine kept rolling despite graduating a trio of 1,000-point scorers. West Greene set a school record with 24 wins, all in a row, and made its third straight appearance in the WPIAL Class 1A final, where it lost to Rochester. A first-round loss in the state tournament left West Greene with a 24-2 record. The Lady Pioneers extended their section winning streak to 45.
West Greene did all that despite having zero seniors on its roster.
Mikes golf
Carmichaels boys golf team, led by brother-sister combo freshman Liam Lohr and lone senior Remmey Lohr, put together another stellar season.
The Mikes won the Section 8-AA title and advanced through the WPIAL team semifinals into the finals for the second time in three years where coach Dave Briggs’ Mikes finished third in the district.
Carmichaels excelled with a starting lineup that featured three freshmen as Liam Lohr was joined by Mason Lapana and Rolin Burghy. Juniors Nick Ricco and Chris Barrish were also members of the bronze-medal squad.
Volleyball excellence
Waynesburg Central led the way during a fruitful girls volleyball season for local teams, but the coronavirus had an unfortunate impact on the one team in the postseason.
Coach Dan Higinbotham took the Lady Raiders to where they had never gone before, advancing to the WPIAL semifinals after winning an outright section crown. Senior Emma Robinson, who was named to the all-state team, led the way for Waynesburg.
Carmichaels, moving up in classification, battled Waynesburg tightly in two regular-season losses and coach Julianne Speeney’s Lady Mikes seemed ready to make a run in the playoffs when they was forced to forfeit due to internal COVID-19 issues.
Mapeltown and West Greene also qualified for the playoffs.
Gridiron stars
No Greene County football team made the WPIAL playoffs but there were several noteworthy performances.
As usual there were no shortage of outstanding runners with Mapletown sophomore Landan Stevenson leading the way, rushing for 939 yards and 80 points, including a five-touchdown performance in a victory over Bentworth.
A pair of freshmen running backs turned in solid seasons after working their way into the starting lineup with West Greene’s Colin Brady rushing for 823 yards and Waynesburg Central’s Breyden Woods ringing up 538 yards.
Other top running backs were seniors Bailey Jones of Carmichaels (874 yards) and Jonathan Wolfe of Jefferson-Morgan (698).
Carmichaels quarterback Trenton Carter led the county in passing, completing 44 of 82 attempts for 760 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. The top two receivers were the Mikes’ Michael Stewart with 18 receptions for 319 and the Rockets’ Owen Maddich with 15 catches for a whopping 611 yards.
Unfortunately, the area football community lost one of its own on Dec. 21 when Waynesburg coach Chad Coss died suddenly. Coss loved coaching football and was always willing to talk about his team and promote his players. He’ll be missed.
Menear’s pool excellence
Mapletown freshman Ella Menear took off in the pool and won a silver medal in the 100 butterfly and a bronze medal in the 200 IM at the WPIAL swimming championships. She also excels at the backstroke.
The daughter of Lady Maples volleyball coach Christy Menear — another sport she participates in — Ella had no swim team at her high school so she competed with Albert Gallatin’s team as well as for her club team in Morgantown.
Watson earns rifle gold
West Greene’s Sheyann Watson took the gold medal in the WPIAL Individual Rifle Championships. She followed back-to-back champion Selena Phillips of Waynesburg Central, meaning the last three district winners were members of the Waynesburg Sportsmen’s Association.
Watson went on to place ninth in the PIAA final.
Waynesburg Central placed fourth in the WPIAL as a team with Colby Simkovic’s 100-10x leading the way. West Greene was sixth.
Baseball rises from the ashes
The Fayette County Baseball League was in jeopardy of not holding a season for the first time in decades but FCBL commissioner and Mitch’s Bail Bonds manager Ryan Encapera, with help from Carmichaels Copperheads’ manager Dickie Krause, made sure their league survived the pandemic by adhering to safety measures during a season that saw upstart Masontown defeat Mitch’s Bail Bonds in the best-of-three final. The Copperheads fell to Mitch’s in the semifinals.
Other highlights of 2021: Jefferson-Morgan’s Kyle Clayton was the only local golfer to advance to the PIAA Class 2A Championship after medaling in the WPIAL final. ... West Greene’s boys basketball team, under coach Jim Romanus, qualified for the WPIAL playoffs a school-record fifth year in a row. ... Waynesburg’s boys soccer team finished third in Section 3-AA to qualify for the postseason.
