The Fayette County Baseball League hopes to play baseball this summer and has plans in place should the opportunity present itself.
“We had a conference call with the managers and league officers (in early April concerning the coronavirus pandemic) and had a discussion on how we are going to handle things and get games in. The way we’re set up we can be more flexible,” explained FCBL President Ryan Encapera. “We’re going to meet again around May 1 and set an appropriate schedule.”
Encapera stressed the establishment of any schedule would follow all guidelines established by the federal, state and local governments.
“We’ll wait for the government to roll things open,” said Encapera. “We are trying to be as flexible as possible. Everyone is happy to play at least one game.”
The league has a three-tiered approach to scheduling games should the situation avail itself.
“Our best-case timeline is start June 1 and play 15 to 20 games, with the playoffs in late July. We could play a shortened, round-robin tournament,” said Encapera, adding, “Worst case is nothing.
“We’ll just roll with it every two weeks.
Encapera encourages those interested in putting a team together for the hopeful season to reach out to him via his email, ryanencapera@aol.com. He has received interest from some already, and expects to hear from a few more folks with the cancellation of the American Legion season and other AAU and travel ball tournaments.
“We want to keep as open as we can and have interested parties be in touch before May 1,” said Encapera. “We’re having an online meeting, and make something happen.
“This is the perfect time to do this (league expansion). It could be a good thing.
“We have four teams coming back (from last season) and there’s chatter two more are coming. If we get 8, 10 teams, that would be a nice league. More than that would be great.”
Encapera said games would provide entertainment and an opportunity for players to showcase their abilities.
“College scouts, they have nothing to watch,” said Encapera.
The league would also have to secure fields.
“The question becomes the facilities. Carmichaels plays at the high school, but Mill Run has its own field. My team plays at Veterans Memorial Field in Charleroi. We rent from the Charleroi Chamber of Commerce,” said Encapera. “Hutchinson Field, Bailey Park, DiVirgilo (Complex) could be used.
“Most of the fields are private, so it makes it more enticing and gives us more flexibility.”
Encapera is cautiously optimistic baseball will be played this summer.
“If there’s a way to get it done, we’re going to get it done. Hopefully, it will be something for people to do,” Encapera said.
“Any bit of positive hope is good for everyone.”
