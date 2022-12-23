Hunting tends to dominate outdoor pages at this time of year. But the outdoors offer interest and challenge to everyone, even now when daylight is brief, and winds can blow cold.
Sometimes, all it takes to get us outdoors is a little nudge. A friend, Kim Peck, environmental education specialist at Laurel Hill State Park, near Trent in Somerset County, is providing that nudge on Jan. 1. On New Year’s Day, Laurel Hill is offering its popular First Day Hike, extended as an incentive to get outdoors on the initial day of the year, hopefully setting a pattern for 12 months of outdoor exploration and adventure to come.
But this year the park is going double. Kim and her staff are offering two different guided walks on New Year’s Day to accommodate different schedules and hiking abilities and interests.
At 11 a.m. Laurel Hill environmental education staff will lead a 3.5-mile hike over moderate terrain to one of the park’s landmarks, a breathtaking waterfall on Jones Mill Run. Kim expects hikers will be back at the meeting point by 1 p.m. If we get cold weather by then, the falls will be sheathed in icy curtains and veils. Photos of the spot should be striking.
The Steelers are playing the Ravens again that day — they’ll get revenge — and the 1 p.m. wrap-up for the hike is perfect timing. You can tape the game and get back home to watch it warmed-up and at your leisure, fast-forwarding through the annoying commercials.
For those not able to make it that far through the mountains by 11 o’clock, another First Day Hike is scheduled for 4 p.m. This shorter one-mile hike, over gentler terrain, leads to a stunning mountain overlook that faces west, perfect for watching the sun set on the first day of 2023, a meaningful way to greet the new year. The later hike is scheduled to conclude by 5 p.m. Dinner at a Laurel Highlands restaurant would be a great way to cap the outing.
First Day Hikes are an initiative of the State Parks Bureau, begun around 2000. The idea was to offer a planned experience, doable for nearly everyone but still rewarding, that entices more outings throughout the year. Often, it’s that planned experience that provides the spark. Once participants experience the accessibility and enjoyment of our region’s outdoors, they’re more likely to venture out on their own.
First Day hikes have become popular, space is limited, and anyone interested is advised to call the Laurel Hill park office soon to register. To register for either the 11 a.m. or the 4 p.m. hike, call the Laurel Hill State Park Visitor Center at 814-352-8649. All participants are cautioned to watch the local weather for Trent, PA, which can be more wintry than nearby lowlands, and to dress accordingly. Hiking shoes are preferred.
It would be hard to imagine a finer place to meet the New Year than Laurel Hill State Park, deep in the Laurel Highlands. The park’s 4,000 acres of mountainous, forested terrain embraces a beautiful 63-acre lake formed by impounding the flow of Laurel Hill Creek. Upstream of the lake, an old-growth hemlock stand features specimens of Pennsylvania’s official state tree more than 400 years old.
Laurel Hill State Park preserves some of the best surviving examples of the accomplishments of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933 to offer employment to thousands during the Great Depression. Civilian Conservation Corps workers at Laurel Hill built cabins, lodges, trails, and planted much of the coniferous forest that dominates the park setting.
It’s always a good investment of time and effort to learn to enjoy a new place outdoors. Start the new year off right on a First Day hike in a Pennsylvania State Park.
