Clara Paige Miller finished with a double-double to lead Waynesburg Central to a 68-54 Section 2-AAA victory over visiting Charleroi in girls basketball action Saturday.
Miller scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Riley Morehead also had 10 rebounds. Kaley Rohanna shared game-scoring honors with 23 points, and Brenna Benke finished with 15 for the first-place Lady Raiders.
McKenna DeUnger also scored 23 points for the Lady Cougars (1-3, 2-4). Riley Jones finished with 12 points and Bella Carroto chipped in 10.
Waynesburg (3-0, 5-1) led 14-13, 33-24 and 51-35 at the quarter breaks.
Boys basketball
Charleroi 82, Waynesburg Central 58 -- Will Wagner, Jake Caruso and Zach Usher combined for 60 points to lead visiting Charleroi Waynesburg Central in Section 4-AAA action.
Wagner scored 23, Caruso finished with 20 and Usher added 17 for the Cougars, who improve to 3-2 in the section and 4-3 overall.
Charleroi led 18-12 after the first quarter, and then scored 25 points in each of the next two quarters for a 68-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Chase Henkins scored a game-high 26 points for the Raiders (1-3, 2-5). Dawson Fowler added 10.
Friday, Jan. 22
Carmichaels 66, Chartiers-Houston 49 — The Mikes kept rolling along in the early season with a non-section boys basketball win over the visiting Bucs.
Carmichaels improves to 4-2 overall with its third straight victory, while Chartiers-Houston slips to 1-5.
The Mikes led 19-14, 28-19 and 54-29 at the quarter breaks.
Carmichaels’ Chris Barrish led all scorers with 22 points. Barrish combined with Drake Long (17) and Mike Stewart (15) to score all but 12 of the Mikes’ final total.
Lucas Myers scored 16 points for the Bucs, and Austin Arnold added 10.
Beth-Center 48, Waynesburg Central 41 — The Bulldogs rallied in the second half for a Section 4-AAA win over the visiting Raiders.
Waynesburg (1-2, 2-4) led 24-23 at halftime, but Beth-Center shaved a point off the deficit in the third quarter. The Bulldogs finished strong in the fourth quarter with a 14-5 advantage, including 9-of-16 free throws to 3-of-5 for the Raiders.
Easton McDaniel and Colby Kuhns shared scoring honors for Beth-Center (1-2, 3-2) with 12 points apiece. McDaniel made four free throws and Rueben Miller three in the fourth quarter.
Waynesburg Central’s Dawson Fowler scored a game-high 14 points.
Fort Cherry 73, Jefferson-Morgan 51 — Dylan Rogers paced the Rangers with a game-high 27 points to lead the home team to a non-section victory.
Fort Cherry (5-2) led 18-15, 34-28 and 54-37 at the quarter breaks.
Tahjere Jacobs and Colt Fowler shared scoring honors for the Rockets (1-5) with 17 points apiece.
Maddox Truschel finished with 13 points and Owen Norman added 10 for Fort Cherry.
Girls basketball
Avella 60, Jefferson-Morgan 22 — The Lady Eagles evened their record with a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Avella improves to 2-2 in the section and 3-3 overall. Jefferson-Morgan slips to 1-3 in the section and 1-6 overall.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Waynesburg Central 47, Bentworth 10 — The Lady Raiders led 19-0 after the first quarter and breezed to a Section 2-AAA girls basketball home victory.
Waynesburg Central (2-0, 4-1) led 35-2 at halftime.
Nina Sarra and Kaley Rohanna shared scoring honors for the Lady Raiders with 11 points apiece. Amber Sallee scored seven points for the Lady Bearcats (0-4, 0-6).
Beth-Center 41, Jefferson-Morgan 22 — Anna Sloan paced the Lady Bulldogs with 22 points for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Beth-Center (3-1) led 9-4, 22-12 and 31-14 at the quarter breaks.
Julia Ogrodowski added nine for the Lady Bulldogs.
Savannah Clark scored eight points for Jefferson-Morgan (1-5).
California 65, Carmichaels 42 — Kendelle Weston scored a game-high 23 points to help the Lady Trojans secure a Section 2-AA home victory.
Makayla Boda added 13 for California (2-0, 2-0).
The Lady Trojans led 21-3 after the first quarter, 37-18 at halftime and 57-29 after three quarters.
Sophia Zalar (20) and Mia Ranieri (16) combined for all but six points for Carmichaels (1-1, 1-3).
Boys basketball
Bentworth 56, West Greene 50 — The Pioneers’ late rally came up a couple baskets short in a non-section loss to the visiting Bearcats.
West Greene (1-2) led 18-8 after the first quarter and 24-17 at halftime, but Bentworth surged into the lead with a 28-6 advantage in the third quarter. The Pioneers outscored Bentworth in the fourth quarter, 20-11.
Jerzy Tomlin scored a game-high 25 points for Bentworth (1-3). Landon Urcho finished with 16 and Tucker McMurray added 10.
Caleb Rice scored 12 points and Kaden Shields had 11 for the Pioneers.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Chartiers-Houston 59, Carmichaels 30 — The Lady Bucs scored nearly all the points they needed in the first quarter in a non-section girls basketball victory at Carmichaels.
Chartiers-Houston (1-3) led 27-5 after the first quarter and 38-18 at halftime. The visitors outscored the Lady Mikes in the second half, 21-12.
Dominique Mortimer scored a game-high 13 points in the victory. Mia Mitrik added 12.
Emma Holeran led the Lady Mikes (1-2) with 10 points.
Boys basketball
Carmichaels 69, Geibel Catholic 68 — The Mikes rallied in the fourth quarter for a non-section road victory over the Gators.
Geibel (0-2) led 52-47 heading into the fourth quarter, but Carmichaels finished strong with a 22-16 advantage for the win.
The Gators started strong with a 20-9 lead in the first quarter, but the Mikes cut the gap to 31-24 at halftime. Carmichaels shaved two more points off the deficit with a 23-21 advantage in the third quarter.
Christopher Barrish paced Carmichaels with a game-high 26 points. Drake Long scored 19 and Mike Stewart added 12.
Jaydis Kennedy led Geibel with 20 points. Trevell Clayton finished with 15 points and Jueal Williams contributed 12.
Wrestling
Frazier 39, Jefferson Morgan 34 — The Commodores trailed by 10 points after the Rockets’ Moriah Davis won by forfeit at 138 pounds, but Frazier won the next five bouts for a Section 1-AA (1B) road victory.
Austin Wilson started the run for Frazier with a fall in 5:07 at 145 pounds. Brian Gardner decisioned Zach Sekura, 8-2, at 152 pounds to cut the gap to 22-21, and the visitors moved into the lead after Noah Ritchie’s forfeit at 160 pounds.
Rune Lawrence needed 56 seconds to pin James Larkin at 172 pounds for a 33-22 lead, and Aiden Mansberry capped the run with a forfeit at 189 pounds.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Mya Flores opened the match with a forfeit at 106 pounds. The Rockets’ Tyler Clark tied the match with a fall at 113 pounds and Jacob Kordich returned the lead to the Commodores with a forfeit at 120.
The Rockets’ Chase Frameli tied the match when he pinned Trent Hayes at 126 pounds in 46 seconds, and teammate Grant Hathaway won an 8-0 major decision at 132 pounds for a 16-12 lead.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Waynesburg Central 50, Brownsville 41 — The Raiders finished strong for a Section 4-AAA boys basketball road victory over the Falcons.
Waynesburg Central (1-1, 2-3) held a slim 29-28 lead entering the fourth quarter, and then outscored Brownsville in the final eight minutes, 21-13, to secure the section win.
Chase Henkins paced the Raiders with 18 points. Dawson Fowler finished with 14.
Ayden Teeter led the Falcons (0-1, 1-1) with a game-high 22 points.
Carmichaels 74, Jefferson-Morgan 64 — The Mikes outscored the Rockets in the first and fourth quarters, 43-25, for a Section 4-AA road victory.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-4) held a 39-31 advantage in the middle two quarters.
Mike Stewart and Drake Long shared scoring honors for the Mikes (1-2, 2-2) with 24 points apiece. Christopher Barrish added 13.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Colt Fowler scored a game-high 28 points. Josh Wise finished with 12 and Tahjere Jacobs added 10.
Girls basketball
West Greene 67, Waynesburg Central 53 — The Lady Pioneers pulled away with 21 points in the second quarter for a non-section road victory over the Lady Raiders.
West Greene (3-2) led 17-9 after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 38-20 at halftime. Waynesburg (3-2) cut into its deficit with a 15-11 third quarter, and both teams scored 18 in the fourth quarter.
Jersey Wise hit four 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 24 points for West Greene. Anna Durbin had 19 and Brooke Barner finished with 12.
Kaley Rohanna made three 3-pointers to score 20 points for Waynesburg. Clara Paige Miller finished with 19 and Nina Sarra added 12.
Monday, Jan. 18
Carmichaels 52, Beth-Center 44 — The Lady Mikes built a nine-point lead in the first quarter and added distance in the third quarter for a Section 2-AA girls basketball victory over the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
It was Chelsea Ulery's first win as Carmichaels' head coach.
Carmichaels (1-0, 1-1) led 18-9 after the first quarter and 27-20 at halftime. The home team extended its lead to 41-25 after three quarters.
Beth-Center (0-1, 2-1) made a late run with a 19-11 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Sophia Zalar led the way for the Lady Mikes with 22 points. Mia Ranieri added 18.
Beth-Center’s Anna Sloan scored a game-high 24 points. Julia Ogrodowski finished with 12.
West Greene 59, Avella 20 — The Lady Pioneers scored 20 points in the middle two quarters to pull away for a Section 2-A road victory.
West Greene (2-0, 2-2) led 15-1 after the first quarter and 35-10 at halftime. The lead grew to 55-12 after three quarters.
The Lady Pioneers had nine players score for the second game in a row, led by Jersey Wise’s 19 points. Anna Durbin added 17.
Hannah Brownlee led the Lady Eagles (1-2, 2-2) with 10 points.
