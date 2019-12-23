Five Waynesburg Central wrestlers are still in contention for a championship in the Beast of the East Tournament after the second championship round concluded on Saturday at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center in Newark.
The Raiders’ Mac Church (106), Rocco Welsh (126), Cole Homet (132), Wyatt Henson (138) and Luca Augustine (160) competed in the round of 16 and the tournament concluded today.
Waynesburg Central’s Nate Jones (113), Colton Stoneking (145), Nate Stephenson (152), Eli Makel (170), Darnell Johnson (182) and Ryan Howard (285) are in the consolations.
Church, who is seeded second, won a 9-1 major decision over Germantown Academy’s Hunter Sloan in the opening round before pinning Caravel Academy’s Marcello Ioannoni in 1:56 in round two.
Welsh pinned Heritage’s Dominic Nguyen in 1:24 before he edged Liberty Bealton’s Colin Dupill, 3-2.
Homet blanked Notre Dame’s Joshua Bauman, 5-0, and pinned Smyrna’s Amir Pierece in 5:48 to qualify for the round of 16.
Henson, an Iowa recruit, outlasted Mount St. Joe’s Clement Woods, 17-11, and earned an 11-2 major decision Western Reserve Academy’s JT Chance.
Augustine had falls over Seton Hall Prep’s Jack Wilt and Eastern View’s Drew Shurina in 5:00 and 1:56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.