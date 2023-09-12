Football roundup: Brady rushes for 209 yards but Pioneers fall For the Greene County Messenger Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12, 2023 Updated Sep 12, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greensburg Central Catholic scored 27 points in the second quarter to pull away for a 48-30 non-conference football win at West Greene on Friday night in a battle between 2-0 teams.The Pioneers’ Billy Whitlach scored on an 8-yard run that tied the game in the first quarter. Colin Brady’s 4-yard touchdown run gave the Pioneers (2-1) the lead early in the second quarter.The Centurions (2-1) then ran off 34 unanswered points, including 27 in the second quarter. Brady scored on a runs of 7 and 24 yards in the second half. Brady carried the ball 30 times for 209 yards.Avella 14, Mapletown 7 — The Eagles scored two touchdowns in the second quarter for a non-conference victory at Mapletown.Caleb Rush had a 5-yard scoring run and Cole Jaworowski hit Isaiah Bradick on a 23-yard touchdown pass for Avella. Mapletown scored first on Evan Griffin’s 23-yard run at 8:36 of the first quarter. Griffin finished with 54 yards rushing.The Maples’ A.J. Vanata missed the game due to injury.Jeannette 31, Jefferson-Morgan 20 — The Jayhawks scored the first 17 points and maintained the advantage for a non-conference home win.Deakyn Dehoet scored on a kickoff return and 49-yard pass from Houston Guseman. He ran for 49 yards and caught five passes for 69 yards.Colin Basceglia had a 39-yard touchdown run for the Rockets (1-2). He finished with 81 yards rushing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
