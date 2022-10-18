Landan Stevenson maintained his assault on opposing defenses to lead Mapletown past visiting Bentworth, 49-3, in Tri-County South Conference football action last Friday night.
Mapletown remains unbeaten, improving to 5-0 in the conference and 8-0 overall.
Stevenson had touchdown runs of 4, 21, 4, 49 and 2 yards, and caught a 4-yard scoring pass from Brock Evans. He carried the ball 10 times for 170 yards.
A.J. Vanata connected with Evans for a 31-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.
Anthony Puckey scored the lone points for the Bearcats (0-4, 2-6) on a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Vitali Daniels led Bentworth rushers with 22 yards. He completed 6-of-15 passes for 51 yards.
Uniontown 28, Waynesburg Central 14 — Tavian Richardson threw for 191 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kadrian McLee, as the Red Raiders evened their record at 4-4 with a non-conference victory over Waynesburg Central at Bill Power Stadium.
The last time Uniontown won four games in a season was 2009 under coach John Fortugna when they went 7-4, including a WPIAL playoff win over Belle Vernon.
The Red Raiders also got touchdown runs of 20 yards from Maurice Jackson, 9 yards from Notorious Grooms and 5 yards from Braxton Swaney. McLee also caught a pair of two-point conversion passes from Richardson, who completed 7-of-14 passes.
Marion Jones gave Uniontown’s defense a spark with a blocked punt and a fumble recovery and the Red Raiders also got interceptions from Grooms, Tyler Hawk and Swaney.
Daniel Huffman had a 5-yard touchdown run for Waynesburg (0-7). Colby Pauley scored the Raiders’ other touchdown and Ryon McCartney kicking both extra points.
Beth-Center 37, West Greene 33 — The Bulldogs’ Ethan Varesko scored the winning touchdown on a 5-yard run with 5:18 left in the Tri-County South Conference game at West Greene.
Beth-Center (2-3, 3-5) led 15-7 after the first quarter and 23-13 at halftime. The visitors held a 30-26 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Seth Burns’ 53-yard touchdown run with 10:18 remaining in the game gave the Pioneers (1-4, 1-7) the lead.
Varesko led Beth-Center with 133 yards rushing and two receptions for 33 yards. He had touchdown runs of 54 and 17 yards in addition to his game-winning score.
The Bulldogs’ Tyler Debnar and Stefan Day both had a rushing touchdown. Debnar gained 74 yards on the ground on 12 carries.
Colin Brady had the bulk of West Greene’s offense with rushing touchdowns of 11, 1, 63 and 14 yards. He carried the ball 23 times for 192 yards and caught a pass for 32 yards.
West Greene slips to 1-4 in the conference and 1-7 overall.
Monessen 70, Jefferson-Morgan 30 — The two teams combined to hit the century mark in scoring with the Greyhounds outlasting the visiting Rockets for a Tri-County South Conference victory.
Monessen (4-1, 5-3) led 16-0 after the first quarter and 44-18 at halftime. The Greyhounds’ lead grew to 64-24 after three quarters.
Monessen’s Tyvaughn Kershaw had 234 yards rushing and three touchdowns, plus a 38-yard punt return for a score and a 37-yard touchdown pass. The Greyhounds’ Daevon Burke opened the game with a 77-yard kickoff return. He also had a 9-yard scoring run.
The Rockets’ Cole Jones completed 10-of-20 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite receiver was Ewing Jamison with four receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns, including an 87-yard score.
Jefferson-Morgan goes to 2-3 in the conference and 4-4 overall.
