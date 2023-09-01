Football Royalty 2023

Submitted photo

Current and former prestigious high school football coaches who gathered on Aug. 1 for a session at Asti’s Steakhouse at the Grandview Golf Course in North Braddock were (first row, from left) George Novak, George Smith, Gene Matsook, special guest Kevin Colbert, Mark Lyons, Jack McCurry, Jim Render, (back row, from left) Bill Cherpak, Dan Matsook, Don Yannessa, Joe Hamilton, Pat Monroe and Tom Nola.

 Submitted photo

An annual get-together of some of the greatest coaches in WPIAL football history has once again become sort of the unofficial kickoff to the high school football season in Western Pennsylvania.

George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.