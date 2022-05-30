SHIPPENSBURG -- Waynesburg Central's Dawson Fowler won a fifth-place medal on the final day of the the PIAA Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium Saturday.
Fowler placed fifth in the Class AA triple jump with a personal-best distance of 44-1½.
"It was a foot past my PR. My PR was something like 43-3. It was on my second jump of the prelims. My first jump was 44 flat," said Fowler. "My third jump I completely face planted. If I would've gotten my feet under me, I was going a lot farther."
All those jumps caught up with Fowler in the championship flight.
"I was getting tired in the finals. It affects my second middle phase. I can tell," explained Fowler.
Fowler was pleased how his final meet turned out.
"To be honest, I just wanted to medal. I did a lot better than I expected," added Fowler.
