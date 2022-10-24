Mandy Hartman wasn't pondering about an undefeated regular season or a section title when the 2022 girls volleyball season began for Frazier.
Her daughter, star senior Jensyn Hartman was coming off a knee injury and was just starting the gradual process of working back into playing form.
Jensyn Hartman was in tip-top shape on Oct. 20 as she led the Lady Commodores to a 3-1 victory at Mapletown to clinch sole possession of the Section 2-A championship and helped them keep their record perfect heading into the WPIAL playoffs.
It was Frazier's 10th unbeaten regular season and 15th section title under head coach Mandy Hartman and her husband, assistant coach Don Hartman.
Frazier (14-0, 18-0) won by scores of 25-18, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-19 to avoid sharing first place with the Lady Maples (12-2, 16-2) whose only two losses were to the Lady Commodores. Frazier won the first meeting in Perryopolis, also 3-1, on Sept. 27.
Jensyn Hartman rang up 30 kills and 15 digs for Frazier and her younger sister Gracen Hartman had 49 assists and 21 service points in the rematch. Grace Vaughn totaled 10 kills and 20 service points for the Lady Commodores who also got 19 digs from Molly Yauch and nine blocks from Addison Schultz.
"At the beginning of the season our future was very unpredictable," Mandy Hartman said. "It was week-by-week. We didn't think section title, we didn't think anything past the week that was ahead of us."
Jensyn Hartman seemed to be back to her old self Thursday night, according to her mom.
"Jensyn was much healthier today than she was the first time we played Mapletown," Mandy Hartman said. "Jensyn was absolutely phenomenal tonight. I felt like she was herself finally. She understood the ramifications of tonight and really stepped up. She was swinging and hitting like she was at the end of last season and during club season before her injury.
"It was really nice for me, not only as a coach but as her mom, to see, because she's struggled all year, hasn't been herself, and has been down on herself at times."
Krista Wilson had 28 kills and 16 digs and Ella Menear contributed 14 kills, 18 digs and six aces for coach Christy Menear's Lady Maples, who came up one win short of repeating as section champions.
Mapletown also got 41 assists and 21 digs from Bailey Rafferty, 11 digs from Riley Pekar, three kills from Miranda Fox and three aces from Alexis Perry.
Mandy Hartman feels her battle-tested squad is ready for the playoffs coming out of Section 2-A whose other two playoff representatives are third-place Carmichaels and fourth-place West Greene.
"Playing any of the top four teams in our section is like a nice playoff tune-up," Mandy Hartman said. "I just feel like our section is by far the toughest in single-A. I mean Carmichaels, Mapletown, even teams like West Greene and California have got some great players so you're always challenged.
"Tonight was typical for us. We're used to this. And I think that's going to really help us as we make our run."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.