Carmichaels' Alec Anderson completes a pass during a game at Mapletown on Sept. 23. Anderson threw for 210 yards in the Mikes' 37-14 win over Jefferson-Morgan last Friday night at Coaches Field to break Brandon Lawless's school record for passing yards in a season.
Alec Anderson threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns and broke Brandon Lawless’s single-season passing record as host Carmichaels tuned up for the WPIAL playoffs with a 37-14 Tri-County South Conference victory over nearby rival Jefferson-Morgan at Coaches Field Friday night.
Both of Anderson’s TD tosses went to Tyler Richmond who had five receptions for 147 yards to put him over the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season.
Anderson, a senior, also rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns as Carmichaels closed the regular season with a 7-3 overall record and a 5-2 conference mark which left them tied with California and Monessen for second place.
The Mikes found out on Saturday they were the 15th seed in the WPIAL playoff pairings and will play at second-seeded Laurel next Friday.
It was the final game for Rockets senior quarterback Cole Jones who threw for 75 yards to give him 1,437 on the season. Jones, a freshman starter who only played six quarters his sophomore year due to a broken collarbone and missed five games last year because of a knee injury, still ended his career with 3,743 passing yards.
Anderson broke the school passing record with a 13-yard pass to Brandon Yekel on his second completion of the game.
The game was scoreless through the first quarter and well into the second when Carmichaels finally broke through on Anderson’s 6-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion pass to Richmond with 2:52 remaining in the half.
Richmond went over the 1,000 mark just over a minute later when he caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from Anderson, who then tossed a two-point pass to Ambrose Adamson for a 16-0 halftime lead.
Jefferson-Morgan finally got on the board when Houston Guesman returned the second-half kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown to make it 16-6.
Anderson scored on runs of 2 and 17 yards, following the second touchdown with another two-point toss to Adamson to push the Mikes’ lead out to 30-6.
John Woodard’s 28-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run got the Rockets within 30-14 but they would get no closer.
Anderson capped the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Richmond midway through the fourth quarter with Chris Mincer kicking the extra point.
Charleroi 37, Waynesburg Central 31 — The visiting Cougars built a 28-6 halftime lead then survived a Raiders’ comeback bid in a Century Conference clash.
Gianni Pellegrini rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns and also hauled in a 28-yard touchdown catch to lead Charleroi (1-5, 2-7).
Waynesburg’s Breydon Woods ran for three touchdowns, including two on runs of 10 and 4 yards in the third quarter which sliced the gap to 28-18.
Pellegrini’s 20-yard touchdown run put the lead at 34-18 on the first play of the third quarter. The Raiders (0-6, 0-10) fired right back with a 59-yard TD run by Chase Fox just over a minute later to make it 34-24,
Taylor Ramsdell kicked a field goal with 6:55 left to put the Cougars up 37-24. Fox threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Zach Jiblits with 4:42 remaining and Ryon McCartney’s extra point got the hosts within six but Charleroi held on from there for the win.
