Carmichaels' Alec Anderson completes a pass during a game at Mapletown on Sept. 23. Anderson threw for 210 yards in the Mikes' 37-14 win over Jefferson-Morgan last Friday night at Coaches Field to break Brandon Lawless's school record for passing yards in a season.

 Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Alec Anderson threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns and broke Brandon Lawless’s single-season passing record as host Carmichaels tuned up for the WPIAL playoffs with a 37-14 Tri-County South Conference victory over nearby rival Jefferson-Morgan at Coaches Field Friday night.

