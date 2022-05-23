PETERS TWP. — Jefferson-Morgan tried to battle back after falling in an early hole but ran out of gas against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in a WPIAL Class A first-round baseball playoff game on May 17.
Winning pitcher Brady Brazell was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI as the fifth-seeded Chargers scored five runs in the first inning and seven in the fifth to defeat the No. 12 Rockets, 12-2 in five innings, at Peterswood Park.
The Chargers (10-7) got a two-run single from Nate Schmid, an RBI double from Brazell, a sacrifice fly from Mario Williams and a run-scoring single from Garrett Zug in the opening frame.
Losing pitcher Patrick Holaren recovered from the rocky start to throw three scoreless innings, including striking out the side in the second, but tired in the fifth.
“In the first inning Patrick couldn’t get his curveball over which I attribute to the five runs,” J-M coach John Curtis said. “They were sitting on his fastball. Finally we worked on the mound and got it fixed up a little bit. His curveball started to come around in the second, third, fourth innings and he kept us in the game.”
Jefferson-Morgan threatened in every inning but couldn’t get the key hit it needed for a big rally.
Easton Hanko and Liam Ankrom hit two-out singles in the first but were left stranded.
The Rockets pushed across two runs in the second when Brenton Barnhart singled to right-center field, Grant Hathaway doubled to center and both runners scored when Holaren reached on a throwing error to make it 5-2.
Jefferson-Morgan loaded the bases after there were two outs in the third as Mason Sisler reached on an error, Brody Ross drew a walk and Barnhart singled to right but Brazell got a called third strike to end the threat.
Hathaway drew a lead-off walk in the fourth and Holaren followed with a hard line drive toward the third base line and for a moment it appeared the Rockets would have two on with no outs. Third baseman Schmid made the play of the game, though, as he snagged the hot smash and threw to first before Hathaway could get back for a double play and just like that J-M instead had two outs and no one on.
“We hit the ball hard,” Curtis said. “One-through-nine I’ll give our kids credit, they came out and swung the bats today. There were very aggressive.
“We just don’t have any speed. It’s hard for us to score runs. We have to get four singles to score a run.”
Jefferson-Morgan threatened once again in the top of the fifth. Hanko led off with a double and two outs later Ross drew a walk. Barnhart’s bid for a third hit was foiled when shortstop James Saftner fielded his grounder deep in the hole and was able to get a force out at second to end the inning.
The Chargers finally broke through again in the fifth, combining six hits and four walks, including two with the bases loaded, for seven runs against Holaren and relievers Brock Bayles and Ankrom to induce the 10-run mercy rule. The big hit in the inning was Saftner’s two-run single.
Holaren was charged with 11 runs on 11 hits with four walks and six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.
Brazell gave up the two unearned runs on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Saftner, Schmid and Zug each had two hits for OLSH.
“That’s a good ball team,” Curtis said of the Chargers. “They hit throughout the line and they make the plays.”
It was the Rockets 33rd playoff game in Curtis’ 38 years as coach. He has guided J-M into the WPIAL final four five times, including last year.
“We’ve been here a lot,” Curtis said. “This is what we shoot for every year, making the playoffs.”
The Rockets’ lone senior starters are Hanko and Ankrom so a bulk of the lineup should be back for 2023.
“I said good luck to the seniors and told the underclassmen you’ve got to get in the weight room,” Curtis said. “All our pitchers are back which is good. But we’ve got to go to work and try to get better.”
