Taylor Dusenberry was off to a great start to her varsity basketball career during her freshman season at Mapletown.
Then came an ACL injury that forced her to miss almost all of her sophomore year. Dusenberry battled back from that setback and helped lead the Lady Maples into the WPIAL playoffs in her junior and senior seasons.
Dusenberry was rewarded for her determination and perseverance by being one of 15 local seniors selected to compete in this year’s Roundball Classic.
West Greene (Anna Durbin, Katie Lampe, Brooke Barner) and Elizabeth Forward (Brooke Markland, Bailie Brinson and Haven Briggs) both had three players invited, while Southmoreland (Gracie Spadaro and Delaynie Morvosh) and Waynesburg Central (Clara Paige Miller and Nina Sarra) had two girls apiece chosen.
Also invited to participate were Brownsville’s Emma Seto, Monessen’s Mercedes Majors, California’s Kendelle Weston and Ringgold’s Kirra Gerard.
The senior boys and girls all-star event will be held on May 19-21 at Geneva College in Beaver Falls.
There will be one coach involved with a local connection as well. Former Albert Gallatin great Ellen Guillard, known as Loui Hall when she starred for the Lady Colonials, will coach the Class 5A (Silver)/City team against the District 10 team at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.
Guillard currently is the girls basketball coach at Allderdice.
Dusenberry will play for the Class A team, along with Barner, Durbin, Lampe and Majors, against the Class 2A/District 6 team, which includes Weston, at 6:30 on Friday, May 20.
“I felt extremely honored to be picked for this game, especially after the injury that I had to go through my sophomore year,” Dusenberry said. “I was in rebab for my knee for over a year so it felt very rewarding to have a successful season my last year. I really enjoy basketball so it meant a lot to me to be chosen to play.”
Dusenberry didn’t let her injury keep her down.
“I knew I just had to stay focused and driven to get back and help my team,” Dusenberry said. “I give all glory to God and I thank everyone that has pushed me to get where I am in my basketball career. I’m so thankful to have this honor to play again as a high school athlete.”
Lady Pioneers coach Jordan Watson has three players in the Roundball Classic for the second time.
“I’m happy with that,” Watson said. “In 2019 we had Madison and McKenna Lampe and Kaitlyn Rizor. We had two picked last year, Jersey Wise and Elizabeth Brudnock, although Elizabeth couldn’t play. We had Madison Raber in the game back in 2014.
“It’s definitely a big honor for them. As of right now all three are planning on playing. The hard part is it’s right about when the softball playoffs are going on so I’m hoping there’s no game that day. Anna and Katie both play. And Brooke does track and I think the game is right in between WPIALs and states.”
Watson will be in attendance.
“I’ll be there. It’s a really nice event in a nice area. We always make a day of it,” said Watson, who’s guided West Greene to four WPIAL finals with three of those resulting in losses to Rochester.
“The good thing is they get to play on Corynne Hauser’s team from Rochester. So we don’t have to play against her this time,” Watson added with a laugh.
California coach Melanie Greco was excited for Weston.
“It’s really a nice recognition after a great high school career,” Greco said. “I was really happy that Kendelle was selected. She put a lot of hard work in, during the offseason and the season. She was a great leader for our team. It’s a nice honor for her. It was really well deserved.
“She was pestering me all offseason to get in the gym, even on the weekends. It was a privilege to coach a kid that was that driven. That’s a really nice quality to have in a player and I’m sure it will serve her very well throughout all aspects of her life. She’s goal-oriented and she’s willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.”
Briggs, Brinson and Markland will join Morvosh and Spadaro on the Class 4A team which will play the Class 3A team, which includes Seto, Miller and Sarra, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.
Waynesburg coach Dave Sarra, who guided the Lady Raiders to their first section title since 1986 and into the WPIAL final four, couldn’t be happier for his two players, one of which is his daughter.
“I think it’s a great honor for them,” Sarra said. “We achieved a lot this year and when you win your team gets accolades. They’re both deserving of it and it’s a good way for them to cap off their high school career.
“CP and Nina started in third or fourth grade in Little Dribblers so they’ve played together a lot of years, put a lot of time into it and now they’re getting an additional reward.
“I’m obviously very proud of Nina and what she accomplished as an athlete and very proud of how she’s matured as a person, too. To see her picked for this game ... it’s awesome.”
Seto joined her sisters, Brownsville graduate Maris Seto and Alie Seto, in the Lady Falcons’ 1,000-point club this year. She is the third player Brownsville coach Patty Columbia has had selected to play in the Roundball Classic.
The other two? You guessed it. Maris Seto and Alie Seto.
Elizabeth Forward coach Krystal Gibbs said this year’s Roundball Classic provided a first for her.
“That’s the first time since I’ve been coaching that I’ve had three players in the Roundball and I’m optimistic that all three of them will participate, too,” Gibbs said. “That’s exciting. It speaks to the season we had this year.
“Anytime the kids play in it I’ll go watch them. I plan to be in Geneva unless something unexpected pops up. It was a nice group of kids. It’s kind of like the end of an era with these families. I’ve coached Bailie’s sisters and Haven’s sister.”
Southmoreland coach Amber Cernuto was honored to have two Lady Scotties chosen.
“It is nice to see a couple Southmoreland girls able to get there,” Cernuto said of Spadaro and Morvosh. “We were very fortunate to get two.
“Both of them are deserving of it. They were a big part of the team and will be sorely missed. They put in the work and the effort and really deserve this last moment to shine.”
Gerard will play for the Class 5A (Gold) team against the Class 6A team at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.