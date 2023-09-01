The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently promoted Lindsay Moawad to director of the agency’s Bureau of Automated Technology Services.
Moawad replaces Deana Vance, who previously was promoted to Deputy Executive Director of Administration.
Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said Moawad, in her new role, has benefited from her years of experience working within the Game Commission’s Bureau of Automated Technology Services, where she’d headed the data resources division since 2017. Moawad came to the agency in 2001 as an application developer in the Bureau of Automated Technology Services.
“Lindsay hit the ground running in her new position and I’m sure she’ll continue to excel in her new role,” Burhans said. “She’s brought with her a lot of experience useful in carrying out the important responsibilities of her new job, and she’s putting it to work.”
As bureau director, Moawad is responsible for the agency’s technology needs including leading an IT staff that’s made up of three divisions: networking and support, data resources, and geographical information. Those divisions maintain the infrastructure, maps, various websites and databases.
“I’m excited for this leadership opportunity and I’m surrounded by a dedicated team that will help us to achieve the agency mission,” Moawad said. “Main goals are to continue to modernize and improve our infrastructure, accelerate efficiency, and focus on creating positive customer experiences,” she added.
Moawad is a native of Johnstown, Pa. who received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Information Systems from Shippensburg University.
