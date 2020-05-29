Waynesburg University’s men’s basketball team recently announced its recruits for the 2020-21 season and it includes a local star.
Lucas Garber, a 6-foot-3 guard/forward and 1,000-point scorer from Waynesburg Central who was chosen to play in the Roundball Classic, is a member of second-year coach Tim Fusina’s recruiting class.
Garber was the Greene County Messenger Boys Basketball Player of the Year for this past season and was chosen as an Elite Status player for the Herald-Standard All-Area basketball team.
Fusina guided the Yellow Jackets to a 6-20 record in his first year but they improved as the season went along and went 6-7 down the stretch.
Fusina was pleased with his overall class.
“To say I am thrilled and excited about how our recruiting class turned out would be an understatement,” Fusina said. “Our staff has brought in a class made up of not only very good basketball players who will help turn our program around, but we have also brought in a class made up of great students and, most importantly, great people form outstanding families.”
Fusina and assistant coach and recruiting coordinator AJ Uhl made the most of their first full recruiting schedule.
“We had well over 60 recruits come visit our campus this academic year and have developed great relationships with our incoming class and their families. That is the most important part of the recruiting process. Getting recruits and their families on campus and show them that they are wanted,” Fusina said.
“Our Admissions Office, the professors and President Lee have solidified the fact that Waynesburg is a special place. Our program is committed to developing them as players, students and people as well as building our program to compete at the top of the PAC and the Great Lakes Region.”
Garber was the section’s leading scorer as a junior and senior and a two-time first-team All-WPIAL selection. A member of the National Honor Society who earned high honors, Garber plans on pursuing a degree in Environmental Science.
Waynesburg’s other recruits were:
n Tyler Banks, a 6-2 guard from Montour.
n Jake Benhart, a 6-5 guard from Indiana who is a transfer from Grinnell College
n Carlton Brown, a 5-11 point guard from Riverside Polytechnic who is a transfer from California Lutheran.
n Steve Eng, a 5-11 guard from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, who is a transfer from the University of Valley Forge. He is the brother of former Waynesburg University women’s basketball star Rachel Eng.
n Will Helton, a 6-4 guard from Bishop Guilfoyle.
n Noah Johnson, a 5-10 guard from Trinity.
n Dylan King, a 6-4 guard/forward from Trinity.
n Jansen Knotts, a 6-4 forward from Frankfort High School in Ridgeley, West Virginia.
n Nick Larsen, a 6-3 guard/forward from Oakdale High School in Ijamsville, Maryland.
n Logan Marshalek, a 6-4 guard/forward from North Hills.
n Jake Scheidt, a 6-4 guard from Knoch.
n Devin Swope, a 5-11 point guard from Tussey Mountain.
n Jordan Tomkinson, a 6-1 guard from Sacred Heart High School in East Grand Forks, Minnesota who is a transfer from Concordia (Minn.) College.
n Bryson Wilt, a 6-3 guard from Southern Garrett High School in Oakland, Maryland.
n Ronnie Zeiler, a 6-2 guard/forward from Bethel Park.
“When you take over a program, the number one priority is to recruit,” Fusina said. “We needed to address our needs and improve our roster. I believe we accomplished this in this initial class.”
Fusina deflected much of the credit to Uhl, who has worked with Fusina since 2016.
“Our Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator, AJ Uhl, has been instrumental in our recruiting success,” Fusina said. “From organizing visits, developing call lists, organizing whose games we need to be at, and through this pandemic, organizing FaceTime and Skype calls, Coach Uhl has done an outstanding job of keeping me organized with our recruiting and developing and maintaining constant contact with our recruits.”
