The 2019-20 boys basketball season produced only one WPIAL playoff team in Greene County but there was still plenty of talent on the hardwood.
Leading the way was the one player Waynesburg Central could always count on to put plenty of points on the board.
Senior Lucas Garber was a 1,000-point scorer and finished his senior year with 418 points in 20 games. He led the county with an average of 20.9 points per game despite playing in rugged Section 3-AAAA which included first-place Uniontown, which swept through the section, Belle Vernon, which reached the WPIAL final, and Ringgold, which won one playoff game and qualified for the PIAA playoffs, along with the Rams.
The Raiders finished fifth, two games out of a playoff spot, and had a 9-12 overall record. It’s hard to fathom where they would’ve finished without the talented sharpshooter.
Garber is the GCM Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
As for those running the teams, one did something no other coach ever has at West Greene. Jim Romanus guided the Pioneers into the postseason for a school-record fifth consecutive year.
The Pioneers finished fourth with a 7-5 record in Section 2-A, which included a 64-58 upset win over a talented Geibel Catholic squad. They were 8-13 overall although it should be noted that every single one of West Greene’s non-section games were against teams from a higher classification.
Romanus is the GCM Coach of the Year.
There were a few freshman who sparkled in 2019-20 but none more so than Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson who took over point guard duties for his team and was the Maples’ leading scorer.
While Mapletown struggled, Stevenson hit the winning free throws in the final seconds in their lone victory at Avella, 51-48, on Jan. 28.
Stevenson is the GCM Freshman of the Year.
Following is the complete Greene County Messenger All-County Boys Basketball Team:
Player of the Year: Lucas Garber, Waynesburg Central
Coach of the Year: Jim Romanus, West Greene
Freshman of the Year: Landan Stevenson, Mapletown
First Team: Lucas Garber, Waynesburg Central; Chris Barrish, Carmichaels; Benjamin Jackson, West Greene; Tajh Jacobs, Jefferson-Morgan; and Landan Stevenson, Mapletown.
Second Team: Austin Crouse, West Greene; Richard Bortz, Waynesburg Central; Chris King, Waynesburg Central; Al Cree, Carmichaels; and Drake Long, Carmichaels
Honorable mention
Carmichaels: Mike Stewart, Dylan Wilson
Jefferson-Morgan: Lou Debolt, Cole Jones, Tyler Kniha, Troy Wright
Mapletown: Matt Atwood, Chuck Lash, Lance Stevenson, Ryan Tuttle
Waynesburg Central: Avery McConville, Caleb Shriver
West Greene: Caleb Rice, Greg Staggers, Corey Wise
