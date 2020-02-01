Lucas Garber hit a fade-away 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded Friday night to lift Waynesburg Central to a 52-50 Section 3-AAAA victory over visiting South Park.
The Raiders (2-7, 9-11) led 21-20 at halftime, but the Eagles regained the lead after three quarters, 37-36.
Garber scored a game-high 29 points.
Aidan Rongaus and Keith Hutton shared scoring honors for South Park (1-8, 6-12) with 16 points apiece. Brandon Graham added 10.
Section 3-AAAA
South Park 11-9-17-13 -- 50
Waynesburg Central 10-11-15-16 -- 52
South Park: Aidan Rongaus 16, Keith Hutton 16, Brandon Graham 10. Waynesburg Central: Lucas Garber 29. Records: South Park (1-8, 6-12), Waynesburg Central (2-7, 9-11).
