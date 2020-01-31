The Geibel Catholic boys built a 4-point lead into an 18-point lead at the end of the third quarter for an 80-56 Section 2-A victory Friday night at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Gators (8-3, 13-6) led 41-29 at the half and 61-43 after three quarters.
Geibel's Enzo Fetsko led all scorers with 23 points. Cole Kendall finished with 19, including five 3-pointers. Drew Howard added 12.
Elijah Saeson paced the Rockets (3-7, 5-15) with 15 points. Tyler Kniha scored 13 and Troy Wright had 10.
Section 2-A
Geibel Catholic 17-24-20-19 -- 80
Jefferson-Morgan 13-16-14-13 -- 56
Geibel Catholic: Enzo Fetsko 23, Cole Kendall 19, Drew Howard 12. Jefferson-Morgan: Elijah Saeson 15, Tyler Kniha 13, Troy Wright 10, Tyler Kniha 13. Records: Geibel Catholic (8-3, 13-6), Jefferson-Morgan (3-7, 5-15).
