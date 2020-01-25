Geibel Catholic led by nine at halftime Friday night and the visiting Gators maintained the advantage in the second half for a 76-59 Section 2-A victory at Mapletown.
Geibel (6-3, 11-5) secured the win with a 22-14 fourth quarter.
The Gators' Enzo Fetsko led all scorers with 20 points. Drew Howard scored 15 and Ryan Anderson added 13.
Landan Stevenson paced the Maples (0-9, 0-16) with 17 points. Chuck Lash added 16.
Section 2-A
Geibel Catholic 17-13-24-22 -- 76
Mapletown 10-11-24-14 -- 59
Geibel Catholic: Enzo Fetsko 20, Drew Howard 15, Ryan Anderson 13. Mapletown: Landan Stevenson 17, Chuck Lash 16. Records: Geibel (6-3, 11-5), Mapletown (0-9, 0-16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.