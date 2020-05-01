April 13
2016 — West Greene blasted three home runs, including Madison Lampe’s grand slam in the top of the sixth inning, in a 14-5 non-section road victory at Keystone Oaks. Bailey Bennington hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and a two-run shot in the seventh, while Kaitlyn Rizor blasted a two-run homer in the fourth. Rizor also had a double. Bennington went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBI.
2007 — Noah Pust went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a 15-5 victory over Mapletown in Section 1-A baseball action. The Rockets’ Justin Falcon was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI, and Jarrod Moskola added a pair of singles, two RBI and two stolen bases.
April 14
2016 — The Carmichaels baseball team scored 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 17-2 victory over West Greene. Matthew Barrish (3-0) allowed only three hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Carmichaels coach Dickie Krause sent 15 different batters to the plate in the 12-run inning.
2012 — The West Greene girls finished as runner-up in team scoring and Mikayla Sonneborn took home MVP honors after winning four gold medals (three individual, one relay) in the nine-team Monessen Invitation. Sonneborn set two meet records, winning the 1600 (5:38.7) and the 800 (2:33.65). Teammate Rebecca Phillips finished second in those events with times of 5:48.05 and 2:36.08, respectively. Sonneborn won the 3,200 with a time of 13:58. Emily Courtwright came in second in the 400 (1:04.68) and won the intermediate hurdles (52.02).
April 15
2019 — The Waynesburg Central boys and girls kept rolling along in Section 6-AA track & field play after sweeping past visiting Bentworth. The Lady Raiders defeated Bentworth, 93-52, while the Waynesburg boys secured a 108-30 win against the Bearcats. Jules Fowler (long jump, triple jump) and Madison Brooks (shot put, discus) won two events for Waynesburg. Anthony Cutcher (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles) had two first-place finishes for the Raiders.
2008 — Lauren Minor allowed three hits, struck out 10 and didn’t issue a walk in Waynesburg Central’s 2-0 win over West Mifflin in Section 4-AAA softball action.
2008 — Winning pitcher Miranda Shipley drove in five runs to lead Mapletown to an 8-1 win over Jefferson-Morgan in Section 2-A softball action.
2003 — Melissa Metcalf struck out eight and finished with four hits to lead Carmichaels to a 15-4 softball win over Mapletown.
2003 — Colby Giles did a little bit of everything in Carmichaels’ 14-4 baseball win over visiting Mapletown. Giles went 3-for-4 with three RBI, and allowed five hits and struck out five in the win. Teammate Jared Lapkowicz cracked a three-run home run and finished with four RBI. The Mikes’ Shayne Busti had two singles, a triple and scored two runs.
April 16
2019 — The Waynesburg Central baseball team won its fourth-straight game with a 7-0 Section 3-AAA victory over visiting Charleroi. Luke Robinson scattered three hits with nine strikeouts and no walks in six innings for the win.
2013 — The Section 2-A softball game was a pitchers’ duel between Carmichaels’ Erica Burns and Jefferson-Morgan’s Maddie Ludrosky won by the Lady Mikes in eight innings, 6-3. The Lady Rockets’ defense faltered in the top of the eighth inning, allowing Carmichaels to score four runs. Burns struck out 10 and walked two, while Ludrosky had 10 strikeouts.
2012 — Carmichaels sent 17 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs in the top of the second inning as the Mikes cruised to a 16-0 Section 2-A victory in three innings over Mapletown. Mike Blasinsky had a two-run triple and two-run double in the second inning. Carmichaels’ Cory Fuller allowed on Cody Kincell’s lead-off single, finishing with four strikeouts and two walks.
2009 — West Greene’s Paige Moninger had quite a start to her pitching career as she tossed a four-inning no-hitter in the Lady Pioneers’ 15-0 victory over Geibel Catholic in Section 2-A softball play. Moninger struck out six and walked two. Samantha Milliken had a home run, two singles and four RBI, and Mary Burns went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
2003 — Jared Lapkowicz tossed a one-hit, five-inning 11-0 shutout for a Section 1-A baseball victory at Avella. Lapkowicz struck out eight, didn’t walk a batter and allowed only Ryan Marque’s second-inning single. Lapkowicz had a double, single, two RBI and two runs scored. Jeff Lapkowicz went 3-for-3 and Shayne Busti had a triple, single, two RBI and two runs scored.
April 17
2017 — Madison Renner and Jade Renner combined for a one-hitter in West Greene’s 14-1 Section 2-A victory at Mapletown. Madison Renner allowed one run and didn’t give up a hit in three innings of work, striking out three and walking none. She also had a double, two singles and an RBI. Jade Renner pitched the final two innings, allowing Michaela Perry’s single in the fifth inning. She struck out five. The Lampe twins, McKenna and Madison, combined for a solo home run, three singles, six stolen bases, six runs scored and six RBI.
2008 — Carmichaels erupted for 17 hits, highlighted by Phil Zack’s solo home run in the sixth inning, en route to an easy 11-1 Section 1-A win over host West Greene. Ethan Virgili tripled as part of a 3-for-3 performance, while Joby Lapkowicz went 2-for-3, including a double. Chuck Gasti won his second game of the season with six strikeouts and three walks.
2008 — Kaylie Barger, Alyson Johnson and Rachel Rohanna each tripled, as Waynesburg Central made quick work of McGuffey in five innings for a 16-1 Section 4-AAA victory. Barger went 2-for-2 with two RBI, while Molly Henderson went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles and four RBI. Lauren Minor improved to 6-0 with eight strikeouts and three walks in the five-inning game.
2003 — Justin Corso went the distance for the Maples, striking out eight, walking one and helped his own cause with a double as Mapletown rolled to an easy 9-3 win over West Greene.
2003 — The Lady Rockets’ Shanna Yourchik won the 100 high and 300 intermediate hurdles and triple and long jumps, but Waynesburg Central had too much depth for a 104-45 home victory in Section 5-AA action.
April 18
2015 — Westminster junior Marissa Kalsey just missed hitting a PR in the pole vault, but the Waynesburg Central graduate cleared 13-1 to win the Dave Labor Invitational hosted by Slippery Rock University. The vault was the best in Division III to that point.
2011 — Brandon Kozich belted a three-run, walk-off home run for the winning runs in Jefferson-Morgan’s 9-6 Section 1-A victory over visiting Carmichaels. Bobby Newhouse also hit a three-run home run for the Rockets.
2009 — Waynesburg Central scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 15-4 Section 2-AA victory over visiting Fort Cherry. The Raiders had 12 hits and benefited from 12 errors by the Rangers.
2006 — Waynesburg Central, the defending WPIAL Class AA softball champions, exploded for a 16-1 victory in four innings over visiting Charleroi in Section 2-AA action. Winning pitcher Courtney Orndoff tossed a four-inning no-hitter with no walks and two strikeouts. The Lady Raiders’ Molly Henderson and Megan Summersgill both had two hits and three RBI.
2005 — Jeff and Jared Lapkowicz hit back-to-back home runs in the third to lead Carmichaels to a 13-0 Section 1-A victory over Jefferson-Morgan. Jared Lapkowicz also legged out an inside-the-park home run. Teammate Karl Cole also belted a home run.
April 19
2017 — Waynesburg Central scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning and then held off a late push West Greene rally for a 7-6 non-section victory. The loss snapped West Greene’s 27-game regular season winning streak. Bailee Shimek blasted a three-run home run for the big hit in the Lady Raiders’ seventh-inning rally.
2012 — Jefferson-Morgan’s Kaitlyn Coles struck out six and didn’t allow any hits in an 11-0 non-section victory over visiting Geibel Catholic. Coles also had a double and a home run for the Lady Rockets.
2007 — Ethan Virgili went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored as Carmichaels cruised past Frazier, 12-2, in a Section 1-A game. Teammates Cody Andrews, Errett Mahle, Logan Phillips and Tim Voithofer all had two hits. Andrews and Voithofer both drove in two runs.
2007 — Rachel Burns went 3-for-4 with a triple, double, single, two RBI and two runs scored as West Greene handled host Frazier, 8-5, in Section 2-A softball action. Burns was also the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and five walks.
2007 — Cortney Newland threw a five-inning no-hitter in Carmichaels’ 11-1 Section 2-A victory over Geibel Catholic.
2006 — Cory Dillinger went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and stole five bases as Mapletown blanked Frazier, 10-0, in a Section 1-A clash. The Maples’ Ashley Menear also blasted a three-run home run.
2006 — Courtney Orndoff allowed just three hits as Waynesburg Central blanked visiting Fort Cherry, 3-0, in Section 2-AA softball action. The Lady Raiders’ Brooke Roberts had a two-run single and Rachel Rohanna brought home an insurance run with an RBI single.
