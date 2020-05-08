April 20
2012 — Jefferson-Morgan’s Kaitlyn Coles pitched a no-hitter for a 14-1 win in 2-A action over visiting California.
2011 — Paige Moninger had 13 strikeouts to lead West Greene past the Mapletown, 5-2, in section play. Mapletown’s Wendy Dickerson hit a two-run homer, her third consecutive game with a home run.
April 21
2016 — Bailey Bennington slugged a pair of home runs and drove in four runs as West Greene blasted host Chartiers Houston, 12-2, in a six-inning Section 1-A softball game. The Lady Pioneers’ McKenna Lampe finished with three hits, three stolen bases and three runs scored. Madison Renner allowed six hits, walked one and struck out four as West Greene won its 10th straight game.
2015 — Erica Burns recorded 13 strikeouts, including the 500th of her career, in firing a three-hitter as Carmichaels defeated visiting Beth-Center, 9-1, in a Section 2-AA game. Burn ran her career total to 506 strikeouts.
2015 — West Greene tied the game with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Carmichaels responded with six in the top of the seventh for a 9-3 Section 1-A road victory. Darren Krause’s two-out hit spotted the Mikes a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the sixth. Krause and Bill Bowlen came through in the top of the seventh with each hitter swatting a two-run single in the six-run inning.
2006 — Nikki Coleman was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI as Waynesburg Central blanked host Brownsville, 4-0, in a Section 2-AA game called after five innings due to rain. Winning pitcher Courtney Orndoff tossed a two-hitter with no walks and two strikeouts. The only hits she allowed were singles by Rebecca Bruschi and Rae Sheridan. Brooke Roberts and Rachel Rohanna also drove in a run for the Lady Raiders.
April 22
2014 — The Brownsville boys defeated West Greene, 86-42, and the girls downed the Lady Pioneers, 96-30, in Section 6-AA track & field action. The Lady Falcons’ Maris Seto won the high jump, long jump and triple jump and Whitney Ptak took first in the 100, 300 intermediate hurdles and 200. West Greene’s Rebecca Phillips broke the tape first in 1,600 and 3,200. Byron Mayers (100, 200) and Nick Despot (high jump, javelin) won two events for the Falcons.
2013 — Sophomore Erica Burns led the way at the plate and on the mound as the Carmichaels softball team won its 33rd-straight Section 2-A game with a 9-5 victory at West Greene. Burns had three hits and scored four runs. West Greene’s Bailey Bennington struck out 12 in the loss.
2008 — Joby Lapkowicz kept the Geibel Catholic offense at bay and Carmichaels returned home with a 4-1 victory in Section 1-A baseball action over Geibel Catholic. Marcus Robinson had the key hit for the Mikes with a two-run single in the top of the second inning. Lapkowicz walked four and struck out five, and had a no-hitter through three innings.
2005 — California University of Pa. and Mapletown graduate Kevin Pincavitch has been named as the pitching coach for the Washington Wild Things for the 2005 season. The Greensboro native was originally signed by the L.A. Dodgers as an undrafted free agent in June, 1992.
April 23
2019 — Carmichaels rallied for a 4-2 victory over visiting Frazier in a battle of two of the stronger softball teams in the area. The Lady Mikes scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kylie Sinn earned the complete-game victory, allowing six hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Logan Hartman took the loss, allowing seven hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
2018 — The West Greene pitching staff allowed just one hit as the Lady Pioneers swept a Section 2-A doubleheader from visiting California, 13-1 in five innings and 15-0 in four innings. Jade Renner allowed only Ashley Gush’s solo home run in the first game. Madison Renner had the Lady Pioneers’ big hit in the opening game with a three-run home run. Madison Renner then retired all 12 batters she faced in the second game with six strikeouts. Madison Lampe had a home run and single in the nightcap.
2013 — Maddie Ludrosky pitched a perfect four-inning game to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a 15-0 victory at Mapletown in Section 2-A softball action. Ludrosky struck out nine of the 12 outs. The Lady Rockets’ Morgan Simkovic led the way with a double and triple.
2009 — Emily Bosworth struck out seven batters as the Waynesburg Central softball team defeated McGuffey, 6-2, in Section 2-AA play. Bosworth and Rachel Rohanna tripled for the Lady Raiders.
2008 — Carmichaels had big first and fifth innings en route to a 13-3 Section 2-A baseball victory over West Greene. Bill Musgrove went the distance for the win with nine strikeouts and two walks, and had a big day at the plate with four hits and four RBI.
April 24
2018 — Carmichaels won its seventh game in a row with a 14-3 victory at Beth-Center in Section 1-AA action. The Mikes’ Gavin Pratt went 3-for-4 with a double, single, solo home run, three RBI and three runs scored. Dylan Wilson also had a solid game with four hits, including two doubles, and five RBI.
2017 — Megan Walker and Kylie Sinn hit home runs, and Sinn held Jefferson-Morgan to just two hits in Carmichaels’ 9-1 Section 2-A road victory. Walker went 3-for-3 with a double and single. Sinn struck out 12 and walked three.
2014 — Jefferson-Morgan’s John Curtis won his 350th game as the Rockets defeated West Greene, 11-0, in five innings. Jefferson-Morgan scored all of its runs in the third inning, sending 16 batters to the plate. Winning pitcher Logan Bowman went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI.
2012 — Carmichaels’ Erica Burns had a dominating performance in the Lady Mikes’ 19-1 Section 2-A win in three innings at California. Burns struck out six and went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two singles and five RBI.
2008 — Carmichaels’ Joby Lapkowicz drilled a three-run home run as the Mikes cruised to a 13-1 non-section victory over Waynesburg Central. Lapkowicz finished with four RBI and scored three runs. Chuck Gasti ran his record to 3-0 with the complete-game victory, striking out seven and walking three.
2008 — Lauren Minor gave up a single in the first inning and then retired 16 straight batters, including seven by strikeout, as Waynesburg Central blanked Ringgold, 5-0, in Section 4-AAA action to clinch a playoff berth. Breanna Morris belted a solo home run for the Lady Raiders and Rachel Rohanna added a double.
2006 — Carmichaels needed a four-day span to rally for a 5-4 victory over Mapletown. The Mikes trailed in the Section 1-A game, 2-0, when the game was stopped on Friday because of rain. The game resumed on Monday and Carmichaels scored five runs over a two-inning span for the win. The Maples’ Cory Dillinger went the distance, pitching on both day, in the loss. Bob Virgili was the winner in relief of starter Joby Lapkowicz.
April 25
2018 — The Vance sisters and Brownsville teammate Ashton Reposky had quite an afternoon with strong performances in the distance events at the Section 6-AA Invitational. Sara Vance won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Her sister Jessica was second in all three races, with Reposky finishing third in the 800 and 1,600. The trio joined Hannah DeWitt to win the 3,200 relay. West Greene’s Benjamin Jackson had a solid performance, winning the 100 (10.99) and 200 (23.88), and finishing third in the triple jump.
2017 — Jefferson-Morgan swept a doubleheader from Mapletown, 9-0, and Geibel Catholic, 16-1, to remain atop the Section 2-A standings with a 6-0 record. Gage Clark threw a no-hitter in the win over the Maples, striking out 16 with no walks in seven innings.
2016 — West Greene’s Madison Renner was dominating in the circle and at the plate in the Lady Pioneers’ 9-2 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in Section 1-A softball play. Renner had seven strikeouts and walked two to improve to 11-1. She also had a single and a two-run homer run, and three RBI.
2014 — Erica Burns struck out 11 as Carmichaels defeated West Greene, 14-1, in a Section 2-A softball game. Burns also went 3-for-3 with a double. The Lady Mikes’ Katie Mays finished with two doubles, a single and three RBI.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna shot an opening round 2-under 70 at the Guardian Retirement Championship at Sara Bay to enter the second round in a two-way tie for second place. China’s Yueer Cindy Feng holds the lead after 18 holes at 3-under 69. Only seven women broke par in the first round.
2013 — Maddie Ludrosky allowed only one hit in Jefferson-Morgan’s 7-0 victory over California in Section 2-A softball action. Ludrosky struck out nine and walked two.
2012 — Alex Swauger scattered three hits in Waynesburg Central’s 4-0 victory over Burgettstown in a Section 2-AA baseball game.
2011 — Wendy Dickerson accounted for all of Mapletown’s runs in a 4-2 Section 2-A win over visiting Beth-Center. Dickerson hit a two-run home run, had an RBI single and a sacrifice fly. Felicia Burns struck out 12 in the complete-game victory.
2006 — Cortney Newland threw a one-hitter and legged out a two-run inside-the-park home run to lead Carmichaels to an 11-1 win over Avella in Section 2-A softball action. Shayleigh Busti also hit a two-run home run.
2005 — Zach Cumberland fired a one-hitter, Tyler Smith belted a two-run home run, and four different Maples had two hits as Mapletown defeated West Greene, 9-2, in Section 1-A action.
2003 — Carmichaels’ Autumn Willis had the lone hit, a single, off Chartiers-Houston’s Jen Alderson, but the hit led to a run in the Lady Mikes’ 1-0 victory over the Lady Bucs. Sarah Pavel walked with two outs and stole second. Willis beat the throw to first base from the right fielder for a single, and Pavel kept running to score the game’s only run. Melissa Metcalf scattered seven hits, struck out six and walked two for the win.
April 26
2017 — Jefferson-Morgan scored 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 16-1 Section 2-A softball victory over visiting Avella. Caitlyn Dugan had seven strikeouts and walked one in the win. The Lady Eagles’ Brooke Burchianti singled in Paige Lawrence in the fourth inning for Avella’s lone run.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna won her first professional tournament with her victory in the Symetra Tour’s Guardian Retirement Championship at Sara Bay with a tournament-record score of 5-under 211.
2006 — J.D. Higgins belted two three-run home runs and drove in six runs to lead Waynesburg Central to a 13-1 Section 2-AA victory over Beth-Center. The Raiders’ Dan Coss went 3-for-4 with a run batted in.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
