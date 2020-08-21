Aug. 10
2016 — Robert Rohanna wasn’t going to allow the Allegheny Health Network 100th Pennsylvania Open Championship to slip away, closing with a 4-under 68 in the final round at The Club at Nevillewood for his second Pennsylvania Open title by a margin of six strokes with a 12-under 204. He won $8,000 for his victory. The Waynesburg Central graduate was under-par in all three rounds, opening with a 1-under 71 and following up with a 7-under 65 in the second round. Rohanna won his first Pennsylvania Open crown in 2010 and had a disappointing second place finish in 2014 when he lost a three-way playoff after leading the tournament down the stretch.
2015 — Robert Rohanna had an average 18 holes of golf in the opening round of The Allegheny Health Network 99th Open Championship with an even-par 71. The Waynesburg Central grad was tied for 19th after the first of three rounds at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, 10 miles west of Philadelphia.
2006 — Charlie Humes’ second home run of the game, a three-run blast in the seventh inning, capped another strong performance by Carmichaels to give the Copperheads a 9-4 win over Mario’s and a commanding 3-0 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series. Chris Buncic had a two-run double for Carmichaels. Shayne Busti had a two-run single for Mario’s. Zach Jeney went the distance for the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and five walks.
2006 — The Blitz college team finished third in the college division of the National Hoop-It-Up tournament held in Pittsburgh to qualify for the nationals, which were held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., on Aug. 19-20. Members of The Blitz college team included Tyler Foreman (Laurel Highlands), Colby Giles (Carmichaels), Andy Erjavek (Mapletown) and Steve Berk (Lancaster). The Blitz were coached and sponsored by Barry Rosner.
2003 — Scott Swinchock walked with the bases loaded with one out in the top of the eighth inning to give Carmichaels for a 5-4 road victory at Rostraver and a 2-1 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal series. Swinchock was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and three walks.
Aug. 11
2015 — Robert Rohanna was disappointed with his finish, but was generally pleased with his play in the second round of The Allegheny Health Network 99th Open Championship at Rolling Green Golf Club. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished with an even-par 71 in the second round for a two-day total of 142. He is tied for 12th place, seven shots off the lead.
2014 — Robert Rohanna was exhausted after completing the second round of The Allegheny Health Network 98th Open Championship, but his efforts were worth it on a rainy day after shooting a 1-under-par 70 in the second round at the Country Club of York. The Waynesburg Central graduate had the only sub-par round in the second round for a two-day total of 2-under 138 and sat just two strokes behind Nelson A. Hargrove heading into the third and final round.
2009 — Carmichaels’ Cy Mozingo took the mound with a 1-0 count on Bill Rouse and sent a 3-0 pitch into the Rouse’s backside that resulted in Jeff Lapkowicz scoring to cut the lead to 6-5. Then, Mozingo struck out leadoff batter Chad Rice to preserve the win for the Copperheads and send the series back to Carmichaels with Mario’s leading the series, 2-1. The game was resumed after being called for darkness the day before, but only after an 88-minute rain delay.
2008 — Justin Schrader worked six-plus innings and Zach Jeney struck out the last two batters he faced with the bases loaded to lead Blue Mountain to an 8-6 win over High Strung Racing in Game 3 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship series for a 2-1 lead. The game was called after six innings due to darkness. Jonathan Rodriguez had a two-run single, Gene Franks singled home a run, and Chuck Gasti had an RBI double in the win. Jeff Lapkowicz had three singles to lead High Strung Racing.
2006 — Carmichaels rallied from behind twice, and then held off visiting Mario’s for an 11-9 victory to complete a four-game sweep of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series for the Copperheads’ sixth championship in 11 years. Chris Buncic delivered a tie-breaking RBI single in a four-run fourth inning, and Jeff Thompson belted a key three-run homer in the sixth as Carmichaels won its fourth title in five years and sixth overall. The Copperheads swept through the postseason with a 9-0 record after going 21-7 during the regular season. Gene Franks began the rally in the fourth inning with a single and Roberto Saenz was hit by a pitch. Franks took third on a passed ball and scored on Chris Buncic’s single to make it 5-4. After Brad Baker walked, series MVP Charlie Humes ripped an RBI single and Joe Leonard followed with a two-run double. Chris McManus was home run away from hitting for the cycle for Mario’s. Zach Solly allowed four runs in four innings for the win. Leonard gave up three runs in three innings for the save.
2003 — The first day of official football practice opened around the area’s high school stadiums. Brownsville’s Andy Assad, Connellsville’s Andy Robertson and Carmichaels’ Mike Bosnic all begin their first season as coaches at highly-successful programs. Soccer, golf, cross country, girls volleyball and girls tennis also held opening practices.
Aug. 12
2017 — The 2017 PaHSSBCA All-State Softball Team includes West Greene sophomore twins McKenna Lampe and Madison Lampe who were selected as co-Players of the Year in Class 1-A. West Greene sophomore second baseman Kaitlyn Rizor and junior shortstop Madison Renner joined outfielder McKenna Lampe, third baseman Madison Lampe and pitcher Jade Renner on the first team. Carmichaels junior catcher Megan Walker was named to the Class 1-A second team. The area had one senior representatives on the second team in Class 3-A in first baseman Tara Staley of Waynesburg Central — the only team to defeat West Greene in 2017.
2014 — Robert Rohanna totaled 208 strokes over three rounds in The Allegheny Health Network 98th Open Championship, but one wayward tee shot on the 17th hole of the Country Club of York in the final round undid his other 207 shots. The Waynesburg Central graduate carded a double bogey on the 53rd hole. John E. Pillar, Sr., won the first playoff hole with a birdie. Rohanna finished No. 18 with a par, while Mike Van Sickle carded a bogey. Officially, Rohanna and Van Sickle, who had the low score of the day at 5-under 65, tied for second place. Rohanna held a three-stroke lead with four holes to play after a birdie-4 on No. 14, a 525-yard par-5, but the advantage began to unravel with a 3-putt on No. 16. Then, Rohanna’s tee shot on No. 17, a 175-yard par-3, plugged in the lip of the bunker. He scored a double bogey after a two-putt.
2013 — Robert Rohanna shot an even-par 71 at Commonwealth National Golf Club in Horsham in the first round of the Pennsylvania Open and was tied for 19th place. Ryan Bashour, a Brownsville grad, had a rough time, shooting 10-over 81. Connellsville’s Pete Dzambo had a tough day as well, finishing with 13-over 84. Belle Vernon’s Bo Lustig qualified, but did not start the championship.
Aug. 13
2013 — Greg Hopkins was among six individuals to be inducted in the 2013 Hall of Fame class of the Arena Football League. Hopkins, a 1995 Slippery Rock graduate and a 1990 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School, played 10 seasons in the AFL as a wide receiver/linebacker. He set the career record with eight interception returns for touchdowns, was the AFL’s Ironman Award winner in 2002 as the league’s top two-way performer and received All-Arena honors in four seasons (1998, 2000, 2002, 2003).
2012 — Zach Jeney held Mitch’s Bail Bonds to four hits to lead Elite Oil Field Services to a 5-0 win in the opening game of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series. Jeney had three strikeouts in the win. Elite Oil Field Services sent nine runners to the plate in the second inning. Joby Lapkowicz hit a one-out home run in the third inning.
2012 — Robert Rohanna battled through lingering back pain and tough greens at Nemacolin Woodlands’ Mystic Rock to finish the opening round of the Pennsylvania Open with a 2-under 70. Rohanna was tied for 11th, and trailed Joe Boros, John Popeck and Clayton C. Rotz by four strokes. A pair of local golfers didn’t fare as well, though, as Belle Vernon’s Bo Lustig was tied for 112th after shooting a 10-over 82, and Farmington’s Sean T. Moffat was tied for 121st after finishing with a 12-over 84.
2008 — Blue Mountain erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 15-4 win in Game 5 over High Strung Racing and a 3-2 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship. Brian Muransky hit a home run and triple in the fifth inning. The Copperheads’ J.W. Kayla finished with three hits and four RBI, and Mitch Monas hit a two-run — home run. Winning pitcher Perry Cunningham went the distance, allowing six hits with two strikeouts and four walks.
2002 — Scott Swinchock pitched a four-hitter and got the backing of a 12-hit offense as Carmichaels ambushed Bud Murphy’s, 11-2, and pulled into a 2-2 tie in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series. Carmichaels (26-12) broke the game open with eight runs in the fourth inning, capped by home runs from J.W. Kayla and Vince Zapotosky. Zapotosky had a single, double and home run, and Jeff Thompson finished with a two-run homer, triple and three RBI.
Aug. 14
2017 — Lancaster’s J.D. Dornes could do little wrong in the first round of the Pennsylvania Open, finishing with a 9-under 62 at Gulph Mills Golf Club. Defending champion Robert Rohanna sat in a five-way tie for second place after shooting a 6-under 65. Geibel Catholic graduate Daniel Konieczny is in a six-way tie for 10th place at 3-under 68, while Elizabeth Forward junior Angus McHolme shot an 11-over 82.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna carded seven bogeys in the first round of the W.B. Mason Championship and the Waynesburg Central graduate was sitting on the bubble at the cutline with a 4-over 75. The cut (low 70 scores and ties) was projected at 3-over 74 at Thorny Lea Golf Club in Brockton, Mass.
2013 — Rain forced play in the 97th Pennsylvania Open to be cancelled, leading to a cut after 18 holes to the low 40 and ties, and two rounds of golf on the final day at Commonwealth National Golf Club. Robert Rohanna was at even-par 71 after the first round, but slid to 6-over after the morning round. The Waynesburg Central graduate played better over the final 18 holes at 2-over 73 to finish with a three-round total of 8-over 221. Andrew J. Mason, a college teammate of Rohanna at Penn State, won the tournament at 1-under 212, the only golfer under par. A couple of local hopefuls didn’t make the cut. Ryan Bashour shot a 10-over 81 in the first round, and Pete Dzambo finished with an 84.
2012 — Robert Rohanna finished with a 3-over 75 in the second round of the Pennsylvania Open at Nemacolin Woodlands’ Mystic Rock course, but coupled with his opening round of 2-under 70, made the cut into the third and final round. The Waynesburg native was tied with six other golfers at 1-over 145. Belle Vernon’s Bo Lustig and Farmington’s Sean T. Moffat both missed the cut. Lustig carded an 8-over 80 for a two-round total of 18-over 162. Moffat shot a 21-over 93 for a two-day total of 33-over 177.
2009 — Blue Mountain lived to play another day in the Fayette County Baseball League championship with a 9-4 win over Mario’s in Game 5. Mario’s maintained a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series. J.W. Kayla drove home the eventual winning run with a single in the the fourth inning. Winning pitcher Perry Cunningham allowed four runs on six hits in six-plus innings. George Taylor stranded the bases loaded in the seventh inning with two strikeouts and a ground out for the save.
2008 — Blue Mountain relief pitcher Justin Schrader got three fly ball outs to secure a 9-3 road victory over High Strung Racing to win the championship of the Fayette County Baseball League. The Copperheads took the best-of-7 championship series in six games. Schrader retired five of the seven batters he faced to preserve the win for starter Zach Jeney, who gave up just five hits and struck out seven batters. Zack Solly belted a three-run home run in the top of the third inning to give Blue Mountain a 4-1 lead. Chuck Gasti added an RBI single.
Aug. 15
2012 — For the second straight game in the Fayette County Baseball League finals, Elite Oil Field Services received another tremendous pitching outing and now leads the best-of-7 series, 2-0, after a 6-1 victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader blanked Mitch’s bats through the first six innings.
Aug. 16
2019 — Uniontown sophomore Adena Rugola shot 6-over 76 at Chippewa Golf Course to finish alone in fourth place at the annual TriCADA golf tournament. Rugola was also the top-finishing female, besting Carmichaels junior Remmey Lohr by three strokes. The cut for a top-10 finish was 8-over 78, but Jefferson-Morgan’s Kyle Clayton missed out on the medal stand on a card tiebreaker. Waynesburg Central won the small school team title with 438. Uniontown placed second with a team score of 447.
2018 — Waynesburg Central’s Trevor Boris and Ray Behm shared medalist honors to lead the Raiders to a 203-222 non-section victory over Fort Cherry at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Boris and Behm each shot a 5-over 38 on the front nine for Waynesburg (1-0). Teammates Kyle Shriver and MaCottie Denjen each carded a 40.
2012 — Elite Oil Field Services used a five-run first inning to overcome an early 2-0 deficit and cruised to a 10-4 victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Game 3 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship. The Copperheads were one win away from sweeping the finals and winning their ninth FCBL championship. Ben Carson tripled home a run and then scored on a ground out to give Mitch’s Bail Bonds a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Joe Monica’s bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the inning sparked the Copperheads to a 5-2 lead. Monica added an RBI double and a bases-loaded walk. The Copperheads built their lead in the bottom half of the third inning with an RBI double by Jeff Thompson and a two-run single from Chuck Gasti. George Taylor went the distance for Elite Oil Field Services with four strikeouts and one walk.
2011 — Jeremy Molinaro walked eight batters, but got out of trouble each time with the help of his defense, and pitched Belmont Inn to a 6-0 win over Bud Murphy’s to tie the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series at 3-3. Molinaro struck out five. Bud Murphy’s committed four errors, with three of the miscues helping Belmont Inn build a 3-0 lead after three innings.
2009 — Blue Mountain’s Dan Novak belted a 3-2 pitch over the right field fence for a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Copperheads, the defending champions, walked off with a 7-6 win to force a seventh and deciding game in the Fayette County Baseball League championship series. Stephan Hermann’s single in the top of the seventh inning to extend Mario’s lead to 6-3. George Taylor’s ground out cut the gap to 6-4 to set up Novak’s game-winning home run.
2003 — Scott Swinchock had a hand in every phase of the game, pitching a three-hit shutout, scoring a run, and driving in another, as Carmichaels shut out Mario’s, 3-0, in the opening game of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series. Swinchock walked two and struck out seven in the complete-game victory. Lee Fritz singled home Swinchock in the fifth inning for the only run Swinchock needed.
2002 — Carmichaels scored a run in the top of the seventh inning, and then held off a last-at bat threat by Bud Murphy’s to eke out a 7-6 victory for the Fayette County Baseball League championship title. The Copperheads (27-14) won previous titles in 1996 and 1999. Eric Holt went 4-for-4, including a home run, two singles and a double, and Bob Spithaler hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs, including the game-winner in the seventh inning, for Carmichaels. Bud Murphy’s (38-9) scored a run in the bottom of the seventh on Brian Showman’s single, but Joe Bonadio was thrown out trying to take third on the hit for the second out. Scott Swinchock stranded a runner at second base to preserve the victory.
2002 — Carmichaels teammates pitcher-outfielder Eric Holt and catcher Jeff Thompson were named co-Most Valuable Players of the FCBL playoffs.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
