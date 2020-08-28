Aug. 17
2018 — Carmichaels’ Matthew Barrish cracked the top 10 as one of three golfers to shoot 3-over 74 to finish seventh overall at Village Green Golf Course in the TriCADA Golf Championship. Carmichaels finished second in Class AA with a team total of 420. Taggart Shea and Delaney Lohr both shot 83 for the Mikes. Remmey Lohr and Ethan Green both finished with 90. Ray Behm was the low golfer for Waynesburg Central with an 84.
2017 — Bentworth opened the 2017 boys golf season with a 215-295 non-section home victory against Jefferson-Morgan at Chippewa Golf Course. Adam Hobe and Kyle Clayton shared scoring honors for the Rockets at 52. Megan Decjak shot 57, Bryce Bedilion had 64 and Jesse Wolfe finished with 70.
2005 — Carmichaels scored eight run in the first three innings for a 10-2 home victory over Bud Murphy’s in Game 3 and a 2-1 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League championship series. Gene Franks paced Carmichaels with three singles, three runs scored and an RBI, while Rick Smykla added a solo home run in the fourth inning. Brian Shipley hit a solo home run for Bud Murphy’s.
Aug. 18
2016 — Fort Cherry’s Blake McElhinney shot a 3-over par 36 to take medalist honors, but Waynesburg Central’s depth helped the Raiders cruise to a 207-230 non-section victory over the Rangers at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Waynesburg’s Aaron Yorio shot a 37, while teammates Brandon Curcheck and Kyle Schriber carded a 38. Trey Rohanna (46) and Caleb Morris (48) rounded out the scoring for the Raiders.
2014 — Liam Shea was medalist with a 4-over 41 to help Carmichaels defeat Brownsville, 221-283, at Carmichaels Golf Club in the Section 8-AA opener for both teams. The Mikes’ Jacob Wamsley (42), Jordan Bogucki (44), Chris McAfee (45), and Josh Bogucki (49) rounded out the scoring rounds for the Mikes.
2008 — Although Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna was tied for 63rd in the U.S. Amateur Championship, he was only five strokes behind co-leaders Andrew Putnam and Wesley Bryan after finishing the opening round with a 2-over-par 72 on Pinehurst (N.C.) No. 4.
2003 — Carmichaels moved out to a 4-0 lead in the first three innings for a 6-2 win over Mario’s to take a 2-1 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader struck out 10 and carried a two-hit shutout into the seventh. Justin Gregula stranded runners at second and third in the seventh to preserve the win. J.W. Kayla belted a two-run home run for the Copperheads, as did John Tavares.
Aug. 19
2012 — Elite Oil Field Services won its ninth Fayette County Baseball League championship with a 7-0 victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Game 5 to take the best-of-seven series at Carmichaels High School. The Copperheads’ Zach Jeney pitched his second complete game of the series, allowing two hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Jeney was aided by two double plays. Jeney was voted co-MVP of the playoffs with teammate Joby Lapkowicz. Lapkowicz was 7-for-15 in the series and hit three home runs. Gene Franks belted a two-run home run for Carmichaels. Teammate Chuck Gasti finished with three hits, including a run-scoring double. Losing pitcher Ryan Encapera allowed just five hits. The Copperheads’ Jeff Thompson announced his retirement, ending a career that produced eight titles with Carmichaels since 1998. Thompson entered the league in 1990 and also won a title for Canonsburg.
2011 — Waynesburg Central’s Emily Rohanna and Jefferson-Morgan’s Zach Berkstresser each shot a 2-over 73 to tie for third place at the TriCADA scholastic golf tournament at Village Green. Canon-McMillan’s Ben Ducarme was medalist at 71, while Peters Township won the team title with a 379. Belle Vernon (404) finished fifth among the 18 teams.
2008 — Waynesburg Central picked up right where they left off last year, opening the Division II, Section 8 season with a 177-280 win over visiting Brownsville at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Waynesburg’s Matt Fox set the pace with a 3-under 30. Rachel Rohanna finished with a 2-over 35. Ben Virgin carded a 36 and Anthony Jarrell had a 37. Taylor Moore closed the scoring rounds with a 39. Brownsville’s Jeremy Kopacko and Jake Lewis tied for team scoring honors at 42.
Aug. 20
2018 — Matt Barrish had an even-par 37 to lead Carmichaels to a 205-277 Section 8-AA victory against Brownsville at Carmichaels Golf Club. The Mikes’ Taggart Shea (40), Delaney Lohr (41), Remmey (42), and Ethan Greene (45) also counted in the final score. Lindsay Sethman and Dalton Mullen shared scoring honors for the Falcons with 6-over 43.
2012 — Jefferson-Morgan opened its season with a 234-276 Division II, Section 8 win over host Brownsville at Carmichaels Golf Club. Austin Clark led the Rockets with a 45, and Jacob Guthrie and Carmeron Aromar each carded 46. Chas Mattish shot a 48 and Ryan Sebert added a 49. Derek Lent paced the Falcons with a 46.
2003 — Carmichaels defeated Mario’s, 7-2, in Game 5 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series. Winning pitcher Scott Swinchock tossed a two-hitter, allowed two unearned runs, didn’t walk a batter and struck out five. Swinchock and Vince Zapotosky both had two-run doubles.
2002 — Carmichaels’ Jamie Bandish posted a medalist round of 43 to lead the Mikes to a 234-246 victory over Beth-Center. Carmichaels’ Jamie Kowalczyk and the Bulldogs’ Chris Sckena both shot 45.
Aug. 21
2017 — Aaron Yorio earned medalist honors with a 1-over-par 38 as Waynesburg Central defeated host Brownsville, 201-244, in the Section 8-AA boys golf opener for both teams at Carmichaels Golf Club. McCottie Denjen and Trevor Boris both shot 39s for the Raiders. The Falcons were paced by Lindsay Sethman’s 41.
2014 — Carmichaels earned a Section 8-AA golf victory with a 209-243 victory over visiting Charleroi at Carmichaels Golf Club. Liam Shea shot 1-under 36 for the Mikes, while teammate Jacob Wamsley finished with 1-over 38. Jordan Bogucki carded 40. Chris McAfee (47) and Josh Bogucki (48) rounded out the scoring.
2008 — Beth-Center’s Teddy Yanak shot 38, but Waynesburg Central came away with a 207-224 victory over the Bulldogs in a Division II, Section 8 match at Carmichaels Golf Club. Taylor Moore and Rachel Rohanna both shot 39 for the Raiders, and Ben Virgin finished with 41.
2005 — After a double play in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Carmichaels life, the Copperheads’ Jeff Thompson broke a 3-3 tie with a three-run home run, as Carmichaels forced a seventh and deciding-game in the Fayette County Baseball League finals with a 7-3 win over Bud Murphy’s in eight innings. Duane Dupont’s second RBI-single of the game later in the inning gave the Copperheads a 7-3 lead. Carmichaels’ Chris Peters went the distance for the win, allowing nine hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Bud Murphy’s had a shot to win the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Copperheads’ infield turned a 4-6-2-5-1 double play to end the threat. Gene Franks belted a two-run home run for Carmichaels. Alex Lefcakis hit a solo home run for Bud Murphy’s.
Aug. 22
Matt Barrish had an even-par round to lead Carmichaels to a 205-277 Section 8-AA boys golf victory against Brownsville at Carmichaels Golf Club. Barrish finished with a 37 for the low round of the opening match for the Mikes. Taggart Shea scored a 40. Delaney Lohr shot 41, with younger sister Remmey scoring 42. Ethan Greene closed out the scoring rounds with 45. Bradley Walker’s 54 was not used.
Aug. 23
2018 — The Mikes’ Matt Barrish had another solid round of golf with the medalist round of 2-over 38 in Carmichaels’ 217-246 victory in Section 8-AA action at Mon Valley Country Club against Charleroi. Taggart Shea (42), Delaney Lohr (45), Ethan Greene (46), and Justin Welsh (46) rounded out the scoring for the Mikes. Frank Gricar was the low man for the Cougars with a 6-over 42.
2018 — The Jefferson-Morgan boys golf team won for the first time this season with a 272-274 victory against visiting Beth-Center in Section 8-AA action at Greene County Country Club. Kyle Clayton was the low man for Jefferson-Morgan with a 10-over 46. The Bulldogs’ Genin King shared medalist honors at 46.
2012 — Gillian Alexander, Charles Mattish and Jacob Guthrie all shot 41 at Greene County Country Club to lead Jefferson-Morgan past visiting Geibel Catholic, 223-281.
2005 — Zach Cumberland shot even-par 33 at Rohanna’s Golf Course to lead Mapletown to a 177-218 win over California in a Division II, Section 8 match. Matt Porter was the low man for the Trojans with 39.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.