Aug. 24
2018 — Waynesburg Central scored 40 unanswered points and gained over 350 yards on the ground in a 47-8 non-section victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan in Week Zero action. Sophomore running back Nate Stephenson led the Raiders with 161 yards rushing on 17 carries and three touchdowns. Junior quarterback Caleb Shriver ran for 62 yards and a touchdown, while junior tailback Luke Robinson ran for 43 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
2017 — Beth-Center’s Noah Wible shot a 43 for medalist honors, but Jefferson-Morgan rallied for a 264-283 Section 8-AA victory in boys golf action at Chippewa Golf Course. Bobby Coles shot the low-round for the Rockets with 49.
2017 — Matt Barrish fired a 1-under 36 to lead Carmichaels to a 216-280 Section 8-AA victory at Carmichaels Golf Club against visiting California. Taggart Shea and Ethan Greene both shot 43 for Carmichaels. Remmey Lohr finished with a 46 and Delaney Lohr closed out the scoring with a 48. Jacob Cannon was the low man for California with a 41.
2016 — Aaron Yorio shot a 2-over 35 at Chippewa Golf Club to lead Waynesburg Central to a 212-265 Section 8-AA road victory against Beth-Center. Brandon Turcheck shot a 40 for the Raiders. Andy White was the low man for the Bulldogs with a 13-over 48.
2015 — Liam Shea shot even par 37 at Carmichaels Golf Club to lead Carmichaels over Brownsville, 212-249, in a Section 8-AA boys golf match. Jacob Wamsley (41) and Matt Barrish (42) also had solid rounds for the Mikes. Dan Mullen shot 45 for the Falcons.
2011 — Zach Berkstresser shot a 39 and Gillian Alexander shot a 41 to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a 217-347 win over visiting Brownsville at Greene County Country Club.
2006 — Ethan Kovach carded an even-par 33 to lift Mapletown to its first victory of the season with a 184-212 win over Carmichaels in Division II, Section 8 action. Don Hilenbrant (35), Joel Kovach (36), Ryan Wilson (39), Charlie Grim (41) and Kelly Rice (42) rounded out the scoring for the Maples. Jeff McWilliams was the low man for Carmichaels with 39.2006 — Zach Schloemer went home with medalist honors with 39 as Waynesburg Central downed Beth-Center, 235-258, in Division II, Section 8 play at Nemacolin Country Club. Rachel Rohanna finished with 41 for the Raiders. Beth-Center’s Zac Nicola shot 42.
2006 — Matt Kokoska carded a 1-under 36 in Jefferson-Morgan’s 200-219 Division II, Section 2 road win over Brownsville at Carmichaels Golf Club. The Falcons’ Ron Jones shared medalist honors with 36.
2005 — Chad Kokoska earned medalist honors for the second day in a row with a 1-over 38 as Jefferson-Morgan improved to 2-0 with a 204-235 victory over host California in Division II, Section 8 high school golf action at Carmichaels Golf Club. The Trojans were paced by Josh Saxe, who shared medalist honors with 38.
2004 — Mapletown kicked off the Division II, Section 8 season with a convincing 207-247 road victory at Carmichaels Golf Club over California. Jesse Boord had a 1-over 38 to lead the Maples. Cory Dillinger and Zach Cumberland shot 40. Josh Saxe had a strong round for the Trojans with a 2-over 39.2004 — Carmichaels defeated Frazier, 241-256, for a non-section victory at Linden Hall Golf Course. Carmichaels’ Jamie Bandish had the low round of the day with 36. Craig Miller and Marcus Wingrove both shot 46 for the Commodores.
Aug. 25
2017 — West Greene’s Zachary Pettit accounted for four touchdowns and produced 250 total yards of offense, as the Pioneers opened the season with a 46-13 rout of Bentworth at Washington & Jefferson College’s Cameron Stadium. Nathan Brundock finished with six receptions for 141 yards for West Greene, while Benjamin Jackson carried the ball 20 times for 89 yards. The Bearcats’ Ben Peternel caught five passes for 85 yards and also threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Dziak in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
2017 — Josh Clites kicked the winning extra point and had a drive-killing interception as Jefferson-Morgan held on for a 7-6 non-conference victory at Chartiers-Houston. DL Garrett caught a 35-yard pass from Jacob Broadwater with 1:10 remaining in the first half and Clites hit the extra point for the final points of the game.
2016 — Rachel Rohanna was rolling right along, then the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open had a 3-hour weather delay and the good shots of the front nine vanished. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 8-over on the back nine to close the opening round on Priddis Greens Golf & Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, with a 6-over 78.
2016 — Gage Clark was medalist with 42 and Jefferson-Morgan beat Beth-Center, 335-357, in a Section 8-A golf match at Greene County Country Club.
2014 — Carmichaels remained undefeated in Section 8-AA play with a 217-238 victory over visiting Waynesburg Central at Carmichaels Golf Club. The Mikes’ Liam Shea and Jordan Bogucki shared medalist honors with 2-over 39. Aaron Yorio led the Raiders with 4-over 41.
2011 — Zach Berkstresser and Gillian Alexander both broke 40, and Alex Rush shot 40 to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a 206-232 Division II, Section 8 win over Beth-Center at Carmichaels Golf Club. Taylor Dingle paced the Bulldogs with a 41.
2011 — Brandon Wamsley shot a 1-over 38 to lead Carmichaels to a 224-270 Division II, Section 8 victory over Brownsville at Carmichaels Golf Club. Justin Newman finished with a 40 for the Mikes. Derek Lent was the low man for the Falcons with 47.
2005 — Five of the six Mapletown golfers posted sub-40 rounds as the Maples rolled to an easy 190-212 victory over Charleroi in Division II, Section 8 play at Mon Valley Country Club. Mapletown’s Zach Cumberland, Jesse Boord and Charleroi’s Nick Lutes tied for medallist honors with rounds of 1-over 37. Joel Kovach (38), Ethan Kovach (39), and Don Hilenbrant (39) also broke 40.
Aug. 26
2019 — Waynesburg Central’s top five played within three strokes of each other in a 196-256 Section 8-AA win over Beth-Center at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Ray Behm and MaCottie Denjen shared medalist honors for the Raiders with 5-over 38, and teammate Lucas Garber shot a 39. Gavin Durkin carded a 45 for the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-4).
2016 — Liam Shea finished at 1-over 37 at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Gold course Friday to lead visiting Carmichaels to a tight 218-220 Section 8-AA victory against California. Nate Luketich and Josh Peters shared scoring honors for the Trojans with 5-over 41.
2015 — Liam Shea shot 2-over 38 for medalist honors in Carmichaels’ 222-337 Section 8-AA boys golf win over Jefferson-Morgan at Greene County Country Club. Gage Clark paced the Rockets with a 46.
2013 — Jefferson-Morgan held off Section 8-AA foe Beth-Center, 221-229, at Carmichaels Golf Course. Jefferson-Morgan had solid rounds from Jillian Alexander (39) and Charles Mattish (40). Beth-Center’s Tyler Kuntz shot 40.
2008 — Rachel Rohanna fired an even-par 33 at home at Rohanna’s Golf Course to lead Waynesburg Central to a 185-205 Division II, Section 8 victory over visiting California. Waynesburg’s Matt Fox shot a 34, with Taylor Moore and Emily Rohanna both carding 39. Ben Virgin’s 40 closed the scoring rounds. California’s David Beck finished with 1-over 34 and Phillip Langley scored 38.
2008 — Jefferson-Morgan opened Division II, Section 8 golf play with a 222-246 win over Beth-Center. Josh Kokoska was the medalist at Greene County Country Club with a 4-over 40. Jim Webeck led the Bulldogs with a 44.
2008 — Carmichaels defeated Brownsville, 218-228, in a Division II, Section 8 golf match at Carmichaels Golf Club. Carmichaels’ Zach Wolfe had the medalist round with a 1-under 37. Mike Peton was low man for the Falcons with 41.
2005 — Logan Phillips split the uprights in overtime from 22 yards out on Carmichaels’ first offensive possession as the Mikes defeated visiting Burgettstown, 9-6, in a non-conference game. Phillips led Carmichaels with eight carries for 41 yards rushing and three catches for 42 yards. Bob Virgili completed 10-of-13 passes for 105 yards. Cody Andrews scored on an 18-yard run with 5:24 left in the game. Burgettstown tied the game at 6-6 with only 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
2005 — Troy Cree scored three touchdowns, highlighted by a 100-yard interception return and runs of six and one yard, and ran for 90 yards as Waynesburg Central rolled to an easy 42-20 non-conference victory over host West Greene. The Raiders’ J.D. Higgins scored two rushing touchdowns on runs of 20 and 10 yards, and gained 131 yards on 13 carries. Cody Miller led West Greene with 20 carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns. West Greene quarterback A.J. Wilson went 8-for-16 for 129 yards and a 14-yard score to Marcus Sims.
2004 — Jefferson-Morgan opened the Division II, Section 8 schedule with a 231-253 win over visiting California at Greene County Country Club. Chad Kokoska posted the low round of the day with the Jefferson-Morgan junior shooting a 2-over 38. Josh Saxe led the Trojans with 43.
2004 — Waynesburg Central returned to the comfort of Rohanna’s Golf Course for a 177-192 non-section win over visiting Connellsville. Freshman Zack Schloemer had the round of the day for the Raiders with a 2-under 31. The remaining five scoring rounds for the Raiders were all in the 30s, including Aaron Pyle (35), Anthony Calverio (35), Tommy Rohanna (37) and A.J. Bertovich (39). Jonathan Luczka was the low man for the Falcons with 37. Nathan Pritts shot a 38 and Cody Boors, Craig White and Justin Davanzo all had 39.
2003 — Carmichaels evened its Division II, Section 8 record at 1-1 with a convincing 204-252 home win at Carmichaels Golf Course over West Greene. Jamie Bandish shot 2-under 35 for the Mikes. Joey Menhart was also under par with a 36. Chris Simms was the low man for the Pioneers with a 46.
Aug. 27
2019 — Carmichaels edged Waynesburg Central in a playoff, 15-16, after both teams shot 200 in Section 8-AA golf action at Rohanna’s Golf Course. The Mikes’ Taggart Shea and Remmey Lohr squeaked by the Raiders’ Ray Behm and MaCottie Denjen in a two-hole playoff. Shea shot 1-over 34 and Lohr finished with 36. Behm had 35 and Denjen fired 37.
2018 — Trevor Boris and MaCottie Denjen both shot 2-over 37 to lead Waynesburg Central to a 200-237 road victory in a Section 8-AA match played at Chippewa Golf Club against Beth-Center. Beth-Center’s Noah Wible shared medalist honors with a 37.
2018 — Carmichaels (4-0) didn’t count a score over 43 as the Mikes cruised to a 203-291 win against California at Cedarbrook Golf Course (Red course) in Section 8-AA action. Carmichaels’ Matthew Barrish was the medalist with a 2-over 37. Remmey Lohr shot 40.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna tied for 39th place with a four-day total of 1-under 283 on The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club. She moved up 13 places in the final round.
2015 — Liam Shea shot a 1-under 36 at Carmichaels Golf Club to lead Carmichaels (3-0) to a 216-232 Section 8-AA victory against visiting Charleroi. Jacob Wamsley shot a 42 for the Mikes. The Cougars’ Mike Kondratik shot an even-par 37.
2014 — Waynesburg Central won a Section 8-AA golf match over Beth-Center, 223-244, at Carmichaels Golf Club. Aaron Yorio was the low man for the Raiders with a 1-over 38. Tyler Kuntz was the low man for the Bulldogs, also with a 1-over 38.
2012 — Jefferson-Morgan’s Gillian Alexander was medalist with 2-over 39 at Carmichaels Golf Club, leading the visiting Rockets in a 218-223 victory over Beth-Center. Beth-Center’s Evan Smith shot a team-low 40.
2004 — Waynesburg Central scored all of its points in the fourth quarter to rally past visiting West Greene, 29-27, in a non-conference home game. The Pioneers pulled into the lead with 1:10 left in the game, but the Raiders put together a scoring drive in the final minute. A pass interference call on the Pioneers kept the drive alive, and Ian Chappel made the most of the second chance when hit hit Scott Throckmorton for the go-ahead touchdown.
2004 — Jeff Lapkowicz rushed for 124 yards on nine carries and scored four touchdowns in Carmichaels’ 52-19 non-conference win over Burgettstown. Lapkowicz scored on runs of 56, 16, 14 and three yards. Lapkowicz also tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Ty Tinson and completed 4-of-8 passes for 85 yards.
2004 — Ryan Geisel ran for 196 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns as Mapletown opened with a 21-13 non-conference win over Bentworth. Bentworth’s Travis Harff completed 3-of-18 passes for 96 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown pass to Ryan O’Donnell.
2002 — Carmichaels evened its Division II, Section 8 record with a 201-211 victory over West Greene at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Jamie Kowalczyk, Sean McCombs and Jeremy McIntire all shot 6-over 39 for the Mikes. West Greene’s Ryan Koffler shot a 38 for medalist honors.
2002 — Waynesburg Central continued its push for a fourth Division II, Section 8 crown with a 180-187 victory over visiting Brownsville at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna, a WPIAL and PIAA finalist last year, finished at even-par 33. The Raiders’ Tommy Rohanna carded 34 and Eric Churney finished with 35. Ryan Bashour and Ryan Barnhart shot a 36, Josh Seelye and Chuck DeCarlo finished with 38, and Chad Rice added 39 for the Falcons.
Aug. 30
2017 — Matt Barrish fired a 2-under-par 35 as Carmichaels defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan, 205-284, in a Section 8-AA boys golf match at Carmichaels Golf Club.
2017 — Trevor Boris shot an even-par 36 and Aaron Yorio followed with a 37 as Waynesburg Central cruised over host California, 201-260, in a Section 8-AA boys golf match at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
2013 — West Greene started the season off with a bang as the Pioneers topped Tri-County South Conference opponent Bentworth, 41-6. West Greene’s running duo of Dalton Wildman and Ben Carlisle combined for 295 yards on 20 carries that resulted in five touchdowns. Wildman scored three times, while Carlisle added a couple touchdowns.
2013 — Carmichaels first-year coach Ryan Krull won his first game with a 36-0 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in the Black & Blue Bowl. Carmichaels senior quarterback Brandon Lawless threw three touchdown passes, completing 10-of-16 passes for 243 yards. Lawless also ran for 40 yards and a touchdown. The Mikes’ Tyler Aeschbacher caught six passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns.
2011 — Loren Dukate shot 1-under 36 and Emily Rohanna finished with 37 to lead Waynesburg Central to a 221-230 non-section road victory over Chartiers-Houston at the Golf Club of Washington.
2011 — The Rockets’ Zach Berkstresser was the medalist with 2-over 38 in Jefferson-Morgan’s 212-252 Division II, Section 8 win over visiting California at Greene County Country Club. Michael Luketich was the low man for California with 42.2006 — The Jefferson-Morgan boys golf team improved to 5-0 as the Rockets slid past host Frazier, 213-215, in a non-section match at Linden Hall Golf Course. Justin Hughes paced the Rockets with a medalist round of 39. Frazier’s Marcus Wingrove finished two strokes behind Hughes.
2005 — Chad Kokoska fired 2-over 38 and Dylan Blosser shot 39 to help Jefferson-Morgan (3-0) upend visiting Charleroi, 206-219, in a Division II, Section 8 match at Greene County Country Club.
2004 — Mapletown built an 11-shot lead after four golfers, and then the Maples sweated out the final twosome for an 183-184 non-section upset over visiting Laurel Highlands at Rohanna’s Golf Course. The Maples’ Zach Cumberland was medalist with a 1-over 34. Jesse Boord was a shot behind with Cory Dillinger close with a 36. Joel Kovach finished with a 38. Santino Marchitello shot a 39 for the Mustangs. Jeremy Boskovitch carded a 36, while Matt Hoover finished with a 37.
2004 — Jefferson-Morgan outlasted visiting Clay-Battelle (W.Va.), 217-303, for a non-section win at Greene County Country Club. The Rockets’ Chad Kokoska shot 1-over 37 for medallist honors. Justin Hughes finished with 39.2002 — Waynesburg Central ruined Derek Bochna’s head coaching debut at McGuffey with a 40-7 non-conference home victory.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
