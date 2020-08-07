July 27
2019 — Rachel Rohanna fought through the second round to finish with a 3-under 68 and make the cut at The CDPHP Open. The Waynesburg Central graduate was tied in 43rd place with a two-round total of 2-under 140.
2015 — Tyler Delval fired a two-hit shutout as top-seeded Mitch’s Bail Bonds forced a third and deciding game in the Fayette County Baseball League playoffs with a 5-0 road victory over New York Pizza. Delval struck out six and walked one for the complete-game victory.
2014 — Carmichaels defeated visiting Dunbar, 9-1, in Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals. Tyler Delval went the distance for the win, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts and no walks. Shane Roebuck had a two-run single for the Copperheads.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna dropped a couple strokes to par in the second round, but remained in position for her first top-10 finish at the Credit Union Classic at Drumlins Country Club, East Course, in Syracuse, N.Y. Rohanna shot 2-over 73 for a two-round total of even-par 152 and a tie for 14th position.
2006 — Jay Dias’ one-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning brought Luke Becilla home with the winning run to give Waynesburg a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Potter’s Clubhouse in Fayette County Baseball League regular season finale for both teams. Potter’s took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth on Phil Gratchic’s RBI single and Howie King’s run-scoring double. Becilla hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brian Harewicz went the distance for the win, striking out seven and walking four.
2006 — Wana B Heros scored the winning run with two outs for their third come-from-behind victory in as many games, a 3-2 victory over Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Jono Menhart came through with the game-winning single. Winning pitcher Justin Corso (6-1) went the distance, striking out four and walking four.
2005 — Mill Run got on the scoreboard with three runs in the first inning, but Carmichaels rallied for a 9-3 Fayette County Baseball League victory at home. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader hurled a one-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks. The Copperheads finished the regular season with a 24-4 record.
July 28
2019 — Joby Lapkowicz outdueled Jimmy Malone as Carmichaels opened the Fayette County Baseball League championship series with a 6-2 victory at Carmichaels High School. Lapkowicz allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with 11 strikeouts and six walks in the complete-game victory. Malone gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Carmichaels (19-3) scored two runs on back-to-back doubles by Tyler Reyes and Tyler Godwin, and benefited from an error to take a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning. Brody Bonadio led off the fifth inning with a solo home run to left field to extend Carmichaels’ advantage to 4-2. Bonadio had two singles and scored three runs.
2019 — Rachel Rohanna closed with a 1-over 72 in the final round of The CDPHP Open. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished tied for 52nd place with a three-day score of 1-under 212.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna dropped three strokes in the final six holes, but still had her best professional finish to date in her brief professional tour by tying for 26th at 3-over 216 in the Credit Union Classic at Drumlins Golf Club in Syracuse, N.Y. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot a 3-over 74 in the final round. Rohanna had her best payday to date, winning $962.
2009 — Carmichaels opened the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series with a 12-4 win over visiting Watson & Sons. Jeff Thompson went 2-for-2 with a walk, four RBI and a run scored. Gene Franks had two doubles, a single, three RBI and a run scored. Chuck Gasti added a double and single, and was hit twice to score three runs.
2009 — Waynesburg Central graduate Rachel Rohanna was in 12th place after the first round of the 34th Junior PGA Championship being played at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio. Rohanna shot a 1-under 71 on the first day of the four-day tournament. Alexis Thompson, of Coral Springs, Fla., had the low round of the day with a 5-under 67.
2002 — Carmichaels pounded out 19 hits for a 22-6 win over Brownsville to take the first game of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series. The Copperheads put the game away with 12 runs in the fourth inning. Pete Stofcheck was the winning pitcher, allowing six runs (four earned) in four innings. Ron Nopwasky hit a home run and had five RBI, while Jeff Thompson homered, tripled and drove in four runs. Vince Zapotosky also hit a home run in the win. Scott Krajnak finished with four singles and four RBI for Carmichaels. Jason Campbell hit a home run for Brownsville.
July 29
2019 — Carmichaels (20-3) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and then held off a late Mill Run rally for a 4-3 victory in Game 2 of the Fayette County Baseball League Championship Series at Mill Run Park. Carmichaels was seeking its fourth straight FCBL title and 14th overall. Carmichaels took a 3-0 lead in the first when Joby Lapkowicz hit a solo home run, Chuck Gasti doubled, Tyler Godwin reached on an error and both scored on Brant Bonadio’s double to left field. Lapkowicz came up big again in the third when he tripled and scored on Godwin’s base hit up the middle for a 4-0 advantage. Kris Firestone’s run-scoring triple and Cole Shearer’s RBI single cut the lead in half in the fourth. Mill Run scored a run in the seventh and had runners on first and second, but Jake Kinsell struck out the next two batters to preserve the win. Garrett Brooks allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk in the complete-game loss.
2018 — Carmichaels’ first three batters scored and Ryan Minteer made the early lead stand as the Copperheads won Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship series, 4-0, over visiting Mill Run. Brock Bonadio led off the bottom of the first with a single and moved to second when Joby Lapkowicz walked. Chuck Gasti’s single brought Bonadio home. Luke Carter then ripped a bases-clearing double to center for a 3-0 Carmichaels lead. Kris Firestone, Nolan Porterfield and Dakota McWilliams singled to load the bases in the top of the sixth with one out, but Minteer left the bases loaded when he got Austin Petraglia and Luke Warrick looking. Minteer gave way to Joby Lapkowicz for the seventh, allowing six hits with one walk and 13 strikeouts. Lapkowicz struck out the side in the top of the seventh to preserve the win.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna missed the cut at the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship after shooting a second straight 2-over 74. The Waynesburg Central graduate missed the cut by two strokes.
2016 — Scott VanSickle belted a pair of home runs, the second blast plating the game-winning runs in the bottom of the sixth, as Carmichaels won Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship series, 5-2, over visiting Mill Run. Kris Firestone’s line drive home run tied the game at 1-1 for Mill Run in the top of the sixth, but the Copperheads responded in the bottom of the inning with VanSickle’s three-run home run. VanSickle hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third and Chuck Gasti had a run-scoring double in the second.
2014 — Eric Holt homered in the top of the fourth as Carmichaels rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Dunbar, 9-2, for a 2-0 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinals. Holt had three hits and three RBI. Justin Schrader went the distance for the win, striking out 11 and walking one. Scott Van Sickle had two singles for Carmichaels and Chuck Gasti added a double. Zach Durbin homered for Dunbar, a solo shot in the second.
2009 — Blue Mountain advanced to the FCBL semifinals with a 15-5 road victory over Watson & Sons. The Copperheads sent 12 batters to the plate in the top of the second and scored seven runs. Cy Mozingo put together a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh, including two strikeouts, to pick up the three-inning save.
July 30
2019 — Carmichaels defeated visiting Mill Run, 9-7, to sweep the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 championship series. The FCBL title was the 14th for the Copperheads (21-3). Mill Run lost in the finals for the fifth-straight year. Chuck Gasti’s double brought home the eventual winning run in the bottom of the fifth. Chuck Gasti and Joby Lapkowicz were named co-MVPs of the championship series. Jake Kinsell preserved the win for Joe Sabolek.
2018 — The sun was setting on the second game of the Fayette County Baseball League championship when Carmichaels scored an unearned run in the top of the eighth inning to secure a 5-4 victory at Mill Run and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-5 series. Joby Lapkowicz, who won in relief, opened the top of the eighth with a walk. He then hustled around the bases when Chuck Gasti’s sinking line drive to left field was mishandled for a three-base error. Lapkowicz and Gasti scored four of Carmichaels’ five runs, combined for four hits and drove in two runs. Dakota McWilliams was 3-for-4 with three RBI for Mill Run.
2017 — Carmichaels breezed to a 17-0 victory over visiting Little Joeys Pizza to win the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 semifinal playoff series. The Copperheads (19-3) advanced to the Championship Series against Mill Run (13-9). Joe Havrilak led the Copperheads with a three-run home run, single and four RBI. Winning pitcher Ryan Minteer tossed a no-hitter with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
2013 — Money and rosters were the issues that prevented the Fayette County Baseball League from staging its annual playoffs. League president Dan Kupets issued a statement over the weekend that listed “unresolved internal issues” as the reason there would be no County League playoffs. The Carmichaels Copperheads finished 23-0, the first FCBL team to go undefeated since at least the early 1980s.
2006 — Jeff Thompson started the bottom of the second with a home run, and the Copperheads added five more runs for a 10-3 series-opening victory over visiting California. Joe Lloyd went five innings for the win.
2006 — Dan Novak’s single brought home the eventual winning run for Wana B Heros in the top of the fourth, and Jono Menhart’s two-run single in the fifth gave Wana B Heros some breathing room for a 5-2 road victory over the Redd Dawgs in the first game of the FCBL playoffs. Chuck Weaver went five innings for the win, with Justin Corso picking up the final six outs for the save.
July 31
2016 — Carmichaels held off Mill Run, 11-9, to take a 2-0 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 championship series. Tyler Delval went the distance for the win with 12 strikeouts. He also had two hits and two RBI. Mill Run’s Kris Firestone finished with three hits and five RBI. Shane Roebuck drove in two runs, and Tyler Delval and Cam Bernhardt added RBI singles to give Carmichaels a 10-5 lead in the top of the fourth. Derek Orndorff’s sacrifice fly and Garrett Brooks’ RBI single cut the gap to 10-9 in the sixth.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna had a pair of double bogeys on her front nine in the first round of the PHC Classic, but played pretty even on the remaining 16 holes to finish with a 5-over 77. The Waynesburg Central graduate was sitting right on the projected cut entering the second round on Brown Deer Park Golf Course.
2014 — Carmichaels’ Joby Lapkowicz was dominant on the mound in Game 3 of the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals with 14 strikeouts as the Copperheads advanced to the championship series after a 4-1 victory against Dunbar completed a three-game sweep of the best-of-5 series. Lapkowicz had at least a strikeout in every inning in the complete-game victory, scattering five hits with one walk. Lapkowicz also had an RBI double.
2006 — Carmichaels ran out to an early five-run lead, and then the Copperheads stormed back from a four-run deficit to defeat California, 14-10, and sweep the FCBL best-of-3 opening playoff series. Brent Baker drove in three runs with a triple and a double, Gene Franks and Brad Baker both had a double and two singles, and Charlie Humes hit a two-run home run for the Copperheads. Garrett Balas belted a grand slam for California. Dan Burkintas threw 4.1 innings in relief to earn the win, allowing three runs on four hits.
2006 — Jamie Kowalczyk’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Wana B Heros past Redd Dawgs, 3-2, to complete a two-game sweep of the FCBL best-of-3 playoff series. Winning pitcher Bobby Madison tossed a complete game, allowing nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Aug. 1
Rachel Rohanna rebounded from a rough first round with a 1-under 71 to make the cut at the PHC Classic in Milwaukee, Wisc. Rohanna moved up 32 spots into a tie for 36th spot at 4-over 148 after missing her first cut of the season last week.
Aug. 2
2018 — Carmichaels broke a 1-1 tie with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim its third-straight Fayette County Baseball League championship with an 8-1 victory at Mill Run in Game 3 of the best-of-5 series. The title was the Copperheads’ 13th overall. The Millers fell to Carmichaels in the last three finals. Ryan Minteer, the finals MVP, pitched a perfect seventh inning in relief of starter Nate Torbich with two strikeouts for the victory. Torbich pitched 5.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
2017 — Carmichaels jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first and held on for a 6-5 victory over Mill Run in Game 2 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship series. The Copperheads (21-3) are now one victory away from their second straight FCBL title. Mill Run trailed 6-0 after three innings, but battled back with one in the third and four in the sixth, including Tanner Orndorff’s two-run single and Garrett Brooks’ bases-loaded walk. Winning pitcher Joby Lapkowicz pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks. Ryan Minteer pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, including a perfect seventh, to pick up the save. Jimmy Malone pitched all seven innings, allowing six runs on 13 hits.
2016 — Carmichaels rallied from a one-run deficit with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to rally for a 5-4 victory over visiting Mill Run in the Game 3 to sweep the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 championship series. Tyler Delval walked to lead off the eighth and Eric Holt and Joby Lapkowicz walked with one out. Clay Roman drove Delval home with the winning run. Nate Torbich went the distance for the win, allowing four runs on nine hits. Mill Run’s Garrett Brooks had a no-decision, going seven innings and allowed three runs on four hits. Corey Fogle took the loss.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna birdied two of her final four holes for a 1-over 73 in the final round to finish tied for 22nd place at the PHC Classic in Milwaukee, Wisc. The Waynesburg Central graduate had a three-day total of 5-over 221 for earnings of $1,012.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna carded a bogey-free, 4-under 67 in the second round of the Symetra Tour Credit Union Classic presented by Wegmans in Syracuse, N.Y. Rohanna was tied for first place with Veronica Felibert at 6-under 136 entering the third and final round.
2005 — Waynesburg defeated Mill Run, 4-2, for a sweep of its Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series. Adam Dukate drove in the winning run with a two-run single in the seventh. Andy Greene belted a solo home run and winning pitcher Luke Becilla went the distance, allowing five hits with four strikeouts. Dennis Show took the loss in relief of Bill Bendis.
2004 — Waynesburg Central graduate Coleman Scott added another title to his illustrious junior career in the 2004 Cadet & Junior Greco-Roman/Freestyle Nationals held in Fargo, N.D. from July 24-30. Scott, a three-time state champion for the Raiders, defeated Jayson Ness, of Bloomington, Minn., 9-1, to repeat as junior national champion at 125 pounds. The Oklahoma State University recruit was the 2002 Cadet Greco-Roman national champion and a 2002 Cadet Freestyle All-American.
2002 — Carmichaels defeated Mill Run, 4-1, to pull even at 1-1 in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal series. Winning pitcher Eric Holt allowed eight hits. Jeff Thompson finished with a triple and single for the Copperheads. Teammate Duane Dupont had a single and sacrifice fly.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
