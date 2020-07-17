July 6
2017 — Rachel Rohanna shot 5-under 67 in the first round of the inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, and the Waynesburg Central graduate was in a 17-way tie for fifth place.
2012 — Chuck Gasti belted a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to bring home the winning run in Elite Oil Field Services’ 8-7 FCBL win over Belmont Inn. Tyler Dillinger had a three-run home run for Belmont Inn.
2011 — Robert Rohanna finished in a four-way tie for seventh place in the 107th PNC West Penn Open Championship at The Club at Nevillewood with a two-round total of 2-under 142.
2008 — Jared Lapkowicz went 2-for-3 and also picked up the save for High Strung Racing in a 2-0 FCBL win over Phil’s Tire. Winning pitcher Lou Pasquale worked six inning with no runs on two hits, including four strikeouts and one walk.
2006 — Justin Corso threw a five-hitter in Wana B Heros’ 5-1 victory at Potter’s Clubhouse in FCBL play. Corso walked one and struck out five.
2003 — Carmichaels strung together four walks, two sacrifice flies and a single to score three times in the 10th inning for a 10-7 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over host Farmington. Jared Lapkowicz’s sacrifice fly brought home the winning run. Farmington tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on Howie King’s three-run double. Matt Fanase earned the win, allowing three runs on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk in three innings.
July 7
2019 — The Copperheads had a pair of three-run innings to secure a 7-3 Fayette County Baseball League home victory over Bill’s Bit Service. Chuck Gasti had a two-run double and Joby Lapkowicz added an RBI double in the win. Jacob Kinsell started and pitched 4.1 innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run with four strikeouts and three walks.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna rallied from a tough start with three consecutive birdies on the back nine to position herself for a spot in the third round of the inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished the second round with a 1-over 73 for a two-round total of 4-under 140. The anticipated cut was 3-under.
2016 — Carmichaels and Colonial 3 Legion baseball played to a 2-2 tie in a Fayette American Legion baseball playoffs elimination game. Both teams entered the top of the 12th inning with the game tied, and after a conference with the umpires and the managers, they decided to finish the game the next day.
2016 — Ryan Minteer struck out 18 batters in a three-hit shutout to lead Carmichaels over host Economy Electric, 9-0, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Seth Krall led the way on offense for Carmichaels with four RBI on a triple and a single. Minteer walked only one batter.
2014 — Brandon Lawless pitched a complete game, Cory Fuller doubled and singled twice, and Mike Blasinsky also had three hits to help lift Carmichaels over host Belle Vernon, 6-4, in Game 1 of their best-of-three Fayette County American Baseball League quarterfinal playoff series. Lawless went the distance, allowing the four earned runs on four hits with seven walks and eight strikeouts.
2014 — Carmichaels jumped out to a 5-0 lead and then held on for a 6-5 FCBL victory over visiting Dunbar. Winning pitcher Brian Resnik allowed one earned run in five-plus innings with one walk and six strikeouts. Joby Lapkowicz pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out the final two batters after an error put the tying run on base, to earn the save.
2011 — Rachel Rohanna was at even par through 12 holes when play in the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open when the sirens rang out at the Broadmoor’s East Course, suspending play.
2006 — Carmichaels scored two runs on suicide squeezes and came from behind twice to defeat visiting Colonial 3, 6-4, in the first game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 first round playoff series. Cory Titchenell picked up the win with four strong innings in relief. Brandon Rumbaugh scored the eventual winning run on a delayed double steal. Mitch Monas drove in the insurance run.
2005 — Wana B Heros put up four runs in the bottom of the second inning, and then Colby Giles and Justin Corso did the rest as the home team shut out the Hopwood Fitness Center, 5-0, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Drew Denham had the key hit of the four-run inning with a two-run single. Giles went six innings, striking out 10 and walking six and allowed both Hopwood hits. Corso pitched the seventh inning with two strikeouts and no walks.
2003 — Carmichaels shut out Colonial 3, 10-0, for its ninth-straight Fayette American Legion Baseball League home victory. Shayne Busti hit a solo home run and added an RBI double in the win. Jono Menhart had a two-run double for Carmichaels. Winning pitcher Andy Mazur scattered five hits and finished with three of his own.
July 8
2019 — Carmichaels scored all the runs it needed in the first two innings to secure a key 11-6 Fayette County Baseball League victory against Mitch’s Bail Bonds. The Copperheads improved to 12-1, while Mitch’s Bail Bonds went to 10-4. Joe Sabolek started and went four innings for the win, allowing two runs with five strikeouts and four walks. Tyler Reyes had a pair of singles and three RBI, while Chuck Gasti finished with two singles and two RBI for Carmichaels. Noah Hansen finished with a double and single for Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna shot her second consecutive 73 in the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. The Waynesburg Central was in a tie for 70th place at 3-under 213.
2013 — Winning pitcher Tyler Delval also had the game-winning RBI in Carmichaels’ 4-1 win over visiting Belmont Inn in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Ron Nopwasky added two hits and two RBI in the win. Joby Lapkowicz struck out two in a one-inning save, his third of the season.
2012 — Elite Oil Field Services swept a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader from Mill Run, 18-0 and 3-0. Gene Franks finished with four hits, JR Tenney had three single and Jonathan Krall finished with two doubles for Elite Oil Field Services in the opener. Ron Nopwasky had a two-run homer. Zach Jeney allowed no runs on three hits in seven innings with 11 strikeouts and two walks in the opening-game win. George Taylor’s had a three-hit shutout with four strikeouts and one walk in the nightcap. Chuck Gasti hit a solo home run and a single for Elite Oil Field Services.
2011 — Rachel Rohanna needed a second day to complete her first round in the U.S. Women’s Open, and will continue on to a third day to complete her second round because of a weather postponement on the opening day. The Wayneburg Central graduate finished the final six holes of her first round early in the morning at 2-over to finish her opening round at 2-over 73. She was in a big logjam tied for 19th at 2-over, trailing leader Stacey Lewis at 4-under.
2007 — Waynesburg swept a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader from Potter’s Clubhouse, 11-1 and 3-0. Dom Winters finished with three doubles, three runs scored and four RBI in the opening-game win. Travis Largent won the first game, allowing just one hit with two walks and two strikeouts in the complete-game victory. Adam Dukate won the nightcap, scattering five hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Dukate also have an RBI single.
2007 — Carmichaels broke open a tie game with two runs in the fourth inning to beat Michael’s, 8-3, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Justin Schrader went the distance for the win, allowing five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Gene Franks had three singles, two RBI and scored two runs in the win. Zach Solly finished with three singles.
2006 — Joe Lloyd hurled a three-hitter with eight strikeouts as Carmichaels cruised to an easy 8-2 Fayette County League win over Redd Dawgs. Zach Solly doubled, singled and drove in two runs to lead the Carmichaels.
July 9
2017 — Hunter Robinson went 4-for-4 and Ryan Minteer fired a four-hitter as Carmichaels blanked host Mill Run, 6-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Joe Havrilak hit a three-run homer for the Copperheads. Minteer struck out 12 and walked just two in the complete-game victory.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna rolled through the final round of the inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, shooting a 7-under 65 to finish with a four-day total of 10-under 278. The Waynesburg Central graduate moved up the leaderboard into a tie for 36th place.
2013 — Carmichaels’ Jay Paskert threw a six-inning no-hitter and had 12 strikeouts to lead the Copperheads to a 12-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Company G called after six innings because of rain. Carmichaels improved to 16-0. Company G’s lone runner was Eddie Molek when drew a two-out walk in the top of the sixth.
2012 — Waynesburg’s Rachel Rohanna and Robert Rohanna advanced into the final round of the West Penn Open at Fox Chapel Golf Club. Rachel Rohanna was tied in 32nd place at 7-over 146. Robert Rohanna was tied for 18th place with a two-round total of 4-over 144.
2011 — Blue Mountain scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, and winning pitcher Justin Schrader made the advantage stand as the Copperheads defeated Mill Run, 10-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Ron Nopwasky led the way for the Copperheads with a double and single, and drove in the final five runs for Blue Mountain. Eric Holt also had a double, single and three RBI, and Joe Havrilak hit a solo home run. Schrader (3-0) pitched the first 5.1 innings for the win, striking out seven and walking five. Robby Egan started for Mill Run and took the loss.
2009 — Blue Mountain’s Kevin Holsworth struck out five batters for a 5-1 complete-game win over Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Ryan Group and Gene Franks each hit a home run in the win.
July 10
2018 — Hunter Robinson struck out 17 in a three-hit shutout to help lead Carmichaels defeat host Better Edge, 6-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Robinson walked just one. Brock Bonadio doubled and singled for the Copperheads (8-2).
2016 — Carmichaels hit three home runs all in a five-run third inning on its way to an 8-2 victory over visiting Economy Electric in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Seth Krall hit a two-run homer to get the rally started and J.W. Kayla followed with a solo home run. Later in the inning Eric Holt followed Shane Roebuck’s single with a two-run homer. Winning pitcher Michael Stout struck out seven and walked two in six innings.
2014 — Robert Rohanna’s first round of golf north of the border in the PGA TOUR Canada wasn’t so bad after the Waynesburg native finished at even-par 71 in The Players Cup at Pine Ridge Golf Club.
2014 — Carmichaels scored a pair of runs in the top of the ninth, then held off a Belle Vernon rally for a 6-5 win in the third and decisive game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League quarterfinal series. Three Carmichaels pitchers limited BV to six hits. Josh Mundell and Mike Blasinsky both had three hits, and Blasinsky drove in three runs. Winning pitcher Brandon Lawless had a pair of singles.
2012 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna shot 3-under 67 in the final round of the West Penn Open to finish tied with Dan Obremski at 1-over 211. Waynesburg Central graduate Rachel Rohanna also shot 8-over 78 in the final round, finishing tied in 35th place at 15-over 245.
2011 — Joby Lapkowicz struck out 10, gave up one hit and allowed no earned runs as Blue Mountain secured a 3-1 FCBL victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
2007 — Carmichaels made the most of five walks in the first for a 13-3 win in five innings over Belle Vernon to even the Fayette American Legion best-of-3 playoff series. Zach Durbin led Carmichaels with a double, three singles, two runs and three RBI. Joby Lapkowicz went the distance for the win, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning. He struck out 12 and walked two.
2006 — J.W. Kayla finished with three singles and four RBI as Waynesburg cruised to a 6-3 Fayette County Baseball League win at Carmichaels. Waynesburg’s Luke Becilla and Anthony Belcastro both had two hits. Winning pitcher Ricky Stansbury worked five innings. Gene Franks hit a solo home run for Carmichaels.
July 11
2017 — Carmichaels defeated Better Edge, 7-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Joby Lapkowicz came on in relief and pitched four innings for the win, striking out seven and allowing one hit. Eric Holt finished with a pair of singles and two RBI for the Copperheads. Chuck Gasti added an RBI in the win.
2013 — Waynesburg pitcher Aaron Hill avenged an earlier regular season loss to Farmington with an 11-1 win in eight innings in the first round of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League double-elimination playoffs. Hill went the distance with 16 strikeouts and two walks.
2013 — Carmichaels used one big inning to hold off Mill Run as the Copperheads improved to 17-0 with a 6-2 victory in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Losing pitcher Anthony Speeney threw six innings, giving up the six runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader struck out seven and walked one.
July 12
2018 — Chuck Gasti drove in three runs with a pair of doubles as Carmichaels rolled past visiting AMD Industries, 10-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Nate Torbich allowed one run in six innings with two walks and nine strikeouts to earn the win. Gasti finished up with a scoreless seventh despite walking three as he struck out the side. Hunter Robinson hit a two-run triple, and teammate Tyler Reyes homered and had two RBI for the Copperheads. Louden Conted hit a solo home run for AMD Industries.
2017 — Hunter Robinson threw a six-inning no-hitter and Carmichaels rolled to a 10-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Little Joeys Pizza. Robinson struck out eight and allowed one base runner, a two-out walk to Devin Braddock in the sixth inning. The Copperheads (14-2) collected seven hits and made the most out of 10 walks and three hit by pitches.
2016 — Caleb Dempsey hit a solo home run and singled, and Tyler Delval pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts in Carmichaels’ 4-1 win over Mill Run. Garrett Brooks hit a solo home run for Mill Run.
2012 — Elite Oil Field Services cruised to a 10-3 FCBL victory over Dunbar. Justin Schrader (5-0) pitched six innings for the Copperheads, striking out four and walking three for the win. Gene Franks had three hits, including a double, for Carmichaels.
2008 — Blue Mountain banged out 31 hits to sweep a FCBL doubleheader from Phil’s Tire, 7-2 and 18-7. Zach Jeney improved to 7-0 after winning the first game. Ron Nopwasky worked the final three innings for the save. Gene Franks had three doubles in the opening-game win. Rick Smykla won the nightcap.
2007 — Darrell Kuntz tripled and singled as Carmichaels upended Waynesburg, 6-2, in a FCBL game. The Copperheads’ Ron Nopwasky had two doubles. Dan Burkintas picked up the win with a complete game, striking out five and walking one.
2007 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna edged one step closer to the U.S. Amateur Public Links title when he defeated Atlanta’s Christian Raynor, 2-up, in the third round of match play. Rohanna advanced to play Colt Knost, of Dallas, Tex., in quarterfinal match play at Cantigny Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill.
2004 — Carmichaels defeated visiting California, 10-3, to advance to the Fayette American Legion semifinals in a game called in the sixth inning because of lightning and rain. Jeff Lapkowicz went 3-for-4, including a solo home run, and drove in five runs. Drew Denham was 3-for-3 and earned the win after allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
