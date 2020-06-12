June 1
2016 — Shane Roebuck belted a three-run, walk-off home run to lift Carmichaels to a 4-2 win over visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Fayette County League Baseball action. Winning pitcher Noah Lolley went the distance, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
2014 — The Carmichaels Copperheads ran their winning streak to 26 games after a 10-0 victory over visiting Jake’s Pizza in Fayette County Baseball League action. Manager Dickie Krause’s squad last lost in the fourth game of the 2012 championship series when it fell to Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Carmichaels wrapped up the title in Game 5, then went undefeated in 23 games last year in a season that did not include a postseason. Winning pitcher Tyler Delval struck out 10 and walked just one in five shutout innings. Scott VanSickle had two hits and two RBI for the Copperheads.
June 2
2019 — Carmichaels led 3-0 through six innings and Joby Lapkowicz made the advantage stand as the Copperheads held on for a 3-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Bill’s Bit Service. Nick Groover belted a two-run home run in the top of the sixth and the visitors threatened with a runner on first with one out in the top of the seventh inning. But, Darren Krause made a nice running catch on a sinking line drive for the second out and, with the runner on the move, Krause regained his balance and hit the relay for a game-ending double play. Joe Sabolek pitched the first five innings for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts and four walks. Lapkowicz closed the game with four strikeouts and two walks.
2016 — Jacob Kinsell struck out 11 Jefferson-Morgan batters and pitched seven innings of shutout ball to lead Carmichaels to a 6-0 Fayette American Legion win over Jefferson-Morgan.
2016 — Tyler Delval pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts and only one walk, and Clay Roman provided what little offense there was for Carmichaels in a 5-4 Fayette County Baseball League win over visiting Economy Electric. Roman had all three hits for the winners and drove in three of Carmichaels’ five runs.
2011 — Carmichaels overcame nine walks and seven errors with nine runs in the fourth inning for a 12-11 win over Charleroi in a Fayette American Legion game called after five innings due to darkness. Carmichaels’ Seth Krall and Brian Coleman were both 3-for-3.
2008 — Carmichaels opened the PIAA Class A baseball playoffs with a convincing 10-0 victory over Keystone in six innings. Winning pitcher Chuck Gasti didn’t allow a hit in four innings of work with six strikeouts and no walks. The Mikes received 11 walks and made the most of four Keystone errors.
2005 — Waynesburg Central rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Washington, 3-2, in the WPIAL Class AA softball championship. Nikki Coleman started the game-winning rally with a one-out, infield single. Courtesy runner Jackie Fontana was safe when she beat the throw to second on Maura Lee’s comebacker. Fontana scored the game-tying run on Aleisha Fox’s single. Lee scored the game-winning run on a failed squeeze bunt when the throw to third was off-line.
2005 — Justin Schrader had a no-hitter going through the first six innings and struck out six in Carmichaels’ 2-1 win over Redd Dawgs in Fayette County Baseball League action. Schrader ended up with a two-hitter and allowed only two walks.
June 3
2019 — West Greene opened the PIAA Class A softball playoffs with an 8-1 victory over Rockwood. Jade Renner allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks, and went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
2015 — Carmichaels scored the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth inning, then added four insurance runs in the final three innings for an 8-3 Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory at Colonial 3. Jacob Kinsell went the distance for the win, striking out 11 and walking six. He allowed four hits.
2012 — The Copperheads’ Zach Jeney had 13 strikeouts to lead Elite Oil Services to a 4-0 win over Mill Run in FCBL play.
2008 — Ashley Menear’s single plated Noah Pust in the bottom of the third inning, and the pitching duo of David Montibeller and Justin Falcon managed to hold off visiting Colonial 3 to lead Carmichaels to a 3-2 Fayette American Legion Baseball League season-opening victory. Montibeller pitched six innings for the win, striking out five and walking none. Falcon earned the save, and helped the offense with a pair of singles.
2006 — Justin Corso ripped a two-run home run in the second inning as Wana B Heroes breezed to a 12-4 victory over Waynesburg in the second game of a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader. Corso was also the winning pitcher with a strikeout. Waynesburg won the first game, 2-1, on A.J. Curtis’ game-winning single. Rich Stansbury picked up the victory for Waynesburg with five strikeouts, three walks and nine hits.
2004 — Carmichaels, behind Justin Schrader’s dominating performance, defeated Mario’s, 5-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Schrader allowed four hits with nine strikeouts and just one walk.
2002 — Jared Lapkowicz fired a no-hitter and struck out nine in Carmichaels’ 1-0 victory over Cambridge Springs in the opening round of the PIAA Class A baseball playoffs at Jerry Uht Park in Erie. It was the freshman left-hander’s third no-hitter of the season and he retired the side in order in all but the second inning. Jeff Lapkowicz had the Mikes’ lone hit with a single in the seventh inning. Carmichaels scored in the top of the first inning. Shayne Busti was safe on a two-out error, Jared Lapkowicz worked a full-count walk, Jeff Lapkowicz walked on five pitches, and Bryan Wilson capped the rally with another five-pitch walk.
June 4
2019 — Luke Robinson yielded one hit over five innings in Carmichaels’ 8-0 victory over the Fayette Raiders in Fayette County Baseball League action. Robinson had 11 strikeouts and three walks. The Copperheads’ Joby Lapkowicz and Hunter Robinson each hit two-run home runs, and Chuck Gasti had two hits, including a triple. Brody Bonadio had three singles for Carmichaels.
2018 — The West Greene softball team reached the 20-win mark for the third straight season with a 12-2 victory in six innings over Glendale in the opening round of the PIAA Class A softball playoffs. The Lady Pioneers pounded out 16 hits. Winning pitcher Jade Renner allowed seven hits with four strikeouts and no walks. She also went 4-for-4. Madison Renner had two doubles, a single and three RBI.
2018 — Gage Clark and Dalton Riggenbach combined on a 5-hit shutout Monday to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a 3-0 victory over visiting Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Clark started and went five innings for the win, allowing five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Riggenbach pitched the final two innings, striking out four and walking only one.
2015 — Kenzie Freyermuth singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to send Cochranton to the PIAA Class A softball semifinals with a 1-0 win over Jefferson-Morgan. The run scored with the international tiebreaker played.
2013 — Brian Resnik picked up the victory with Joby Lapkowicz recording his first save of the season as Carmichaels held off Mitch’s Bail Bonds in FCBL play, 4-1.
2005 — Wana B Heros and Waynesburg split a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader. Adam Sadler pitched a two-hit shutout, leading Wana B Heros to an 11-0 win in the opener. Craig Hriblan had a big hit in the win with a bases-loaded triple. Andy Patrick pitched Waynesburg to an 8-5 win in the nightcap. J.W. Kayla sparked the winning effort with two singles and a triple.
June 5
2015 — Rachel Rohanna stood at 3-over through five holes, but the Waynesburg Central graduate played the final 13 holes in 3-under to finish the opening round of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in even-par 72.
2013 — Colt Lippencott struck out seven and walked just one batter in Waynesburg’s 8-2 win over Farmington in Fayette American Legion play. Lippencott and Jon Coss both went 2-for-4.
2013 — Gene Franks and Ron Nopwasky hit home runs in Carmichaels’ 9-4 FCBL win over Mill Run. Franks and Nopwasky combined for eight RBI. JayJay Paskart struck out seven batters in the win.
2007 — Carmichaels’ Justin Schrader tossed five scoreless innings, and Chris Buncic reached base four times as Carmichaels held off Potter’s Clubhouse, 9-5, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Schrader (2-1) allowed just four hits and struck out six before being relieved by Zach Solly to start the sixth inning. He sent down Potter’s Clubhouse in order twice, and retired eight of the final nine hitters he faced.
2006 — Mitchell Monas ripped a solo home run to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning and Carmichaels picked up two more in the eighth as it downed visiting Connellsville, 4-2, in a Fayette American Legion contest. Winning pitcher Joby Lapkowicz worked the last five innings, struck out six, walked one and allowed one earned run. Connellsville’s Ben Harrington had the lone extra base hit for Connellsville with a solo shot in the seventh inning.
2006 — Brad Baker tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, while teammate Charlie Humes doubled, singled and drove in two runs as Carmichaels handed Mario’s a 6-2 loss in FCBL play.
June 6
2019 — Carmichaels hit three home runs in an eight-run first inning, and that was more than enough offense for Tyler Delval in the Copperheads’ 10-0 victory over AMD Industries in five innings in Fayette County Baseball League play at Carmichaels High School. Delval allowed three hits, all singles, in five innings and helped his own cause with a three-run homer in the first. Teammate Brody Bonadio had a two-run blast and Chuck Gasti hit a solo shot.
2017 — West Greene turned a triple play and blasted back-to-back home runs to invoke the mercy rule to open the PIAA Class A softball playoffs with a 10-0 win over Shanksville-Stonycreek. West Greene (23-1) was leading 7-0 after four innings, but Shanksville-Stonycreek threatened in the top of the fifth. Alyssa Platt singled to open the inning and Alyssa Custer walked on four pitches. Lynn Brewer entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Harleigh Hanes. Brewer lined to second pitch to West Greene first baseman Lexie Mooney. Mooney stepped on first to get Custer for the second out and threw to shortstop Madison Renner to complete the triple play.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna had a rocky start in the second round, as she had in the first, but recovered on her back nine, as she did in the first round, to finish at 1-under and make the cut at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship.
2005 — The Waynesburg Central softball team rallied for a 3-2 win over Brookville in 13 innings in the first round of the PIAA Class AA playoffs. Winning pitcher Autumn Minor pitched all 13 innings with 12 strikeouts. Minor also drove in Alyson Johnson with the winning run. Brookville pitcher Jenny Shaffer struck out 20.
June 7
2019 — The West Greene softball team held on for a 5-4 win over Clarion in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals at Slippery Rock University. Winning pitcher Jade Renner’s three-run double was the key hit in the five-run fifth inning.
2018 — West Greene pounded out 14 hits and played superb defense for a 10-0 victory in six innings over McConnellsburg in the PIAA Class A softball quarterfinals at Somerset High School. Jade Renner picked up the win, going five innings and allowing four hits with no strikeouts and no walks. Madison Renner struck out two, walked one and gave up a single in the sixth inning. She also hit a two-run home run.
2015 — A rough start and then a strong recovery was the theme of the week for Rachel Rohanna at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, and the Waynesburg Central graduate carried it through in the final round to finish at 1-under for the tournament and tied for 25th place.
2005 — Jared Lapkowicz scattered five hits and struck out a season-high 13 batters, and brother Jeff had two hits, including a solo home run, as Carmichaels blanked Clarion, 4-0, in first-round PIAA Class A baseball action. Phil Judy also reached base twice and scored a run, as the Mikes won their 16th straight game to improve to 22-1.
2004 — Carmichaels cruised to a 7-4 victory over Saegertown in the first round of the PIAA Class A baseball playoffs at Slippery Rock University. Jared Lapkowicz tossed five scoreless innings and Jamie Kowalczyk contributed three hits, two runs scored and a stolen base. The Mikes (16-3) advanced to play Clarion-Limestone in the quarterfinals. Lapkowicz allowed jsut two hits, walked two and struck out six in the win. Kyle Wilson provided the Panthers’ only highlight with a grand slam home run off reliever Karl Cole.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
