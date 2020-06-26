June 15
2009 — Farmington pushed across two runs in the bottom of ninth inning to edge Carmichaels, 12-11, to end its seven-game Fayette American Legion Baseball League losing streak. Anthonie Farrar gave Carmichaels’ an 11-10 lead in the top of the ninth inning when he knocked the ball loose in a play at the plate. Farmington scored the winning run on an infield error.
June 16
2019 — Rachel Rohanna was on her way to the airport when she received word she made the cut at The Forsyth Classic presented by the Decatur Park District. The rain-delayed second round wasn’t completed until mid-afternoon after Rohanna shot 4-over 76 for a two-round total of 1-over 145, one shot over the anticipated cut of even-par 144. By the time the second round came to a close, Rohanna and 79 other golfers advanced to the final round. The Waynesburg Central graduate had 17 pars and one triple bogey in the final round for a 3-over 75, finishing 80th overall with a three-round total of 4-over 220. Rohanna won $507 for her efforts.
2017 — West Greene rallied from a seven-run deficit for a dramatic 9-8 victory over Williams Valley in the PIAA Class A softball championship for the school’s first ever state title at Nittany Lion Softball Park at Penn State University. The Lady Pioneers finished with a 26-1 record. Winning pitcher Jade Renner allowed eight runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and no walks. She also went 4-for-5 with two RBI. West Greene took a 9-7 lead in the sixth inning on a RBI singles by Lexie Mooney and Madison Lampe, and a bases-loaded walk to Madison Renner.
2017 — Donning West Greene’s school colors of blue and gold, Rachel Rohanna shot a 2-under 69 for the second round in a row to make the cut at the Meijer LPGA Classic For Simply Give. The Waynesburg Central graduate is tied in 30th place with a two-day total of 4-under 138.
2016 — The West Greene softball team suffered a heart-breaking loss in the PIAA Class A championship after Williams Valley walked off with a 3-2 win after scoring a run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning at Penn State University’s Beard Field. The Lady Pioneers finished with a 26-2 record with their 23-game winning streak stopped. The state title game was the first in any sport at West Greene. Madison Renner suffered the loss, tossing 6.2 innings and allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and no strikeouts.
2007 — The Class AA All-Stars defeated the Class A All-Stars, 2-0, in the first game of the WPIAL Baseball Coaches Association all-star doubleheader held at W&J’s Ross Memorial Park. Brownsville’s Skooter Roebuck coached the winning squad, that included Waynesburg Central’s Mitch Monas and Kenny Blackwell. The Class A roster included Carmichaels’ Tim Voithofer and Aaron Thompson, Mapletown’s Ashley Menear and Jefferson-Morgan’s Ryan White.
2004 — Justin Corso’s walk-off single rallied Carmichaels to a 6-5 win in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action over visiting Point Marion.
June 17
2019 — Waynesburg scored the eventual winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 6-1 victory over visiting Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Kylar Amos went the distance for the win, striking out two and scattering three hits. Jesse Johnson drove in three runs for Waynesburg.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna was tied for 40th place with a three-round score of 6-under 205 entering the final round at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
2016 — Rachel Rohanna missed the cut at the Meijer LPGA Classic For Simply Give with a two-round score of 3-over 145. The Waynesburg Central graduate played her final 27 holes in 1-under-par, but her first nine holes in 4-over.
2014 — Waynesburg broke a 4-4 tie with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and then invoked the 10-run mercy rule with five more runs in the eighth inning for a 14-4 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Carmichaels. Colton Lippencott and Jonathan Coss both went 3-for-5 in the victory. Lippencott came on in the top of the seventh in relief of starting pitcher Aaron Hill to earn the win. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in two innings.
2013 — Waynesburg rolled past visiting Farmington, 11-1, in eight innings in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Winning pitcher Colton Lippencott went the distance, allowing four hits with nine strikeouts. He also had a triple, single and two RBI.
June 18
2017 — Rachel Rohanna shot even-par in the final round to finish tied for 43rd with a four-day total of 6-under 274 in the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.
2012 — Elite Oil Field Services defeated Caileigh’s, 11-3 in Fayette County Baseball League play. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader struck out seven. Chuck Gasti had a double and a home run. Ken Musko had a triple for Caileigh’s.
2012 — Waynesburg Central graduate Emily Rohanna shot a 6-over 78 in the first round of the Women’s Amateur Public Links.
2008 — Aaron Thompson had three hits, including a home run, and Chuck Gasti also homered, as Carmichaels topped Colonial 3, 12-7, in Fayette American Legion action. Gasti smacked a three-run shot, while Thompson’s blast came with a runner aboard. Randy Smithburger and Jason Guthrie hit home runs for Colonial 3.
2007 — Chuck Gasti’s grand slam was the key hit in Carmichaels’ 15-6 win in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play over visiting Belle Vernon. Gasti’s grand slam gave Carmichaels a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Winning pitcher Ashly Menear struck out two and walked three. Zach Durbin picked up the save.
2006 — Brett Shimek went 2-for-4 with two RBI, including the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Waynesburg edged Mill Run, 7-6, in Fayette County Baseball League action.
2006 — Twenty-one Fayette American Legion players were selected to represent Fayette County in the American Legion All-Star Tryouts held at Uniontown, including Mitchell Monas, Joby Lapkowicz and Chuck Gasti of Carmichaels.
2005 — Jack and Charlie Humes each had two hits as Carmichaels rolled to a 9-4 Fayette County Baseball League victory over host Mill Run. Winning pitcher Brent Baker went the distance, scattering five hits and striking out five. Mill Run led 3-1 going into the top of the fifth inning when Carmichaels exploded with six runs.
2004 — Carmichaels scored two runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 7-6 win in the first game, but California scored two runs in the eighth for a 7-5 win in extra innings to earn a split of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader. Jared Lapkowicz drove in the game-winning run in the first game with a double. Jamie Kowalczyk went 3-for-4 in the win. Jason White hit a home run for California. Garrett Balas and Shayne Tonkavitch had RBI singles to lead California to a win in the nightcap. Jeremiah Bandish hit a home run for Carmichaels in Game 2. Matt Stay went the distance to win the second game, and went 3-for-4 and scored two runs.
2002 — Ryan Shetterly’s two-run homer in the sixth inning broke up a pitchers’ duel between Eric Holt and Jim Kubina to give Carmichaels a 4-3 win at Masontown in Fayette County Baseball League play. Kubina went the distance in the loss and allowed just four hits. Holt worked six innings allowing three runs on seven hits for the win. Scott Swinchock pitched the seventh for the save. Lee Fritz had two hits for Carmichaels. Brad Baker had three hits for Masontown.
June 19
2019 — Carmichaels scored 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning on its way to an 11-0 victory over the visiting Fayette Raiders in Fayette County Baseball League action. Tyler Reyes just missed hitting for the cycle with a two-run triple, double and single, adding four RBI and three runs scored. Chuck Gasti hit a two-run home run for the Copperheads. Joby Lapkowicz went the distance for the win, allowing just two hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk. He also had a triple and single.
2017 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna was tied in fourth place at 2-over 142 after 36 holes of play at the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational at the Pittsburgh Field Club.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna shot 2-over 74 in the first round of the Four Winds Invitational. The Waynesburg Central graduate was in an 18-way tie in 73rd place.
2013 — Carmichaels cruised to a 10-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds in a rematch of the 2012 championship series. Jay Paskert allowed just two hits and a walk, with four strikeouts in the complete-game win. Ron Nopwasky hit a two-run home run and Eric Holt had two RBI for the Copperheads.
2007 — Rachel Rohanna moved atop the leaderboard after tying for medallist honors in the second round of the PA Junior Girls Championship hosted by Uniontown Country Club. The Waynesburg Central junior shot a 75, matching Caroline Lovette for the low round of the day. Rohanna had a two-round total of 152 and held a two-stroke lead over Laurel Highlands senior Maria Battaglia after she carded a 77 in the first round. The tournament was also set up for a junior-junior championship, and Emily Rohanna is the lone golfer in the 27-hole tournament. She opened with a 52, but shaved five strokes in her second round for an 18-hole score of 99.
2005 — Carmichaels scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning, and then held off a final rally by Wana B Heroes for a 9-8 Fayette County Baseball League road victory. Brad Baker hit a two-run home run and finished with four RBI for the Copperheads. Rick Smykla’s two-run double brought home the deciding runs. Andy Mazur hit a solo home run for Mario’s. Chris Peters (4-0) went the distance for the win, striking out seven and walking four.
2004 — Waynesburg Central’s Scott Cree struck for big scoring plays on offense and defense, and even contributed on special teams in a sparkling all-around performance to propel the South to a 29-12 victory over the North in the Tri-County Football Classic. Cree scored the game’s first points with a 33-yard interception return in the second quarter, then pushed the South in front again, this time for good, with a 30-yard touchdown pass from California’s Parke Bongiorno early in the third quarter. Carmichaels’ Donny Hewitt sparked an attacking South defense with four sacks, not including one on a two-point conversion attempt. Hewitt, who was voted the South’s defensive MVP, accounted for the game’s final points when his last sack produced a safety. Cree, who picked off two passes, also contributed to the victory by booting an extra point and doing a solid job on kickoffs. He was voted the South’s offensive MVP, mostly for his all-around performance.
June 20
2017 — Robert Rohanna was tied in 10th place after the second round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational at the Pittsburgh Field Club. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 6-over 76 in the second round for a two-day total of 8-over 218.
2017 — Carmichaels rallied for a 6-4 win over visiting Belle Vernon in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Matt Barrish went seven innings for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on nine hits with five strikeous and one walk.
2017 — Jake Calloway hit a grand slam and Eric Holt added a three-run homer as Carmichaels rolled past visiting Mill Run, 10-0, in five innings in Fayette County Baseball League action. Tyler Godwin had three singles in the Copperheads’ 13-hit attack while Calloway, Holt and Chuck Gasti had two hits apiece. Winning pitcher Hunter Robinson allowed only a first-inning single by Derek Orndorff and a pair of walks with four strikeouts in four innings of work. Joby Lapkowicz tossed a scoreless fifth and added a double.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna carded eight birdies on Blackthorn Golf Club in the second round for a 7-under 65 and entered the final round of the Four Winds Invitational in a seven-way tie for fourth place at 5-under 139.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna shot 3-over 75 in the first round of the Four Winds Invitational at Blackhorn Golf Club in South Bend, Ind.
2008 — Don Hillenbrant drove in nine runs to power Carmichaels past Point Marion, 17-9, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Hillenbrant went 5-for-6 with a single, three doubles, including a bases-loaded double, and a triple. Teammate Zach Durbin went 4-for-4 with three RBI, and Aaron Thompson also drove in three runs.
2007 — Waynesburg Central junior Rachel Rohanna won the Pennsylvania Girls Junior Golf Championship at Uniontown Country Club with a three-day total of 16-over 229. Laurel Highlands senior Maria Battaglia finished second with a three-round total of 22-over 235.
2007 — Joby Lapkowicz had a busy day in Carmichaels’ 4-3 win over Connellsville in Fayette American Legion action. Lapkowicz struck out 12 and held Connellsville to four hits. He also had three doubles in the win. Chuck Gasti picked up the save for Carmichaels.
2006 — Carmichaels scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, including three on walks, for a 10-4 Fayette County Baseball League home victory over California. Winning pitcher Ron Nopwasky (4-0) went five innings, allowing four runs with three strikeouts and three walks. Zach Solly pitched the final two innings, walking two and striking out two.
2005 — Carmichaels defeated Belle Vernon, 9-6, for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory. Winning pitcher Logan Phillips went 8.1 innings with seven strikeouts.
2004 — Waynesburg swept a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader at New Salem Art, 8-2 and 7-6. Waynesburg’s Adam Dukate went 4-for-4, including a double, with an RBI in the first game. Teammate Matt Imrich went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Casey Kupets hit a two-run home run to account for New Salem Art’s runs in the first game. New Salem Art’s Ken Musko went 4-for-4, including a two-run double, in the second game. Jay Dias drove in the tying and winning runs with a double. Dukate was 3-for-4 in the second game, a home run away from hitting for the cycle. A.J. Curtis went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
June 21
2019 — Rachel Rohanna had a bogey-free round to open the Island Resort Championship with a 2-under 70.
2017 — Robert Rohanna fought blisters, a sinus condition and recovering from a thumb injury to shoot 8-over 78 in the final round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished 23rd with a score of 16-over 296.
2016 — Carmichaels moved into first place with a 15-5 win at Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Clay Roman had four hits for Carmichaels and Steve McCaw belted a three-run home run. Roman and McCaw both drove in four runs. Tyler Delval improved to 3-0 with eight strikeouts and no walks.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna shot 2-over 74 in the final round of the Four Winds Invitational at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend, Ind., to finish in a tie for 19th place with a three-round total of 3-under 213.
2006 — Carmichaels used some poor California defense in the ninth inning for a 10-9 Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory. Brandon Rumbaugh brought home the winning run with a two-out single. Joby Lapkowicz and Marcus Robinson both had three hits for Carmichaels. California’s Andy Galis went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Clay Roman drove in three runs.
2005 — George Taylor doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs as Carmichaels rolled to an easy 12-3 FCBL win in six innings over Brownsville. Teammate Ron Nopwasky doubled and drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Brian Bender (2-0) worked four innings with six strikeouts and one walk. Ken Musko took the loss.
2005 — Luke Becilla hurled a two-hitter and struck out four as Waynesburg cruised to an 8-3 victory over Redd Dawgs in Fayette County Baseball League play. Dom Winters led the way for Waynesburg with three hits and four RBI.
2004 — Carmichaels swept a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader from visiting Connellsville, 1-0 and 5-4. Jamie Kowalczyk drove in the lone run of the first game. Justin Corso earned the win with a complete-game effort, allowing six hit with five strikeouts and one walk. Connellsville led 4-3 lead in the fifth inning of the second game, but Carmichaels answered in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead. Tom Golancinski drove in the winning run with a single to shallow left-center field. Drew Denham pitched the final four innings in the second game for the win. Connellsville’s Chris Firestone was 3-for-3 in the second game. Kowalczyk had two doubles, a single and a run scored in the nightcap.
2002 — Carmichaels capped a 5-1 week by sweeping a doubleheader, 18-6 and 11-3, from California in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action Friday night. Winning pitcher Jay Zielensky struck out five and walked two in the first game. Sean McCombs struck out two and walked one in the second game win. Shayne Busti had two doubles and a single in the second game win, and teammate Jono Menhart added three singles.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
