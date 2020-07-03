June 22
2019 — Rachel Rohanna shot an even-par 72 in the second round to make the cut at the Island Resort Championship. The Waynesburg Central graduate was tied in 25th place with a two-round total of 2-under 142.
2017 — Waynesburg pitchers Luke Robinson, Tyler Rush and Evan Zimmer combined to allow just one run against Farmington for a 2-1 victory in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Robinson didn’t allow a run on three hits in 4.2 innings with five strikeouts and one walk for the win. Rush relieved and didn’t allow a run on two hits in 2.1 innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Zimmer allowed a run on one hit to pick up the save.
2016 — Ryan Minteer earned his first victory in his first start to lead Carmichaels to a 9-2 victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Fayette County Baseball League play. Minteer limited Mitch’s to two unearned runs on six hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts and three walks. Shane Roebuck hit a solo home run, double and single in the win. The Copperheads’ Tyler Godwin was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.
2014 — Carmichaels scored 40 runs in sweeping a doubleheader over visiting Company G, 24-2 and 16-1, to run its league-record winning streak to 30 games. The Copperheads scored eight runs in the second inning of the first game. Eric Holt had three doubles and a single, Joby Lapkowicz belted a home run and Chris Watschak hit a home run and double in the opening victory. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader struck out 11 with two walks and gave up six hits in tossing a complete game. Chuck Gasti drove in four runs with a triple and a double in the second game. Teammate Jordan Dicks added three hits and three RBI.
2005 — Brad Baker drilled a two-run shot in the sixth inning in Carmichaels’ 6-3 win over the Redd Dawgs in Fayette County Baseball League play. Justin Schrader (3-1) went the distance for Carmichaels (12-1), striking out 10 and allowing no walks.
2005 — Deadlocked at 4-4 through the first six innings, Joby Lapkowicz doubled in Phil Judy for the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning in Carmichaels’ 5-4 Fayette American Baseball Legion League victory over California.
June 23
2019 — Rachel Rohanna shot 5-under 67 in the final round of the Island Resort Championship. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished tied for 14th with a three-round total of 7-under 209.
2015 — Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna shot a 67 in the third round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational at the Pittsburgh Field Club.
2015 — Carmichaels swept a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader from Smithfield-Fairchance, 6-5 and 1-0. Carmichaels scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally for the win in the opener. Bill Bowlen’s single tied the game and Lane Zekir singled home the game-winner in the opener. Zekir got the win and drove in the winning run in the nightcap.
2014 — Carmichaels rallied for an 11-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting New York Pizza. Clay Roman led the Carmichaels attack with a double and three singles. Teammate Alex Swauger had a double and two singles.
2005 — Logan Phillips struck out 10 in Carmichaels’ 13-1 road victory at California in Fayette American Legion action. Carmichaels’ Tim Rastetter belted a grand slam.
2004 — Carmichaels scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning for an 8-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory at New Salem Art. Vince Zapatosky had a two-run double, and Brad Baker, Charlie Humes and Duane Dupont all contributed an RBI double. J.W. Kayla added a two-run single. Brian Binder scattered two hits in the win with 15 strikeouts and no walks.
2004 — No local golfers were among the two qualifiers and four alternates of the two-round USGA Junior Amateur Sectional held at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon. Clarksville’s Chad Kokoska, a Jefferson-Morgan golfer, shot 156 (79-77) while Roger Myers, another Clarksville golfer, shot a 161 (86-75).
2003 — George Taylor’s two-out, two-run single broke open a 3-0 game to give Carmichaels a 7-0 Fayette County Baseball League road victory at Connellsville. Taylor also went the distance to earn the win, allowing two hits, struck out four and walked one.
June 24
2017 — Waynesburg Central graduate Ben Bumgarner won the inaugural Joe Thomas Mile in 4:35.34.
2016 — Lane Zekir struck out 15 and hit a three-run homer to lead Carmichaels to a 15-1 victory at Jefferson-Morgan in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Zekir struck out 15 and didn’t issue any walks, and had three singles and a team-high four RBI. Michael Blasinsky drove in two runs with a double and three singles, and Darren Krause had two RBI with three singles for Carmichaels.
2014 — Ty Cole broke open a scoreless game with a double off the third base bag to bring in two runs in the fifth and added a sacrifice fly in the eighth to lead Carmichaels to an 8-6 Fayette American Legion win over Smithfield. Winning pitcher Cory Fuller struck out 10 and walked five.
2013 — Carmichaels kept their season perfect with 3-2 win over host Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Tyler Delval went the distance for the win, striking out eight and walking two.
2009 — Waynesburg defeated Carmichaels, 10-7 and 4-2, for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader sweep. Josh Snyder went the distance to win the first game, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and five walks. Levi Durbin scored three runs in the opening game, and Keith Watson and Steve McCaw both had three RBI. McCaw allowed one run on no hits in three innings with four strikeouts and one walk to win the nightcap. Snyder and Derek Coss didn’t allow a hit, as well, to finish out the win.
2007 — Carmichaels edged Michael’s, 6-5, in eight innings for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Chuck Gasti scored the winning run on Phil Anderson’s infield single. Eric Holt got the final out of the game for his first win of the year. Drew Denham went 3-for-5 and scored three runs for Michael’s. Craig Hriblan also had three hits and drove in two runs. Jamie Kowalczyk also blasted a three-run homer for Michaels.
2005 — Scott Galilei had threes singles, two RBI and scored a run as Belle Vernon plated three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally past Carmichaels, 6-3, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Matt Rowland went the distance, striking out nine and walking five. Jeff Lapkowicz was 2-for-4, including a triple, and Jason Greene had two singles for Mario’s.
2003 — Carmichaels received outstanding pitching performances from Colby Giles and Andy Mazur in sweeping a Fayette American Legion doubleheader from California, 5-0 and 8-1. Giles allowed one hit, a single to Jermaine Merrill, struck out 13 and walked just one in the opener. Mazur and Shayne Busti combined on a three-hitter in the second game. Mazur allowed one run in six innings with one strikeout and two walks. Busti finished up with a scoreless seventh and also contributed three hits, including a solo home run.
June 25
June 26
2019 — Joby Lapkowicz led Carmichaels to a 3-1 victory over visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Fayette County Baseball League action. Lapkowicz allowed one earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in the complete-game victory. He also drove in the game-winning run with an RBI single in the fifth inning.
2018 — Ryan Minteer fired a one-hit shutout as Carmichaels blanked visiting Mill Run, 5-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Minteer gave up a single to Tanner Orndorff leading off the game. He struck out 11 and walked three. Luke Carter hit a solo home run for the Copperheads.
2018 — Kyle Clayton snapped a 5-5 tie with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning as Jefferson-Morgan rallied to beat visiting Smithfield-Fairchance, 7-5, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Bryce Bedilion finished the game with two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win, striking out one and walking two.
2017 — Ryan Minteer allowed five singles in Carmichaels’ 7-0 Fayette County Baseball League win over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Minteer went the distance, striking out 11 and walking just one. Carmichaels’ Joe Havrilak hit a two-run home run and Caleb Dempsey drove in two with a double.
2015 — Carmichaels broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on its way to a 7-1 victory against visiting Connellsville in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Mike Blasinsky brought the first two runs of the bottom of the fourth inning home with a single and Austin Clark’s double plated the last two runs. Austin Puskar had Connellsville’s lone RBI in the top of the fifth inning. Winning pitcher Jacob Kinsell allowed seven hits with six strikeout and four walks in seven innings. Austin Clark pitched the final two innings with one strikeout and no hits allowed. Blasinsky and Bill Bowlen both had three hits for Carmichaels.
2013 — Carmichaels remained undefeated in the Fayette County Baseball League with a 2-0 victory over visiting Belmont Inn. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader allowed just one hit and struck out nine in five innings. Joby Lapkowicz recorded the save for Carmichaels (12-0) by striking out the final six batters.
2009 — Robert Rohanna was one stroke short of the lead after the third round in the Northeast Amateur Invitational. The Waynesburg Central graduate fired a 4-under 65 for a three-round total of 8-under 199 to stand alone in second place.
2007 — Craig Santella drove in two runs and Jamie Kowalczyk scored twice and stole three bases, as Carmichaels edged Waynesburg, 6-4, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action.
2003 — The Carmichaels American Legion baseball team played its seventh and eighth games in four days, but the offense was alive for a doubleheader sweep of visiting Waynesburg, 12-2 and 24-10. Carmichaels rallied in both games, trailing 2-1 in the opener and 10-9 in the nightcap. Carmichaels’ Shayne Busti finished with four doubles and a home run, and scored six runs and drove in three in the second game. Teammate Jono Menhart scored five times in the nightcap. Jared Lapkowicz had a grand slam and eight RBI in the second game. Waynesburg’s Scott Cree had two doubles and a triple in the second game.
June 27
2019 — Waynesburg rallied to defeat Carmichaels, 5-4, for a key Fayette County American Legion Baseball League victory. Waynesburg scored the winning run in the top of the sixth inning. Kyle Shriver and Ross Jones combined on a five-hitter with Jones earning the win. Tyler Rush had three hits in the win.
2017 — Carmichaels scored four runs in the fifth inning to rally for a 5-2 road victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Fayette County Baseball League action. Eric Holt’s two-run single was the key hit in the fifth inning. Winning pitcher Hunter Robinson allowed two runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and two walks in 5.2 innings.
2017 — Jefferson-Morgan rallied for a 9-4 Fayette American Legion Baseball League home victory over Farmington. Gage Clark went 7.2 innings for the win, allowing four runs with 13 strikeouts and no walks. Hunter Bowen had four singles in the victory, while Zach Gamble added three singles and Clark finished with a double and two singles.
2016 — Gage Clark went the distance and Jefferson-Morgan scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning for a 5-3 home victory against Smithfield-Fairchance in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Clark allowed five hits with 11 strikeouts and five walks.
2015 — Waynesburg Central grad Rachel Rohanna shot 3-over 75 in the second round of the Island Resort Championship in Harris, Mich., to advance to the final round with a two-day total of 3-over 147.
2014 — Chuck Gasti’s three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 4-4 tie and lifted Carmichaels to a 7-4 win over Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. J.W. Kayla had three hits for Carmichaels (9-0). John Malone had three hits for Mill Run.
2009 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna finished ninth in the 48th Northeast Amateur Invitational with a four-round total of 273. He shot 5-over 74 in the final round.
2005 — Jamie Kowalczyk had four hits and an RBI to lead Wana B Heros to an 8-2 FCBL victory over Hopwood. Winning pitcher Anthony Corso also had two RBI.
2005 — Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna survived 36 holes on the first day of the 105th West Penn Amateur to advance to the final round. Rohanna was tied for 19th place with a two round total of 6-over 146.
2004 — Carmichaels had the offense alive for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader sweep of Charleroi, 19-4 and 13-6. Carmichaels plated 14 runs in the top of the third inning in the first game, including Jared Lapkowicz’s three-run home run and Niko Buday’s two-run double. Carmichaels’ Jamie Kowalczyk and Jono Menhart hit solo home runs in the second game.
June 28
2019 — Tyler Rush had three hits and Kylar Amos pitched a five-hitter to lead Waynesburg to an 11-1 victory over host Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball action. Drew Miller and Ross Jones both had two RBI in the win. Amos struck out eight.
2019 — Rachel Rohanna picked right up where she left off last week by posting a 3-under 69 in the opening round of the Prasco Charity Championship.
2017 — Joel Spishock came home with the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally Carmichaels past Farmington, 7-6, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Dylan Rush scored the tying run on Reed Long’s sacrifice fly and Spishock came home on Yale Johnston’s single. Farmington regained the lead in the top of the ninth inning. Matthew Barrish picked up the final two outs in the ninth inning for the win, and also went 3-for-4 and his double in the eighth inning tied the game. Spishock led Carmichaels with three doubles and a single. Johnston finished with a double and three singles. Rush had a double and two singles.
2016 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna, David Bradshaw and Sean Knapp both shot 66 for the low round of the day in the third round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational. Rohanna was tied for sixth at 207 entering the fourth and final round.2006 — Carmichaels invoked the Mercy Rule with three runs in the eighth inning for a 15-5 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory at Colonial 3. Brandon Rumbaugh pitched the first five innings for the win, striking out four and walking four. Don Hilenbrant had three RBI for Carmichaels. Rumbaugh added two singles and three RBI. Teammate Aaron Thompson had two RBI and scored two runs.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
2019 — Josh Szerensci was charged with an unearned run in the first inning, but the Smithfield-Fairchance starter settled in and only allowed one hit in his team’s 6-1 victory over visiting Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Szerensci had four strikeouts and walked one in five innings of work to earn the win. Teammate Jarred Provance didn’t allow a run on one hit with two strikeouts and no walks in two innings of relief. Dylan Shea had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI for the home team. Teammate Tristan Robinson had a double and two RBI.
2018 — Jace Cappellini pitched a no-hitter in Smithfield-Fairchance’s 13-0 road victory over Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion action. Cappellini had one strikeout and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings. Dylan Rush had three hits, including a triple, and stole two bases. Nate Bricker and Willie Palmer both had two RBI. Michael Coll and Adam Simon both drove in three runs in the win.
2018 — Connellsville had at least one error in each inning Uniontown scored, allowing the visitors to return home from Connellsville with a 6-4 victory in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Uniontown was alone in first place at 12-1, with Connellsville second with a mark of 9-2. Winning pitcher Andino Vecchiolla pitched six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Losing pitcher Jake Ansell pitched 4.2 innings, allowing five unearned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and six walks.
2018 — Cory Fleming hit a tie-breaking, run-scoring single in the top of the 10th inning as Belle Vernon outlasted host Farmington, 4-2, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Winning pitcher JJ Hartman pitched the final five innings, allowing one run on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
2018 — Gage Clark pitched 4.2 innings of relief and had two hits, including a double, to help lead Jefferson-Morgan over host Waynesburg, 8-4, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game.
2018 — Nick Cosentino pitched six strong innings and Jason Greene drove in all three runs in Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ 3-1 win over host Carmichaels in Fayette County Baseball League action. Cosentino allowed one run on four hits with six walks and two strikeouts for the win. Hudson Novak pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning for the save. Joby Lapkowicz had three hits, including a double, for the Copperheads.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna finished tied for fifth place with a two-round total of 4-under 140 after the final round of the Island Resort Championship was rained out.
2016 — Rachel Rohanna shot 5-over 76 in the second round and missed the cut in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G. The Waynesburg Central graduate had a two-round score of 10-over 152.
2014 — Harison Laskey not only qualified for the West Penn Open, the Laurel Highlands senior did so as the medalist at Champion Lakes Golf Course. Laskey was the only golfer in the 21-man field not to shoot over par, finishing with an even-par 71. The top eight golfers advanced to the West Penn Open to be held at Indiana Country Club on July 7-8.
2014 — Seton Hill University junior and Uniontown graduate Mallory Sanner was named to the 2013-14 Capital One Academic All-America Division II Men’s and Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country first-team, the first time she has been so honored. Sanner holds a 3.79 GPA in elementary early education.
2014 — Carmichaels sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning and scored seven runs for a 9-0 victory over visiting Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Billy Bowlen scattered six hits, struck out seven and walked one in the complete-game victory. He also drove in two runs. Ty Cole and Cory Fuller both had a double and single for Carmichaels.
2014 — Giuseppe Schiano tripled in the tying run and then scored the winning run on an infield error to give Uniontown a come-from-behind 3-2 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory against visiting Waynesburg. Waynesburg’s Colton Lippencott came on in relief in the bottom of the sixth inning and was just one out away from recording the win. Actually, Lippencott recorded the final out when he struck out Corey Dascenzo, but the ball got away and Dascenzo hustled down to first to keep the inning alive. Schiano then followed with his triple. Dom Peroni pitched two scoreless, hitless innings in relief to earn the win, striking out seven.
2013 — Brian Fisher tossed a one-hitter to lead Mitch’s Bail Bonds to a 6-0 road victory over Company G in a Fayette County Baseball League game called after six innings because of rain. Fisher struck out nine and walked four. Ben Carson finished with three hits in the win, and teammate DJ Martinak added two hits and scored two runs. Andy Schleihauf drove in two runs in the win.
2012 — Connellsville rallied from an early deficit for a 5-3 road victory over Masontown in Fayette American Legion action. John Malone’s run-scoring single in the top of the ninth inning drove in the game-winner, and Mike Parlak added an insurance run with a single. Anthony Speeney allowed six hits with 14 strikeouts and six walks in the complete-game victory.
2009 — Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna pulled himself into contention, tying for the low round of the day with a 5-under 64 in the 48th Northeast Amateur Invitational hosted by Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, R.I. Rohanna had a two-round total of 4-under 134.
2009 — Derek Murray pitched a complete-game shutout as Point Marion defeated Farmington, 7-0, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Murray (2-0) struck out two and walked three in the win.
2009 — Ben Carson pitched a complete game and struck out nine batters as Mitch’s Bail Bonds downed Watson & Sons, 9-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Ryan Cabana homered twice and Zac Edmiston hit a home run in the win.
2009 — Blue Mountain rallied for a 10-6 Fayette County Baseball League road victory in extra innings over Bud Murphy’s. Charlies Humes had a key hit in the rally with a three-run double in the eighth inning. Chuck Gasti hit a two-run home run in the win.
2008 — Joba Chamberlain was dominant in his first major league win as a starter and the Yankees bounced back from one of their worst losses of the season, routing the Pittsburgh Pirates, 10-0.
2008 — California cruised to a 15-0 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over Point Marion in five innings. John Zite earned the win, striking out 11 and walking one. California’s Jeff Tarley went 3-for-4 with a double, Matt Hartman finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Chase Roman doubled and scored four runs.
2008 — Duquesne basketball coach Ron Everhart was rewarded for turning around one of the nation’s worst Division I basketball programs in only two seasons, signing a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2013-14 season.
2008 — Belle Vernon’s Bo Lustig finished in a two-way tie for fourth place in the 32nd Boys Championship (14-15-year-old division) hosted by Cranberry Highlands Golf Course. Lustig shot 5-over 75.
2008 — Zach Durbin was 4-for-5, including a two-run home run, and drove in six runs in Carmichaels’ 17-2 win over visiting Uniontown in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory. Carmichaels finished with 17 hits, and took advantage of six Uniontown errors and seven walks. Terry Lawrence allowed just six hits through five innings of work in the win.
2007 — Connellsville’s bats exploded for 16 hits for a 16-1 road victory at Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Billy Dye allowed six hits with no strikeouts and six walks in the complete-game victory. Andy Schleihauf hit a solo home run in the win. Kaitan Smiley finished with three singles, a double and two RBI. Connellsville had two players ejected.
2007 — Geibel Catholic graduate James McGrath advanced to the third and final round of the 107th West Penn Amateur with a two-round total of 10-over 150. McGrath advanced after securing the final berth out of the second round.
2007 — Tim Latham allowed only A.J. Curtis’ single with one out in the third inning and his Phil’s Tire teammates pounded out 10 hits for an 8-0 win against visiting Waynesburg in FCBL action. Shane Molyneaux drove in three runs and Dan Consuegra had two RBI in the win.
2007 — Ryan Encapera tossed a one-hitter in California’s 3-0 win over Potter’s Clubhouse in Fayette County Baseball League action. Encapera struck out five and retired the final eight hitters he faced. Chris Marchewka led the offense with two RBI.
2006 — Nomar Garciaparra hit his 200th home run and Rafael Furcal and Ramon Martinez each had two RBI as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated Pittsburgh, 7-4, extending the Pirates’ losing streak to 11 games.
2004 — Jared Lapkowicz belted three home runs, scored five times and drove in five runs as Carmichaels swept Colonial 3 in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader, 5-0 and 11-0. Justin Corso improved to 4-0 with complete-game four-hitter in the opening game. He struck out eight and did not issue a walk to run his scoreless streak to 14 innings. Tim Rastetter won the second game, scattering five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Jeff Lapkowicz belted a pair of home runs, scored three times and finished with four RBI in the doubleheader.
2004 — Uniontown won the first game, 3-0, and California salvaged a split with a 6-4 win in the nightcap of a Fayette American Legion baseball doubleheader. Joe Hoover (4-0) allowed six hits to win the first game. Shane Tonkavitch was the winning pitcher in the second game.
2004 — Ryan Shetterly allowed five hits and struck out eight for a complete-game victory as Rostraver edged Bud Murphy’s, 3-1, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. John Manley, Pat Palkovic and Greg Visnic had RBI singles for Rostraver.
2004 — Connellsville turned five double plays and held off a late Point Marion rally for a 13-12 Fayette American Legion victory. Point Marion trailed 4-0, 6-2 and 11-6. Travis Henry had five hits for Connellsville. Wes Hughes had three RBI. Ryan Firestone finished with four hits and two RBI in the win. Point Marion’s Sean McCahill went 4-for-5, and Craig Hriblan, Alan Smodic and Scott Piper all had three hits.
2004 — Wily Mo Pena came through with a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning, capping a six-run rally that sent the Cincinnati Reds past the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-4.
2003 — Corey Watkins picked up the win in the first game and homered in the second game as Colonial 3 swept a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader from Waynesburg, 10-1 and 12-4. Watkins allowed one run on six hits with six strikeouts in the opener and Chad Rice hit a home run. Watkins homered, while Rice had two doubles and Ross Martini singled twice in the nightcap. Winning pitcher Dom DeCarlo gave up four runs on 10 hits, allowed two walks and struck out five in six innings.
2003 — Matt Nelson hurled a three-hitter as Charleroi downed Uniontown, 7-1, in Fayette American Legion action. Nelson worked six innings, struck out eight and allowed two hits. Jody Wilkerson went 4-for-4 with a double and three singles in the win, while Frank McLaughlin added three singles.
2003 — Shayne Busti and Jared Lapkowicz belted home runs in the second game as Carmichaels swept a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader from visiting Farmington, 11-1 and 9-1. Busti hit a solo shot and Lapkowicz belted a two-run home run. John Pochron allowed just two hits and struck out seven in the complete-game victory in the first game. Drew Denham allowed one run on two hits for the win in the nightcap.
2003 — Pinch-hitter Kenny Lofton drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly as the Pittsburgh Pirates scored three unearned runs in the ninth inning and then held on for a 6-5 win over the Montreal Expos.
2002 — Mill Run scratched out a 4-2 road victory over Connellsville in Fayette County Baseball League play. Mike Doppelheur hit a solo home run for Mill Run. Chris Brunson allowed six hits in the complete-game victory.
