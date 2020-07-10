June 29
2019 — Rachel Rohanna ended the second round of the Prasco Charity Championship with a bogey to finish with an even-par 72. The Waynesburg Central graduate was tied in 12th place with a two-day total of 3-under 141.
2018 — Carmichaels got its first Fayette American Legion Baseball League win, 10-2 over Waynesburg. Gavin Pratt had three strikeouts and two walks to earn the win.
2017 — Carmichaels pulled away with five runs in the top of the seventh on its way to a 15-6 road victory at Connellsville in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Lane Zekir started and went seven innings for the win, striking out seven and walking none. He also tripled. Dylan Rush, Reed Long and Brad Ruse all had three singles for Carmichaels. Matthew Barrish had a double and two singles. Joel Spishock finished with a triple and single.
2016 — Robert Rohanna carded four birdies in the final round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational, but the Waynesburg Central grad also had four bogeys for an even-par 70 to finish alone in fifth place with a 3-under 277. Rohanna won $7,250 for his finish.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna finished the third round of the Island Resort Championship with a 2-over 74 and finished tied for 44th place with a three-round total of 9-over 225.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna had a poor tee shot into No. 17, a 164-yard par-3, that morphed into a triple-bogey 6 to finish the second round of the U.S. Open with a 5-over 77 to miss the cut by one stroke with a two-round total of 7-over 151.
2007 — Carmichaels got stellar pitching from starter Justin Schrader as the Copperheads rolled to a 12-0 win over Waynesburg in Fayette County Baseball League action. Ron Nopwasky went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two singles and two runs scored, and Zach Solly homered, singled twice and scored three runs for Carmichaels. Schrader went the distance, allowing five hits with 13 strikeouts and three walks.
2006 — Wana B Heros’ Dan Novak broke a tie in the bottom of the seventh when he singled in the winning run for a 2-1 Fayette County Baseball League win over Waynesburg. Chuck Weaver went the distance, allowing two hits with a strikeout in the win. Colby Giles led off the seventh inning with a single and moved to second on a Drew Denham sacrifice bunt. After Jamie Kowalczyk was intentionally walked, Novak singled in Colby Giles for the game winner.
2006 — Eric Holt ripped a two-run home run in the top of the seventh as Carmichaels rolled to an 8-0 FCBL victory over host California. Winning pitcher Brian Binder (2-1) hurled a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and two walks. Ryan Encapera took the loss, striking out five and walking four in five innings.
2005 — Carmichaels countered a four-run rally by visiting Brownsville in the top of the sixth with two runs in the bottom of the inning and then hung on for a 6-5 victory in Fayette County Baseball League action. Carmichaels improves to 13-2 to stay one-half game behind Bud Murphy’s for the league’s best record. Ken Musko had an RBI double in Brownsville’s big inning. Jeff Thompson had two hits and two RBI for Carmichaels. Ron Nopwasky recorded the final out of the sixth inning to earn the win. George Taylor tossed a scoreless seventh to notch the save.
2004 — Waynesburg’s Adam Dukate and Carmichaels’ Brian Binder each carried no-hitters into the fourth inning, Binder’s lasting until the fifth, and neither allowed a run until the last inning when Dukate gave up four hits and two runs in a 2-0 loss in Fayette County Baseball League action. Binder allowed just three hits, struck out eight, including four of the final six outs, and walked three. Wally Dittsworth’s single plated the first run and Chris Buncic singled home an insurance run.
June 30
2018 — Waynesburg Central graduate Ben Bumgarner won the Chef Joe’s Omelette 5K run. Bumgarner won the 5K run in 15:53.33.
2017 — Waynesburg scored three runs in the first, and that was all the offense Luke Robinson needed in a 12-0 victory over visiting Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Robinson had six strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter in three innings to pick up the win. He also had a two-run triple and run-scoring single. Jesse Johnson was 3-for-5 with a double and two singles. Justin Goodman also had three hits and drove in two runs.
2016 — Ryan Minteer limited Mill Run to three hits and struck out 13 to lead Carmichaels to a 5-1 win in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Tyler Delval finished with a double and single for Carmichaels.
2014 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna was tied for 11th in the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational with a two-round total of 1-over 141. Geibel Catholic grad and Willowbrook Country Club pro Brian Dunaway finished at 19-over 159 (79-80) and sits in 40th place.
2014 - Five Carmichaels pitchers combined to one-hit Mitch’s Bail Bonds for an easy 11-0 win in FCBL action. Carmichaels improved to 11-0 and won its 34th straight league game. Chad Wastchock, Joe Monica, Chuck Gasti, Joe Pacconi and George Taylor combined for the one-hit shutout with four strikeouts and three walks. Gasti had a two-run single in the win.
2013 — Carmichaels cruised to a 10-2 FCBL road win over Company G. Winning pitcher Brian Resnik scattered two hits, walked two and struck out nine in six innings, and Tyler Delval belted a three-run home run.
2009 — Waynesburg Central grad Zach Schloemer shot a 5-over 70 to finish tied for 20th in the 109th Amateur Championship hosted by Allegheny Country Club. Schloemer closed with a three-round total of 10-over 220. He opened the championship with a 6-over 76 in the morning round, but carded a 1-under 69 in the afternoon to finish with a 5-over 145 on the first day.
July 1
2017 — Rachel Rohanna had a string of four straight birdies on the back nine, sparking a move up the leaderboard in the second round of the Tullymore Classic. The Waynesburg Central graduate moved up 11 spots into a tie for fifth place — with about half the field still on the course — after finishing the second round with a 5-under 67.
2016 — Rachel Rohanna missed the cut by two strokes at the Cambia Portland Classic after a two-round total of 3-over 147.
2014 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna had one of two under-par rounds in the third round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational with a 2-under 68. He was four shots behind the leaders with a three-day total of 1-under 209.
2013 — Carmichaels kept its quest for a perfect Fayette County Baseball League season alive with an 11-0 win over visiting Dunbar. Tyler Delval allowed two hits in five innings for the win with four strikeouts and one walk. Chuck Gasti and Joby Lapkowicz had doubles for Carmichaels.
2012 — Elite Oil Field put up seven runs in the fourth inning for an 8-1 FCBL victory over Dunbar. Justin Schrader picked up the win with 11 strikeouts and no walks in six innings of work. Shane Tonkavitch, Clay Roman, JW Kayla and Chuck Gasti had two hits for Elite Oil Fields.
2009 — Carmichaels made it through the rain for a 3-1 victory over Farmington in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League play-in game. The deciding runs scored on Joby Lapkowicz’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Nick Clarke drove in the insurance run. Bill Musgrove earned the win, allowing one hit with one strikeout.
2008 — Jared Lapkowicz homered and drove in three runs, while twin brother Jeff Lapkowicz added three hits as High Strung Racing beat Bud Murphy’s, 11-6, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Chris Brunson scattered 12 hits for the win. Alex Lefcakis homered for Bud Murphy’s.
2004 — Jeff Lapkowicz drove in Drew Denham and Jamie Kowalczyk for the deciding runs in Carmichaels’ 10-6 victory at California in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Denham picked up the win after pitching seven innings of relief, allowing four runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
July 2
2018 — Darren Krause’s two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh provided insurance for Carmichaels in a 6-1 Fayette County Baseball League road win over Bill’s Bit Service. Hunter Robinson pitched 5.2 innings for the win, allowing one earned run with six strikeouts and two walks. Nate Torbich picked up the final four outs to earn the save.
2017 — Waynesburg scored four runs in the third and Luke Robinson held down visiting Jefferson-Morgan to earn a 8-2 win in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Robinson allowed two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks, and added a two-run single. Waynesburg’s Nicolas Zator had three singles and two RBI.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna shot 2-over 74 in the final round of the Tullymore Classic to finish tied in 17th place at 6-under 210.
2014 — Robert Rohanna shot an even-par 70 to hold onto sole possession of fourth place in the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational held at Pittsburgh Field Club. Rohanna won $8,500. Willowbrook Country Club professional and 1992 Geibel Catholic graduate Brian Dunaway had a four-round total of 31-over 311 to finish alone in 37th place. Uniontown Country Club professional Tom Bummer finished 40th at 36-over 316. Both golfers took home $2,500.
2014 — Keith Popernack’s sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth brought home John Dotts with the eventual winning run in Carmichaels’ 7-6 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory at Belle Vernon. Trailing 6-5 after BV scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh, Billy Bowlen started the winning rally with a single. Bowlen went the distance for the win, striking out nine and walking three.
2014 — Carmichaels tied the game with two runs in the top of the fifth and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth for a 5-3 FCBL victory at Dunbar. Scott VanSickle hit a solo home run for Carmichaels. Joby Lapkowicz pitched the final 2.1 innings for the win. He allowed no runs or hits, striking out six and walking two. He also had a pair of singles.
2012 — Zach Jeney allowed just two hits, and Elite Oil Field Services made the most of its seven hits to scratch out a 3-0 Fayette County Baseball League road victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Jeney retired the first 13 batters before allowing Ryan Group’s Baltimore chop single in the fifth.
2006 — Wana B Heros swept a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader from California, 14-4 and 12-5. Justin Corso pitched six innings to win the first game, allowing eight hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Wana B Heros’ John Pochron hit a two-run home run and two singles. Craig Hriblan went 4-for-4, including a double, and Mark Shallenberger belted out four singles. Hriblan won the second game and had a three-run homer, double and single to finish 7-for-7 in the two games.
2003 — Carmichaels defeated Mario’s, 8-4, for a Fayette County Baseball League road victory. Eric Brooks allowed two runs on nine hits to earn the win. Justin Schrader earned the save. Ryan Encapera had a pair of singles for Mario’s. Duane Dupont belted a solo home run for Carmichaels.
2003 — Carmichaels held on for an 8-7 victory over visiting Masontown-Point Marion in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Jared Lapkowicz hit a two-run, game-tying home run in the third and Jeff Lapkowicz drove in the game-deciding runs with a two-run single in the seventh. Chris Buncic hit a solo home run and had an RBI double for Masontown-Point Marion, and teammate Ken Cerny added a two-run home run. Justin Corso earned the win.
July 3
2018 — Carmichaels scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 4-3 home victory over Jefferson-Morgan in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Zach Hillsman’s two-out triple tied the game and Hillsman raced home with the winning run on a wild pitch. Winning pitcher Logan Mayhle struck out four and walked two after entering the game in the fifth inning.
2017 — Carmichaels rallied from a five-run deficit in the first inning and handed visiting Uniontown its first Fayette American Legion Baseball League loss, 10-9. Collin Reynolds’ single tied the game at 9-9 in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Matthew Barrish’s sacrifice fly brought Yale Johnston home with the game-winning run. Logan Mayhle picked up the win in relief after allowing one run on four hits in five innings.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna shot 7-under 65 in the first round of the inaugural Tullymore Classic. The Waynesburg Central graduate was tied for second, one stroke off the lead.
2004 — Carmichaels returned home from Connellsville with an 11-1 victory in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Justin Corso pitched six scoreless innings and allowed only two batters to reach base with four strikeouts and no walks. Shayne Busti came on in relief for three innings and allowed just one run in the bottom of the ninth. Busti and Jamie Kowalczyk both finished with four hits.
2002 — Colby Giles and Shayne Busti hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning to lead Carmichaels to a 6-4 win at Masontown-Point Marion in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Carmichaels improved to 13-5, while Masontown slipped to 6-10.
July 4
2004 — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jack Wilson was named to the NL All-Star squad as a reserve after he was voted in by fellow NL players. Wilson led the league with 113 hits at the announcement.
July 5
2017 — Hunter Robinson threw a no-hitter and Carmichaels made the most of three hits for a 4-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Little Joey’s Pizza. Robinson (4-1) allowed only two baserunners on a walk and hit batter, while striking out 13.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna shot 4-under 68 in the final round of the Tullymore Classic, an inaugural event on the Symetra Tour, and the Waynesburg Central graduate finished tied for fifth with a three-round total of 13-under 203.
2004 — Justin Corso improved his record to 8-0 to lead Carmichaels to a 10-5 victory in the first game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader and Uniontown’s Bob Madison went to 7-0 with a 10-7 victory over Carmichaels in the nightcap.
2003 — All nine players in the lineup had at least one hit to carry Carmichaels to a 15-6 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory at California. The visitors pounded out 19 hits to improve to 14-3 heading into the final week of the regular season. Jared Lapkowicz (1-2) went five innings for the win, striking out three and walking four. He also hit a two-run home run. Shayne Busti had three doubles and a single to finish with three RBI for Carmichaels. Jamie Kowalczyk had two doubles and two singles, and drove in three runs. Matt Fanase also had three RBI with a double and three singles. Rob Galis led California with a double and two singles.
