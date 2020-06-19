June 8
2018 — Luke Robinson and Tyler Rush combined for 17 strikeouts and allowed just two hits to lead Waynesburg Legion to a 5-0 victory over Carmichaels at Wana B Park. Robinson had 12 strikeouts over four innings for the win and Rush added five over three to pick up the save. Robinson had two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Teammate Drew Miller had two RBI and Trevor Stephenson added two hits.
2013 — Southern Huntingdon scored six runs over the final three innings to rally for a 6-2 victory over Carmichaels in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals at Everett High School. The Lady Mikes closed with a 22-4 record. Regina Menhart had an RBI single for Carmichaels.
2004 — Carmichaels bounced back with a vengeance after falling into an early hole to defeat visiting New Salem Art, 13-5, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Matt Rechichar’s two-run double highlighted a three-run first for New Salem, but the Copperheads quickly responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Charlie Humes blasted a two-run triple near the 425-foot sign in left-center field to ignite the outburst. Winning pitcher Brian Hilbert allowed five runs on eight hits with three walks and six strikeouts in five innings.
2003 — Shayne Busti and Jeff Lapkowicz combined for nine runs batted in as Carmichaels blanked Waynesburg, 15-0, in Fayette American Legion play.
June 9
2016 — The West Greene softball team advanced to the PIAA Class A semifinals for the first time in program history with a 4-1 victory over Saegertown at Slippery Rock University. The win was the Lady Pioneers’ 22nd in a row to improve to 25-1 overall. West Greene advanced to play DuBois Central Catholic. Madison Renner (18-1) allowed one unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk. McKenna Lampe finished with three hits.
2015 — Youngstown State’s Emily Rohanna, a Waynesburg Central graduate, finished fifth with a two-round total of 16-over 160 in a college tournament played at the Island Hills Golf Club in Centreville, Mich.
2014 — Carmichaels remained undefeated with a 9-0 win at Mill Run in a Fayette County Baseball League game. The Copperheads improved to 3-0 and haven’t lost since the 2012 season. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader struck out six with no walks in five innings.
2013 — Three Carmichaels pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout to defeat Belmont Inn, 5-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Justin Schrader (1-0) tossed five scoreless innings, with the one hit being an infield single in the fourth. He had seven strikeouts and no walks. Teammate Tyler Delval pitched one inning and struck out two without allowing a walk. Joby Lapkowicz struck out the side for a perfect seventh.
2005 — South Park made the most of two Waynesburg Central errors for a 3-0 victory in the PIAA Class AA quarterfinals. The Lady Raider offense left 10 runners on base. Losing pitcher Autumn Minor allowed just three runners in the first seven innings.
2005 — Waynesburg scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning and held off Wana B Heroes for a 7-5 win in Fayette County Baseball League action. Brian Johnson was the winning pitcher after giving up one hit and no runs, with a strikeout and no walks, in the last three innings.
2005 — Charlie Humes hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, and Ron Nopwasky and Brent Baker each doubled twice as Carmichaels stayed perfect in Fayette County Baseball League action with a 16-2 win over Brownsville. Baker finished with four hits and Nopwasky had three. Justin Schrader struck out eight and gave up only one run on one hit in five innings for the win, while Ryan Encapera suffered the loss for Brownsville.
June 10
2009 — By a 6-0 vote with one member abstaining, the Carmichaels school board hired John Menhart as its head football coach for the 2009 season at a special board meeting. Menhart replaces Mike Bosnic, who left to coach at Washington.
2006 — Joe Leonard went 4-for-4 with 3 RBI and three Carmichaels pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Copperheads cruised past California, 12-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Rick Smykla drove in four runs with a single and a two-run homer for Carmichaels. Zach Solly allowed one run on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts in 4.2 innings to earn the win.
June 11
2019 — West Greene, the two-time defending state champions, fell to DuBois Central Catholic, 3-2, in the PIAA Class A softball semifinals.
June 12
2018 — Carmichaels scored in all but the top of the fourth inning for a 14-0 Fayette County Baseball League road victory at California. Hunter Robinson went six innings for the win, allowing one hit with 11 strikeouts and three walks. Nate Torbich closed out the game, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. The Copperheads’ Tyler Reyes just missed hitting for the cycle with a single, two doubles and a three-run home run, and four RBI.
2018 — West Greene scored four runs in the fifth inning to regain the lead and then the Lady Pioneers held on for a thrilling 7-4 victory over Monessen in the PIAA Class A semifinals for their third-straight state final. The Lady Pioneers (22-4) once again advanced to face Williams Valley in the state title game for the third consecutive time. The Lady Greyhounds’ Cara Wheeler hit a three-run home run for a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning. Jersey Wise hit a two-run home run to give West Greene a 6-3 lead in the fifth inning. Winning pitcher Jade Renner allowed four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Monessen’s Dana Vatakis allowed seven runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
2017 — The West Greene softball team scored nine runs on 11 hits and was helped by two DuBois Central Catholic errors for a 9-5 victory and a return trip to the PIAA Class A championship. The Lady Pioneers improved to 25-1 and advanced to play Williams Valley in the state title game. Kaitlyn Rizor was 4-for-4, including a double and three singles, with four RBI and a run scored. Madison Lampe belted a two-run home run and scored three runs.
2013 — Chuck Gasti’s two-run single in the top of the first was all the offense winning pitcher Brian Resnik needed as the Copperheads returned home with a 6-0 Fayette County Baseball League win over Dunbar. Resnik (3-0) went the distance, scattering four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
2006 — Mitchell Monas drove in three runs with three hits, including a pair of triples, as Carmichaels defeated visiting Colonial 3, 15-9, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Carmichaels scored four runs in the fifth inning to secure the win. Marcus Robinson and Donnie Hilenbrant both drove in two runs for Carmichaels.
2005 — Adam Dukate drilled a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning for Waynesburg, but it was all Carmichaels after that as the Copperheads rolled to an 11-4 FCBL victory. Carmichaels scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning.
2004 — Carmichaels advanced to the PIAA Class A baseball semifinals for the first time after scoring two runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Clarion-Limestone. Winning pitcher Jared Lapkowicz struck out 14 batters and walked only one batter. Twin brother Jeff Lapkowicz hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning, but Clarion-Limestone pulled ahead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jamie Kowalczyk singled in the tying run and later scored the winning run on a passed ball.
2004 — Carmichaels fended off Connellsville, 2-0, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Brent Baker drove in the first run with a bases loaded walk and Ron Nopwasky plated the second run on a fielder’s choice. Winning pitcher Brian Binder allowed two singles, struck out six and walked two.
June 13
2016 — West Greene rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the fifth inning with four runs for a 5-2 victory over previously unbeaten DuBois Central Catholic in the PIAA Class A softball semifinals at North Allegheny High School. The Lady Pioneers (26-1) advanced to play in the school’s first state title game in any sport against Williams Valley. Winning pitcher Madison Renner allowed six hits, struck out three and walked to to improve to 19-1.
2008 — Camp Hill’s Matthew Spiegel allowed just two hits in the Lions’ 2-0 victory over Carmichaels in the PIAA Class A baseball championship at Blair County Ballpark. Carmichaels (23-2) saw its 21-game winning streak snapped, and was shut out for just the third time in the past seven years. Ethan Virgili and Billy Musgrove singled off Spiegel, who struck out five and walked four. Carmichaels’ Chuck Gasti scattered six singles, struck out three and walked two in the loss. The Mikes played without junior left-hander Joby Lapkowicz after he chipped a bone in his right ankle against Serra Catholic in the semifinals, and underwent surgery to repair the injury.
2006 — Mark Riggin singled in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Bud Murphy’s a hard-earned 6-5 victory over visiting Waynesburg in a Fayette County Baseball League battle. Ryan Miscik earned the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief and started the winning rally with a single. Brian Sankovich belted a solo home run for Bud Murphy’s. Matt Imrich and A.J. Curtis each doubled and singled for Waynesburg.
2005 — Zack Cumberland had a pair of doubles and Mitchell Monas added another as Carmichaels held off Colonial 3, 12-9, in Fayette American Legion action. Corey Dillinger worked eight innings, striking out five in the win.
June 14
2018 — The West Greene softball team battled Williams Valley in the PIAA Class A championship for the third consecutive year and the Lady Pioneers won the state title for the second year in a row with an 11-7 victory at Penn State University’s Beard Field. McKenna Lampe hit for the cycle, scored three runs and drove in four, while Madison Lampe went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI. Winning pitcher Jade Renner went the distance, allowing seven runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
2016 — Tyler Delval scattered two hits and pounded out three of his own to lead Carmichaels to a 6-1 victory over Economy Electric in Fayette County Baseball League action. Delval struck out eight and walked one in the complete game victory. He also had a pair of doubles and a single.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna started her first round of the Decatur-Forsyth Classic on a Friday afternoon and completed it Sunday, and managed to get off a tee shot on her fourth hole of the second round before the siren rang out closing play for the tournament. Rohanna shot 2-under 70 in her only completed round, finishing tied for 16th place. The Waynesburg Central graduate was one of 17 golfers at 2-under for earnings of $1,225.
2007 — Brian Muransky drilled two home runs as Carmichaels upended Waynesburg, 14-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Teammate Chuck Gasti also hit a home run.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
