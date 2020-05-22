May 11
2019 — Rachel Rohanna was unable to duplicate her stellar second round, closing the IOA Invitational with a 3-over 75. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished in 30th place at 3-over 216 after opening the third round in ninth place.
2016 — Madison Renner’s home run to open the bottom of the ninth inning lifted West Greene to a 5-4 non-section win in nine innings against Bentworth in a game played at California University of Pa. West Greene improved to 19-1 to set a single-season wins total. Madison Lampe’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning tied the game. She also hit a two-run home run. Bailey Bennington (7-0) came on in relief to earn the win, striking out six without a walk.
2011 — The Carmichaels baseball team defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan, 4-0, for its eighth consecutive win and the final playoff berth in Section 1-A. Winning pitcher Jon Krall went the distance with 16 strikeouts and no walks.
2009 — Carmichaels rallied for a 4-2 victory over North Catholic in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs. Lynne Christopher drove in two runs and Shayleigh Busti went 3-for-3 for the Lady Mikes. Winning pitcher Kasey Osborne allowed four hits and struck out five.
2004 — The Waynesburg Central softball team clinched at least a share of the section title with a 1-0 win over Brownsville. Amber Conklin drove in the game’s only run. Autumn Minor allowed three hits, struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter in the win.
May 12
2017 — Rachel Rohanna had a bogey-free second round in the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Classic and her 5-under 67 shot her up the leaderboard into a tie for third place. The Waynesburg Central graduate had a two-round score of 6-under 138.
2015 — Jefferson-Morgan opened the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs with a 10-0 win over Western Beaver in six innings. The win was the eighth in a row for the third-seeded Lady Rockets.
2015 — Jacob Kinsell went the distance in Carmichaels’ 6-1 win over Sewickley Academy in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. Michael Blasinsky and Jacob Wamsley both had two RBI in the victory.
2014 — The Carmichaels baseball team made the most of five Springdale errors for a 10-2 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. The Mikes’ Ty Cole went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Joel Spishock was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Brandon Lawless drove in two runs.
2011 — Felicia Burns struck out 16 batters and walked only one as Mapletown downed Monessen, 7-2, in non-section play to wrap up the Lady Maples’ season. Burns scattered five hits in the win.
2009 — Carmichaels opened the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs with a 9-0 victory over Vincentian Academy at Mount Pleasant.
2006 — A pair of Waynesburg Central graduates made their mark in the Big Ten conference championship. Purdue senior Jocelyn Lindsay finished tied for 11th in the conference championship with a vault of 11-5¾ (3.50 meters). Former Waynesburg standout Helen Higgins, a junior at Penn State, finished eighth in the hammer throw with a best effort of 164-1 (50.02m).
2005 — The Mapletown baseball team secured a Section 1-A playoff berth with an 8-1 victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan. Jesse Boord went the distance for the win with four strikeouts.
May 13
2019 — Waynesburg Central’s appeal to overturn an entry error and reinstate senior Daniel Layton into the 110 high hurdles for the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships was denied by a 12-3 vote by the WPIAL Board of Control. Layton, the defending district champion in the race, was mistakenly entered in the 300 intermediate hurdles instead of the 110 high hurdles by Raiders coach, and Layton’s father, Rick Layton.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna hoped the momentum from the second round would carry into the third round and it did because the Waynesburg Central graduate shot 4-under 68 to move into a tie for second place at 10-under 206 in the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Classic.
2016 — Robert Rohanna moved up the Casa de Campo Dominican Republic Open leaderboard in the third round, finishing with a 1-under 71 to move into a tie for sixth place. The Waynesburg Central graduate had a three-round score of 5-under 211.
2015 — Erica Burns scattered four hits and broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run home run to lead Carmichaels to a 9-2 victory over Freeport in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs. Burns struck out seven and walked one. The Lady Mikes’ Caroline Cree added a two-run double.
2014 — Waynesburg Central broke open a close game by scoring seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings, then held on for an 11-6 win over Freeport in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA softball playoffs at Hempfield Area High School.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna finished second in the qualifier at Butler Country Club with a 36-hole total of 11-over 153 to earn a berth into the U.S. Women’s Open to be held at Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., on June 24-30.
2009 — Carmichaels built an early lead, lost the lead and then rallied for a 9-3 victory over Mt. Alvernia in the WPIAL Class A softball quarterfinals.
2008 — Waynesburg Central’s Nick Patton won gold in pole vault and javelin, and Jefferson-Morgan’s Hans Lubich (high jump) and Frazier’s Derek Miller (javelin) both won silver medals in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships at South Side Area High School.
2008 — Morgan Bland kept Waynesburg Central’s medal-winning run in the girls pole vault alive with her fourth-place finish at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Mount Pleasant’s Abbey Way successfully defended her title in the pole vault, and finished seventh in the long jump. The Lady Vikings’ Taylor Funk won silver in the 100 high hurdles and gold in the 300 intermediate hurdles.
2003 — Jefferson-Morgan’s Shanna Yourchik finished tied for second in the high jump, seventh in the 100 high hurdles, and eighth in the long jump and in the triple jump at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships at South Side Area High School. West Greene’s Emily Mathason tied Yourchik in the high jump, but was awarded the silver medal on fewer misses to become the school’s first athlete to qualify for the state meet. The Lady Raiders’ Helen Higgins won silver in the shot put.
May 14
2019 — Caitlin Dugan tossed a two-hitter and went 3-for-3 with two RBI to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a 15-1 victory over Rochester in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs.
2018 — Mapletown’s upset bid fell just short with the Lady Maples losing to Sewickley Academy, 13-12, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. Kaylee Patterson’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh brought Kamryn Lightcap home with the winning run.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna finished fourth in the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Classic with an 8-under 280.
2009 — The Carmichaels baseball team remained alive in defense of its WPIAL Class A championship with a 4-0 victory over Monaca. Joby Lapkowicz scattered two hits, struck out 12 and walked only one in the win.
2002 — Waynesburg Central’s Derek Mears won a pair of gold medals in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships on an overcast, rainy, windy day at South Side Area High School. Mears finished first in the discus and shot put. Teammate Nathan Freedman won gold in the pole vault to qualify for the PIAA meet for the fourth time.
2002 — Waynesburg Central’s Jocelyn Lindsay set a standard that could never be broken when she won her fourth gold medal in the pole vault in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Lindsay’s only vault of the day because of the horrible weather conditions cleared 10-3. Jefferson-Morgan’s Shanna Yourchik won silver in the high jump. Waynesburg’s Helen Higgins won gold in the shot put and silver in the discus.
May 15
2019 — Waynesburg Central’s appeal to the PIAA for the reinstatement of senior Daniel Layton was heard and approved for entry into the WPIAL Class AA Championships in the 110 high hurdles.
2018 — Waynesburg Central defeated Freedom, 7-3, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs. Winning pitcher Jordan Sibert drove in three runs to lead the Lady Raiders.
2012 — Kaitlyn Coles struck out nine in Jefferson-Morgan’s 1-0 victory over Elderton in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs. Kirsten Stoneking had two of the Lady Rockets’ three hits and had a key sacrifice bunt that advanced Reagan Rush into scoring position. Rush eventually scored the lone run of the game on a passed ball.
2008 — Waynesburg Central needed nine innings to secure a 2-1 victory over Kittanning in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA softball playoffs. Breanna Morris singled home Rachel Rohanna with the game-winning run. Winning pitcher Lauren Minor struck out 11 and walked one.
2007 — Waynesburg Central’s Keith Higginbotham (100) and Nick Patton (pole vault) earned berths into the state meet after placing at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships.
May 16
2019 -- Waynesburg Central's Taylor Shriver had a dominating performance in a gold medal-winning effort at the WPIAL Class AAA/AA Track & Field Championships at Slippery Rock University. Shriver won her gold medal in record-breaking style, besting Waynesburg's Marissa Kalsey's mark of 12-6 set in 2012.
2019 -- Waynesburg Central senior Daniel Layton overcame a well-publicized battle of appeals to WPIAL and the PIAA to defend his Class AA gold medal in the 110 high hurdles and then battled through a shoulder injury to win gold in the pole vault. Waynesburg's Scott Benco also took home gold in the javelin (173-7).
2016 -- Top-seeded West Greene breezed to a 15-0 victory in four innings over Greensburg Central Catholic in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs. Madison Renner allowed just two hits and struck out five as the Lady Pioneers won their 17th game in a row. She also had two home runs and drove in five runs. Bailey Bennington went 4-for-4 with three doubles in the win.
2014 -- Robert Rohanna had another steady round, shooting a 4-under 68 for a 6-way tie for fifth place to make the cut in the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s Dominican Republic Open at Teeth of the Dog at the Casa de Campo Resort in La Romana, Dominican Republic.
2013 -- Jefferson-Morgan's Nic Santoya (Class AA javelin) had a fourth-place finish at the WPIAL Class AAA/AA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2013 -- Defending champion Carmichaels opened the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs with a 10-0 victory over Riverview.
2011 -- Carmichaels edged Vincentian Academy, 7-6, in the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs. Vincentian Academy scored three runs and had the tying run on base in the seventh inning. Cameron Grimes struck out eight and walked three in the win, and also hit a two-run home run.
2011 -- The West Greene softball team rallied for a 6-4 victory over Riverview in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Winning pitcher Paige Moninger allowed six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
May 17
2019 — Rachel Rohanna tied for 15th place in the Symetra Classic with a three-day total of 216. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 3-under 69 in the final round.
2018 — Waynesburg Central’s Will Behm and Daniel Layton finished 1-2 in the pole vault at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2018 — Waynesburg Central freshman Taylor Shriver took silver in the Class AA pole vault at the WPIAL Individual Track & Field Championships. Waynesburg’s Madison Brooks was third in the Class AA shot put.
2014 — Waynesburg Central junior Sean Hilverding qualified for the state meet in the 3,200, finishing fourth in Class AA at the WPIAL Individual Track & Field Championships.
2012 — Waynesburg Central’s Marissa Kalsey broke the record set by former Lady Raider great Jocelyn Lindsay to win the gold medal in the pole vault. Fellow senior Peyton Hampson won gold in the 800 in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. West Greene’s Mikayla Sonneborn won silver in the 1,600 and teammate Rebecca Phillips was fourth.
2005 — Jefferson-Morgan’s Hans Lubich (high jump) won a silver medal at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Waynesburg Central’s Jake Raddish (high jump) and Jereme Yoders (discus) also qualified for the state meet.
2005 — West Greene senior Emily Mathason finished second in the high jump at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Mathason’s performance was on the heels of recovering from Hodgkin’s lymphoma after being diagnosed in June 2004. She also graduated as West Greene’s salutatorian.
2005 — The Mapletown baseball team fell to Rochester, 5-0, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. Ashley Menear’s one-out single in the second inning was Mapletown’s only hit.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.