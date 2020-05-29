May 18
2017 — Waynesburg Central senior Ben Bumgarner finished second in both the Class AA 3,200 and 1,600 at the WPIAL Class AAA/AA Individual Track & Field Championships. The Raiders’ Daniel Layton won silver in the Class AA 110 high hurdles and Will Behm took bronze in the Class AA pole vault. Uniontown’s John Guseman won bronze in the Class AAA javelin.
2017 — The Carmichaels softball team cruised to a 12-0 win in five innings over St. Joseph’s in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Kylie Sinn scattered three hits in the win.
2017 — The West Greene softball team routed Bishop Canevin, 17-0, in three innings in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Kaitlyn Rizor hit a two-run home run and drove in four runs for the Lady Pioneers. Winning pitcher Jade Renner scattered five hits and struck out four.
2015 — The Jefferson-Morgan softball team advanced to the WPIAL Class A semifinals with a 3-1 victory over Sewickley Academy. The game was emotional for the Lady Rockets with the passing of assistant coach Chris Dugan to cancer only four days before the quarterfinal game. Winning pitcher Madison Ludrosky scattered four hits, struck out 11 and didn’t walk a batter. She also had an RBI single.
2014 — Robert Rohanna played his way into his third top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica by shooting a 4-under 68 in the final round of the Dominican Republic Open for a four-day total of 7-under 281. Rohanna finished in a four-way tie for eighth place, earning $4,200. He moved into ninth place on the Order of Merit with $22,117.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna had a consistent, steady 18 holes of golf in the final round of the Friends of Mission Charity Classic at Asheville Country Club, finishing with a 1-over 73 for a three-day total of 5-over 221. Rohanna finished in a logjam in 42th place after starting the day tied for 44th.
2013 — The Waynesburg University baseball team made program history against McDaniel College when the Yellow Jackets defeated the Green Terror, 5-2, in the championship game of the ECAC South Tournament, for what was believed to be its first ECAC South baseball championship. California graduate Clay Roman was named the Most Outstanding Player.
2007 — Carmichaels defeated Rochester, 4-1, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. The Mikes only had two hits, but benefited from 10 walks in the win. Joby Lapkowicz held the Rams, who had three ejections, to just four hits, while striking out nine, walking two and hitting one batter.
2006 — The West Greene softball team secured its first playoff victory in the program’s history with a 4-2 win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. Rebecca Burns was 3-for-4 at the plate, including a two-RBI single. Buns also was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts to run her season total to 101.
2004 — West Greene’s Emily Mathason cleared 5-5 to win the gold medal in the high jump despite rainy conditions at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Randi Patton finished second in the pole vault to keep Waynesburg Central’s streak alive with at least one medal in each of the six years the event was offered to girls.
May 19
2014 — Brandon Lawless pitched a two-hitter and Carmichaels took advantage of seven errors for a 9-0 victory over Riverview in the WPIAL Class A baseball semifinals. The Mikes advanced to the final against California, who handed Carmichaels its only two losses in the regular season. Lawless struck out seven and walked two.
2011 — Waynesburg Central junior Marissa Kalsey had her gold medal string in the pole vault broken after winning silver in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. The Lady Raiders’ Peyton Hampson was third in the 800 and fourth in the 400. West Greene’s Mikayla Sonneborn was the silver medalist in the 800 and also qualified in the 1600.
2009 — Carmichaels scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Neshannock, 2-1, in the WPIAL Class A baseball semifinals. Winning pitcher Joby Lapkowicz allowed just one hit with 12 strikeouts. Seth Krall tied the game on Anthonie Farrar’s fielder’s choice and pinch-runner Trevor Robinson broke for the plate on a throwing error, sliding around the catcher’s tag for the game-winner.
2008 — Joby Lapkowicz hit a walk-off triple in the bottom of the ninth inning to carry Carmichaels to a 5-4 victory over Vincentian Academy in the WPIAL Class A baseball quarterfinals. He also started and went seven innings, allowing four runs on five hits with 13 strikeouts and four walks. Chuck Gasti earned the win, allowing no runs on no hits with two strikeouts and one walk in two innings of work.
2005 — Carmichaels used a seven-run fifth inning for a 7-1 victory over Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class A baseball quarterfinals. The Mikes advanced to the semifinals for the fourth straight year. Jared Lapkowicz scattered four hits, struck out 10 and walked four in the win.
2003 — Carmichaels, the No. 2 seed, held off a feisty Union squad to open the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs with a 9-6 victory. Colby Giles hit a lead-off home run for the Mikes and Jeff Lapkowicz added a three-run shot. Jared Lapkowicz secured the complete-game victory with eight strikeouts and four walks.
May 20
2019 — Caitlyn Dugan pitched Jefferson-Morgan into the WPIAL Class A semifinals with the Lady Rockets’ 3-1 win over fourth-seeded Sewickley Academy. Dugan allowed one unearned run on just one hit. She also had a pair of bunt singles, scored a run and drove in a run.
2019 — West Greene defeated Bishop Canevin, 5-2, in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Junior Jade Renner allowed two unearned runs in the complete-game victory with nine strikeouts, and went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kaitlyn Rizor went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored.
2016 — Robert Rohanna made the cut in the 58th Abierto Mexicano de Golf with a two-round total of 6-under 136. Rohanna was tied for 12th entering the third round after carding a 2-under 69 in the second round.
2015 — Jefferson-Morgan hit five home runs to defeat Frazier, 8-1, in the WPIAL Class A softball semifinals. The win was the Lady Rockets’ 10th in a row and earned their first trip to the WPIAL championship game. Camryn Dugan, who lost her father Chris to cancer the week before, hit a solo home run. Morgan Simkovic hit a two-run home run, Morgan Gamble blasted a two-run homer and a solo blast, and Madison Dupont hit a solo home run in the win.
2014 — Jefferson-Morgan pounded out 18 hits en route to a dominating 9-1 win over Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class A softball quarterfinals. The Lady Rockets sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning and scored four runs. The Lady Rockets’ Madison Ludrosky allowed five hits, walked five and struck out 13 in the complete-game victory, and went 5-for-5. Morgan Simkovic hit a home run and drove in four runs.
2013 — Waynesburg scored nine runs in the bottom of the second inning for a 16-1 victory over visiting Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Jordan Dicks went 2-for-5 with three RBI and Logan Bowman was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Tyler Morris went the distance, allowing just the one run in the top of the sixth inning on two hits. He struck out five and walked three.
2009 — Carmichaels football coach Mike Bosnic ended his seven-year run when he accepted the head coaching duties at Washington High School.
2005 — Nikki Coleman singled home Ashley Wilkinson with the game-winning run as Waynesburg Central edged Deer Lakes, 4-3, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA softball playoffs. The Lady Raiders rallied from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits. Brooke Roberts drove in three runs for Waynesburg. Winning pitcher Autumn Minor struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
2004 — Carmichaels needed three days to defeat Geibel Catholic, 6-1, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs after the game was originally suspended because of rain. Jared Lapkowicz and Karl Cole combined on a two-hitter for the Mikes, the defending WPIAL champions. Shayne Busti hit a home run and Donny Hewitt drove in two runs in the win.
2002 — Geibel Catholic had a rough start when the bus arrived an hour late, and the Gators were unable to recover in a 10-0 loss to Carmichaels in the opening round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. Jared Lapkowicz allowed only three hits in the win. Shayne Busti led the Mikes with a double, triple and two RBI.
May 21
2018 — The first five West Greene batters all scored in the top of the first inning, two scoring on Kaitlyn Rizor’s home run, as the Lady Pioneers advanced to the WPIAL Class A semifinals against Union with a 14-0 win over St. Joseph. McKenna Lampe finished with a home run and two singles. Winning pitcher Jade Renner allowed three hits and struck out seven.
2016 — Robert Rohanna shot 6-under 65 into fourth place at the 58th Abierto Mexicano de Golf. The Waynesburg Central graduate stood at 12-under 201 (67-69-65) through three rounds.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna opened the Symetra Classic with a 3-under 69 at the Raintree Country Club in Charlotte, N.C.
2015 — Westminster junior Marissa Kalsey earned her third outdoor All-America honor after placing second in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The Waynesburg Central graduate matched her personal-best height of 13-3¼ (4.05 meters) for the silver medal.
2012 — The Carmichaels softball team made the most of Shenango’s errors for an 11-4 victory in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. The Lady Mikes (21-1) avenged a loss to Shenango the previous year. Winning pitcher Cameron Grimes had a three-run single. Sarah Hathaway drove in two runs.
2011 — The Carmichaels baseball team scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 12-6 victory over Rochester in the WPIAL Class A playoffs. The Mikes’ Jordan Kennedy went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs. Teammate Nick Clarke was 3-for-4, including two doubles, and drove in three runs.
2008 — Carmichaels secured a berth into the WPIAL Class A championship with the Mikes’ 7-3 win over Serra Catholic. Chuck Gasti improved to 6-0 with the complete-game victory as the Mikes improved to 18-1. Cody Andrews belted a two-run home run and finished with three RBI for Carmichaels.
2003 — Carmichaels defeated California, 13-7, in the opening round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. Colby Giles and Shayne Busti both hit two-run home runs for the Mikes. The Trojans’ Bryan Dunn just missed hitting for the cycle with a two-run single, two-run home run and double, and drove in five runs.
May 22
2019 — The West Greene softball team rolled to a 15-0 victory in four innings over Jefferson-Morgan to advance to the WPIAL Class A semifinals for the fourth straight year. The Lady Pioneers’ Kaitlyn Rizor went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and home run, drove in four runs and scored four. Winning pitcher Jade Renner allowed only one hit with four strikeouts and no walks.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna fell a few shots shy of earning one of the two berths from the U.S. Women’s Open qualifier at Butler Country Club. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot even-par 71 in the first round of two, but slipped to 74 in the final 18 holes. Rohanna lost on the first playoff hole and settled for the second alternate.
2017 — Jefferson Morgan, the No. 4 seed, batted around in the first inning to score four runs and then hung on for a 7-6 victory over Sewickley Academy in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Jacob Broadwater had a two-run single and earned the save in relief of starter Gage Clark.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna finished strong in the second round of the Symetra Classic, playing her back nine in 3-under 33 to stand alone in fifth place at 6-under 138, just two strokes off the lead.
2014 — Westminster College sophomore Marissa Kalsey finished third in the women’s pole vault at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships for her second outdoor All-America honor. The Waynesburg Central graduate is also a two-time indoor All-America.
2014 — Robert Rohanna shot a 2-under par 70 in the opening round of the Lexus Panama Classic at Buenaventura Golf Club.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna had another steady round of golf in the opening round of the Symetra Classic at Raintree Country Club in Charlotte, N.C., with a 3-under 69.
2009 — Waynesburg Central’s Nick Patton tied for ninth in the Class AA pole vault at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. .
2009 — Waynesburg Central freshman Marissa Kalsey, who won the WPIAL gold medal a week earlier, tied for 15th in the Class AA competition at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2009 — Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna posted the low score of 1-under 71 at U.S. Open local qualifier at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort’s Mystic Rock course.
2006 — Carmichaels scored one run on a failed suicide squeeze, and found success four times with the squeeze bunt in the Mikes’ 8-6 victory over Sewickley Academy in the WPIAL Class A baseball first-round playoffs. Logan Phillips won in relief of starter Joby Lapkowicz, allowing just two hits in two innings to keep the Mikes close.
2006 — Waynesburg Central cruised the its WPIAL Class AA softball quarterfinal with a 13-2 win over Steel Valley. Alyson Johnson drove in three runs for the Lady Raiders.
2004 — Jared Lapkowicz and Karl Cole combined on on a two-hitter as Carmichaels advanced to the WPIAL Class A baseball quarterfinals with a 12-1 win over Brentwood in five innings. Jamie Bandish’s three-run home run invoked the Mercy Rule. Shayne Busti also belted a home run for the Mikes.
2003 — Justin Schrader allowed five hits and struck out 11 in Carmichaels’ 8-0 road win over Bud Murphy’s in Fayette County Baseball League action.
2002 — Carmichaels held off Rochester, 2-1, to advance to the WPIAL Class A baseball semifinals. The Mikes (15-2) advanced to play Neshannock. Jared Lapkowicz drove in both Carmichaels runs with a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the third inning. Colby Giles allowed six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts for the win.
May 23
2019 -- Rachel Rohanna shot 1-over 73 in the opening round of the inaugural Zimmer Biomet Championship hosted by Nancy Lopez.
2018 -- West Greene hit three long home runs and Jade Renner struck out eight, as the top-seeded Lady Pioneers advanced to their third straight WPIAL Class A softball final with an 8-2 win over Union. Madison Lampe hit a solo home run and three-run blast. Madison Renner hit a two-run home run. Jade Renner struck out eight and didn't walk a batter for the win.
2017 -- Hunter Robinson pitched a five-inning shutout and had two hits as host Carmichaels blasted Better Edge, 10-0, in the Fayette County Baseball League opener for both teams. Robinson struck out 11 and walked only one in tossing a two-hitter.
2016 -- West Greene defeated Union, 8-2, in the WPIAL Class A softball quarterfinals. Winning pitcher Madison Renner allowed two runs on three hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking three.
2013 -- Westminster College freshman Marissa Kalsey became the school’s first female two-time track & field All-America when she finished fifth in the pole vault at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships held at Wisconsin-LaCrosse. The Waynesburg Central graduate cleared 3.65 meters (12-3½) to secure a spot in the top eight and gain All-America status.
2012 -- Carmichaels' Lindsey Osborne cracked a two-run single to right field in the fifth inning to complete a 5-run comeback and Morgan Berardi chopped a single over the third baseman’s head in the ninth to drive in the winning run in a 6-5 victory over previously undefeated Sto-Rox in the WPIAL Class A softball semifinals. Cameron Grimes earned the win for the Lady Mikes (22-1).
2011 -- The Waynesburg Central baseball team ran its winning streak to 17 games with a 10-4 victory over Frazier in the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals. The Raiders' Rich Kalsey, Joe Monica and Steve McCaw combined for six hits, six RBI and five runs scored.
2003 -- Jefferson-Morgan senior Shanna Yourchik finished tied for fourth in the high jump and training partner Emily Mathason, a West Greene sophomore, was sixth at the PIAA Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2003 -- The Carmichaels baseball team advanced to the WPIAL Class A championship at PNC Park with a 9-0 victory over Avonworth. The Mikes (18-1) advanced to play Bishop Canevin in the title game. Jared Lapkowicz was the winning pitcher. Niko Buday led the way for the Mikes with a double, two singles and three RBI. Andy Mazur drove in a pair of runs.
May 24
2014 — Waynesburg Central junior Sean Hilverding ran a personal-best time at the PIAA Track & Field Championships. Hilverding finished fourth in the Class AA 3,200.
2013 — Waynesburg’s Colton Lippencott pitched a one-hitter in a 9-0 win at Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Lippencott had 11 strikeouts and five walks in earning the win. Teammate Willie Ziefel was 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and four runs scored.
2005 — The Waynesburg Central softball team upset Sto-Rox, 3-2, in the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals. Nikki Coleman drove in the winning run on a bases-loaded walk.
2005 — Carmichaels edged Union, 2-0, in the WPIAL Class A baseball semifinals. The Mikes (20-1) advanced to play Chartiers-Houston in the title game. Jared Lapkowicz scattered three hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. Phil Judy drove in Jamie Bandish for the first run of the game and Lapkowicz had the second RBI.
2004 — Waynesburg Central score all of its run in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Lady Raiders defeated Derry, 4-1, in the WPIAL Class AA softball playoffs.
2004 — Waynesburg scored five runs in both the third and fourth innings, and then capped the scoring with three more in the fifth to defeat Carmichaels, 13-3, in its first FCBL game of the season. Adam Dukate struck out six and walked four, and had the big blow at the plate with a three-run home run in the fourth inning to finish with four RBI.
2004 — The Carmichaels baseball team defeated Sto-Rox and Adam DiMichele, 10-0, to advance to the WPIAL Class A championship and defend its district title. Jared Lapkowicz allowed only three hits and struck out six in the win.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.