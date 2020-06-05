May 25
2019 — Waynesburg Central sophomore Taylor Shriver finished in a two-way tie for third place in the Class AA pole vault after she cleared 12 feet at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna played her way into the LPGA Volvik Championship in Ann Arbor, Michigan, by virtue of her finish in the Great Lakes Shootout. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 2-under 70 in the opening round and was tied in 40th place.
2014 — Robert Rohanna shot a 2-under par 70 in the fourth and final round of the Lexus Panama Classic to finish with a 2-under 70 and finish in a 5-way tie for 11th place at 9-under 288.
2011 — The Waynesburg Central baseball team scored all of its runs in the first three innings and then held on to win its WPIAL Class AA semifinal game against Laurel, 4-3, to advance to the championship game for the first time since 2000.
2007 — Carmichaels, the defending Fayette County Baseball League champions, got their first win of the year with a 7-5 win over Phil’s Tire. Darrell Kuntz led the Copperheads at the plate by going 3-4 with a double and two RBI. Starting pitcher Ron Nopwosky also provided some big pop at the plate, going 2-2 with three RBI.
2006 — Aaron Thompson ripped three singles as Carmichaels defeated host Colonial 3, 9-7, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game.
2002 — Waynesburg Central senior Derek Mears finished fifth in the Class AA discus at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
May 26
2019 — Rachel Rohanna finished ninth in the Zimmer Biomet Championship hosted by Nancy Lopez with a 5-under 283. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 4-under 68 in the final round to win $7,099.
2018 — Daniel Layton had quite a day for himself at the PIAA Track & Field Championships, ranging from a nearly-tragic fall in the hurdles to reaching new heights in the pole vault. The Waynesburg Central junior cleared 14-6 in the Class AA pole vault, a foot over his personal best, to win the bronze medal. Layton had a problem with the first hurdle in the Class AA 110 high hurdles final. But, he picked himself up and persevered to finish the race for eighth place in 19.61 seconds, four seconds after the seventh-place finisher.
2012 — Waynesburg Central’s Peyton Hampson took bronze at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Hampson placed third in the Class AA 800. West Greene senior Mikayla Sonneborn just missed the medal stand in the Class AA 800, finishing just .9 seconds out of eighth place with her time of 2:17.92.
2005 — Rick Shepas was announced as Waynesburg University’s new head coach, replacing the departed Jeff Hand.
May 27
2017 — Ben Bumgarner won the state gold medal in cross country in the fall of 2016, and the Waynesburg Central senior returned to the top step of the podium in the Class AA 3,200 with a near record-breaking performance. Bumgarner finished in a season-best 9:10.58, just off the state record meet mark of 9:04.09 set by Southmoreland’s Chris Dugan in 1997. Waynesburg’s Will Behm finished ninth in the Class AA pole vault with a personal-best vault of 13-6. He lost out on a medal on the tiebreaker on misses.
2011 — The Carmichaels Copperheads defeated Belmont Inn, 11-5, in FCBL action. Winning pitcher Tyler Schrader scattered three hits, walked four batters and struck out five.
2006 — Waynesburg Central’s Jake Raddish finished eighth in the Class AA high jump at the PIAA Championships.
2005 — The Waynesburg Central softball team advanced to the WPIAL Class AA championship with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic. Autumn Minor pitched a one-hitter and allowed one walk in the win. The Lady Centurions’ Lori Lantzy had a no-hitter through five innings until Emily Fontana’s single in the sixth inning drove home Megan Summersgill. The Lady Raiders upset top-seeded Sto-Rox in the quarterfinals.
2005 — West Greene’s Emily Mathason was seventh in the Class AA high jump at the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
May 28
2015 — Winning pitcher Bill Bowlen doubled and tripled to drive in four runs as Carmichaels beat Waynesburg, 15-0, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game shortened to five innings by the 15-run mercy rule. Joel Spishock was 3-for-3 and drove in three more runs for Carmichaels. Bowlen struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.
2012 — Waynesburg Central senior Emily Rohanna earned a berth into the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links championship. Rohanna grabbed the fourth and final spot from the qualifier at Penn State University’s Blue course with a 4-over 76. Older sister Rachel Rohanna finished with a 7-over 79.
2011 — Waynesburg Central’s Peyton Hampson was fifth in the 800 at the PIAA Class AA Track & Field Championships.
2008 — Joby Lapkowicz tossed a complete game, struck out 13 and helped his own cause with a key triple, as Carmichaels held off Rochester, 4-3, in the WPIAL Class A title game at Consol Energy Park. The championship was the Mikes’ third in six years, and it was also the third won by a pitcher named Lapkowicz. Joby’s older twin brothers — Jared and Jeff — played instrumental roles on Carmichaels’ two previous title-winning teams, with Jared on the mound and Jeff behind the plate when the Mikes topped Bishop Canevin in 2003 and Chartiers-Houston in 2005. Carmichaels’ lead-off hitter Chuck Gasti also had a big day, reaching base three times and scoring twice.
2004 — Waynesburg Central junior Randi Patton tied for third in the Class AA pole vault on the first day of the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships. West Greene’s Emily Mathason took home ninth place in the Class AA high jump with a height of 5-2.
May 29
2019 — The West Greene softball team won its fourth consecutive district title with an 11-0 victory in six innings over third-seeded Union in the WPIAL Class A championship. The Lady Pioneers were the fifth softball team to complete a four-peat. Winning pitcher Jade Renner went 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored a pair of runs. She scattered two hits with two strikeouts.
2013 — Carmichaels shut out host Mill Run, 2-0, in the Copperheads’ FCBL opener. Brian Resnik went all seven innings, striking out eight batters, walking two, and only surrendering four hits to pick up the victory for the Copperheads.
2007 — Joby Lapkowicz hurled the three-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Carmichaels downed host Charleroi, 7-4, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Lapkowicz also led Carmichaels at the plate with a triple and single.
2006 — Mitch Monas’ suicide squeeze keyed a six-run eighth inning that lifted host Carmichaels over Point Marion, 11-8, in Fayette County American Legion baseball action.
2002 — Carmichaels came from behind to nip Bentworth, 4-3, in nine innings in the WPIAL Class A consolation game and advance to the PIAA Class A baseball playoffs. The Bearcats tied the game with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Bentworth went ahead 3-2 on Casey Thompson’s RBI single in the top of the ninth inning. Colby Giles scored the tying run when he beat the throw to the plate and Aaron Bowlen then singled home Shayne Busti with the game-winner. The Mikes’ Jono Menhart had a home run, double, single and two RBI.
May 30
2019 — Rachel Rohanna had a tough opening nine holes in the U.S. Women’s Open and was unable to get rolling on her back nine at the Country Club of Charleston. Rohanna posted an 8-over 79 in the first round.
2011 — Brandon Kozich pitched seven innings and Carmichaels pounded out 13 hits for an 11-4 win over Colonial 3 for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory. Kozich struck out seven and walked four for his first victory of the season. Leading 3-2 through four innings, Carmichaels’ Jon Krall had the key hit of the game with a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning. Krall finished 2-for-5 with four RBI.
2002 — Carmichaels held off a late threat by host Mill Run to gain a 7-5 win in a Fayette County Baseball League game, the fourth win in a row for the still unbeaten Copperheads. Ryan Shetterly picked up the win and Derek Fritz earned the save after pitching out of a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the sixth inning. Dennis Show hit a home run for the Millers.
May 31
2019 — Rachel Rohanna turned her game around a little bit in the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open, shooting 3-over 74 at the Country Club of Charleston. The Waynesburg Central graduate missed the cut with a two-round total of 11-over 153.
2018 — The West Greene softball team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 5-4 victory over Monessen in the WPIAL Class A championship, the Lady Pioneers’ third straight. Winning pitcher Jade Renner’s two-run double tied the game and courtesy runner, Brianna Goodwin scored the game-winner on an infield error. Jade Renner had a team-high three hits and three RBI for the Lady Pioneers (19-4), and was the winning pitcher. She allowed nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Losing pitcher Dana Vatakis gave up eight hits with six strikeouts and four walks.
2005 — Jared Lapkowicz, a senior left-hander who rewrote the WPIAL record books, and Phil Judy, a freshman designated hitter, each came up with huge performances as Carmichaels won its second WPIAL Class A title in three years, defeating Chartiers-Houston, 2-0, at Falconi Field. Lapkowicz won the 37th game of his storied high school career with a one-hitter, striking out seven and walking three. Judy came up with one out in the fourth inning and down two strikes, fought off a curve ball from Buccaneers’ lefty Andy McIlvaine and slapped an opposite-field single to right field to bring home Lapkowicz with what turned out to be the game-winning run. The Mikes (21-1) ran their winning streak to 15 games, with its only loss this season coming early in Section 1-A play at California.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
