May 4
2018 — Waynesburg Central’s Will Behm cleared 15 feet to win the pole vault at the annual Baldwin Invitational.
2018 — Jade Renner threw a one-hitter and drove in four runs with three hits, including a double, as West Greene thumped host Avella, 17-0 in three innings, in a Section 2-A softball game. The Lady Pioneers pulled into a first-place tie with the win. West Greene’s McKenna Lampe hit an inside-the-park grand slam, and Madison Lampe contributed two hits and two RBI. Jade Renner struck out five of the 10 batters she faced with no walks.
2017 — Visiting West Greene edged Carmichaels, 4-3, to section its second-straight section softball title. The Lady Pioneers ran its section winning streak to 22 games. Madison Renner had the key hit for West Greene with a bases-clearing double in the top of the fifth inning that broke a 1-1 tie. Winning pitcher Jade Renner allowed three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
2012 — Waynesburg Central’s softball team clinched a spot in the Section 2-AA playoffs with a 9-2 win over visiting Brownsville. Winning pitcher Jordan Moore struck out seven in the victory. Ashleigh Brumley had a double and drove in two runs for the Lady Raiders.
2011 — Mapletown made the most of 13 walks in the Lady Maples’ 9-4 Section 2-A victory over Beth-Center. Felicia Burns was the winning pitcher, allowing sixth hits with six strikeouts and three walks. She also had half of Mapletown’s hits with a double and single.
2011 — West Greene’s Paige Moninger allowed only Liz Doman’s double in the Lady Pioneers’ 18-0 win at California. Moninger struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
2007 — Morgan Pratt homered and Laci Ludrosky laced a two-run triple and drove in three runs to lead visiting Carmichaels past West Greene, 7-3, in Section 2-A softball action. The Lady Mikes clinched the Section 2-A title with the win. Winning pitcher Cortney Newland scattered four hits, struck out four and walked three
2005 — Ashley Chory tossed a one-hitter and went 3-for-4 to lead the Mapletown softball team to a 9-2 win over Avella.
2005 — Phil Judy’s two-run double highlighted a three-run fourth inning, as Carmichaels clinched the Section 1-A title with a 3-1 win over visiting Frazier. Logan Phillips (4-0) earned the victory, scattering four hits over 6.2 innings. Jared Lapkowicz then struck out the Commodores’ Tony Battaglini to end the game.
May 5
2016 — The Waynesburg Central softball team strengthened its position for a Section 2-AA playoff berth with a 12-2 victory in five innings over visiting Washington. The Lady Raiders’ Tara Staley hit a two-run home run and drove in four runs.
2015 — Caroline Cree belted a home run and Erica Burns scattered four hits as Carmichaels closed Section 2-AA softball play with an 8-0 win at Waynesburg Central. The Lady Mikes win their ninth section title with a 13-1 record. Burns struck out 10 and walked two for her 13th win of the season. She also went 3-for-5 with three singles.
2014 — Erica Burns pitched no-hitter to lead Carmichaels to a 10-0 Section 2-A victory over visiting California in just five innings. Burns struck out eight in the win and legged out a triple.
2009 — The Carmichaels baseball team swept a Section 1-A doubleheader, defeating Mapletown, 12-1, and Jefferson-Morgan, 10-0. Chuck Gasti won the first game with seven strikeouts and no walks. Joby Lapkowicz was also sharp in the nightcap with one walk and 14 strikeouts, and added to the offense with a pair of triples.
2009 — Kasey Osborne scattered three hits in Carmichaels’ 12-1 Section 2-A win in five innings over visiting West Greene.
2008 — The Carmichaels softball team clinched the Section 2-A title with pair of convincing wins over Frazier, 11-1 and 19-4. Shayleigh Busti doubled and drove in three runs in the opening game. Winning pitcher Kasey Osborne struck out seven in the first game and came back with six strikeouts and two walks in the nightcap.
2006 — Erin Barbetta’s single with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning brought home Charity McCann with the winning run as the Lady Rockets clinched a Section 2-A playoff berth with a 6-5 win over West Greene.
May 6
2019 — Logan Mayhle pitched six strong innings and Zach Gamble knocked in three runs with a pair of doubles as Carmichaels clinched at least a share of the Section 1-AA baseball title with a 7-2 victory over host Bentworth. Mayhle allowed one unearned run on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Stush Ferek had two doubles and two RBI for Carmichaels, who ran its winning streak to 11 games.
2014 — Erica Burns tossed a two-hitter and had two hits as Carmichaels defeated Frazier, 6-1, in a Section 2-A softball game. Burns, who struck out nine and walked one, allowed only singles to Monica Joseph and Hannah Kline.
2013 — The Mapletown softball team won its first game of the season with an 11-9 non-section win over Geibel Catholic. The Lady Maples’ Cassie Barber had a triple and three RBI. Lauren Adams struck out seven and walked one for the win.
2011 — Paige Moninger struck out eight to reach 100 strikeouts for the season and 293 in her career in West Greene’s 4-3 win over visiting Mapletown in Section 2-A softball action. Moninger also scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Moninger’s double drove in Alyssa Raber and Megan Reeves to tie the game, and kept circling the bases when the ball was mishandled on the cutoff throw.
2011 — Carmichaels coach Dave Briggs won his 100th game and the Lady Mikes clinched their fifth-straight section title with a 7-2 win over Jefferson-Morgan. Lindsey Osborne’s bases-loaded double brought home Carmichaels’ last three runs. Cameron Grimes struck out four and allowed four hits.
2003 — Melissa Metcalf pitched a one-hitter as Carmichaels ran the table in Section 1-A with a 7-1 victory over visiting West Greene. Metcalf struck out 10 and walked three, and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning as the Lady Mikes improved to 15-1 overall. Sarah Pavel and Angie Lasko were both 3-for-4 for the Lady Mikes.
2002 — The Waynesburg Central softball team won its first section title since 1993 by defeating Brownsville, 5-4, and 17-0 in the completion of a suspended game.
May 7
2019 — West Greene had 11 hits and received nine walks, and each runner came around to score in the Pioneers’ 20-0 Section 2-A victory in three innings over visiting Mapletown. Corey Wise was the winning pitcher and tripled.
2018 — The Carmichaels baseball team secured the Section 1-AA title with an 18-0 victory at Burgettstown. The Mikes’ Gavin Pratt had a double, single, two RBI and three runs scored. Nate Broadwater had three RBI. Winning pitcher Matt Barrish allowed only one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.
2015 — The Carmichaels baseball team prepared for the WPIAL playoffs with a 5-3 non-section victory over McGuffey. Mike Blasinsky hit a two-run home run, Jacob Wamsley drove in pair of runs and Joel Spishock had an RBI single for the Mikes.
2014 — The Mapletown baseball team won its final non-section home game with a 12-2 win over visiting Hundred (W.Va.). Jon Dotts, Garett Kiger and Matt Hein each hit a double in the win.
2009 — Miranda Shipley drove in three runs and scattered four hits to lead Mapletown to a season-ending 5-0 Section 2-A victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan. The game was the completion of a game suspended after 3½ innings.
2007 — Carmichaels belted three home runs en route to a 15-1 Section 1-A victory at Jefferson-Morgan. Logan Phillips blasted two home runs, three-run shot and a two-run homer, and Tim Voithofer belted a three-run homer. The Rockets’ Josh Harshman lauched a solo home run. Winning pitcher Joby Lapkowicz scattered three hits and struck out 10.
May 8
2018 — The West Greene softball team earned a share of the Section 2-A crown with Monessen with a 9-0 victory at Jefferson-Morgan. Madison Renner and Lexie Mooney belted home runs for the Lady Pioneers. Starting pitcher Jade Renner struck out 11 and had no walks in five innings. Madison Renner pitched the final two innings, striking out three.
2016 — Rachel Rohanna tied for 45th place in the Yokohoma Tire LPGA Classic with a four-day total of 1-under 287. The Waynesburg Central graduate won $4,777.
2016 — Robert Rohanna’s long, arduous week of golf caught up with him as he slipped down the leaderboard at the Honduras Open into a tie for 53rd place with a final round score of 5-over 77. The Waynesburg Central graduated finished with a four-day total of 1-over 289.
2014 — Logan Bowman was one error away from throwing a perfect game, but he settled for a five-inning no-hitter in Jefferson-Morgan’s 13-0 win at Geibel Catholic. Bowman didn’t walk a batter and struck out the side in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings.
2014 — Ben Carlisle struck out 10, walked one and scattered three hits to lead West Greene to a season-closing 10-0 win over visiting Mapletown.
2014 — Carmichaels was seeded second in Class A and Jefferson-Morgan third when the 2014 WPIAL softball pairings were announced. Frazier (Class A), Frazier (Class A), Waynesburg Central (Class AA), and Uniontown (Class AAA) also earned berths into the softball playoffs.
2014 — Bailey Bennington allowed only Kenzie Francy’s first-inning single in West Greene’s 15-0 win in four innings over visiting Geibel Catholic. Bennington struck out nine and walked none, and just missed the hitting for the cycle with a single, double and triple. Bennington also drove in three runs and scored two. Teammate Autumn Widdup had three RBI. The Rabers, Madison and Alyssa, both had a double, single and two RBI.
2013 — The Jefferson-Morgan baseball team cruised to a 12-0 non-section win at Beth-Center to close the regular season.
2012 — Waynesburg Central’s Ryan Cole, Brittany Blair-Martin and Marissa Kalsey all qualified in the pole vault out of the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Southern Qualifier at South Side Beaver. Teammate Peyton Hampson won the 800 to advance to the WPIAL Championships as Waynesburg Central qualified 11 athletes in 13 events. Other qualifiers included West Greene’s Mikayla Sonneborn (1,600, 800) and Rebecca Phillips (1,600, 800).
2009 — Billy Musgrove pushed the winning run home with a suicide squeeze bunt in the top of the seventh inning in Carmichaels’ 3-2 non-section victory over California.
2007 — First-place Carmichaels cruised to a 20-3 win at West Greene. Joby Lapkowicz hit a solo home run and added a two-run shot for the Mikes. Ethan Virgili and Marcus Robinson also drove in three runs.
2006 — Carmichaels, the defending WPIAL Class A baseball champion, kept their playoffs hopes alive with a hard-fought, 12-8 Section 1-A victory at Jefferson-Morgan. Bob Virgili had two doubles, a single and four RBI for the Mikes, and teammate Joby Lapkowicz belted a solo home run.
2006 — The Mapletown and Frazier baseball teams combined for 25 hits in Mapletown’s 9-6 Section 1-A victory.
2006 — Courtney Orndorff threw a no-hitter and struck out five, and the Waynesburg Central softball team clinched a tie for the Section 2-AA title with a 14-1 win over visiting Brownsville.
2004 — Ruben Grim drove in three runs to lead Mapletown to a 14-1 non-section win over visiting Trinity (W.Va.). Winning pitcher Ben Corso tossed a two-hitter for his first win of the season, striking out three and walking one.
2002 — Jared Lapkowicz fired a three-hitter as Carmichaels (13-2) knocked off host West Mifflin, 5-0, in a non-section game. Jared Lapkowicz struck out six and walked three. Jeff Lapkowicz had an RBI double, and Aaron Bowlen, Jamie Kowalkczyk, Bryan Wilson and Niko Buday all had an RBI single.
2002 — Waynesburg Central senior Jocelyn Lindsay decided to continue her collegiate track & field career at Purdue University. Lindsay entered the 2002 WPIAL Class AA Championships as the three-time defending champion, and the only girls’ gold medalist in the history of the event.
May 9
2019 — West Greene (Class A) earned the top seed with the release of the WPIAL softball pairings. Jefferson-Morgan (A) and Carmichaels (AA) also secured playoff berths.
2017 — Dave Briggs won his 200th game in Carmichaels’ 13-3 Section 2-A win at Mapletown in the Lady Mikes’ season finale. Kylie Sinn scattered six hits, struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk. 2017 — The Jefferson-Morgan baseball team held on for an 11-10 victory over visiting Greensburg Central Catholic to give veteran coach John Curtis his 350th victory. The win also clinched at least a share of the Section 2-A title.
2016 — Bailey Bennington tossed a no-hitter as West Greene blanked visiting Avella, 12-0, in five innings in a Section 1-A softball game. The win was the Lady Pioneers’ 18th, tying the school record set in 1983. Bennington struck out 11, with the sixth of the game the 500th of her career. The only Avella batter to reach base was Kenzie Keefer on an error in the fourth inning. Kaitlyn Rizor, Madison Lampe and Madison Renner all finished with two RBI.
2013 — Bailey Bennington recorded the first 20 outs and Jordan Rush secured the last out in West Greene’s 4-0 combined no-hitter over visiting Geibel Catholic. Bennington struck out 14, including one strikeout against every Geibel batter.
2011 — The Jefferson-Morgan baseball team remained in the hunt for the playoffs with a 12-1 win over Mapletown. The Rockets’ Brandon Kozich went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and two singles, and finished with four RBI and four runs scored. Ty Bowman hit a home run and drove in four runs. Drew Davis struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter in the win.
2008 — Carmichaels received the No. 2 seed and a bye in Class A with the announcement of the WPIAL baseball playoff pairings. Jefferson-Morgan (Class A) also earned a spot in the district tournament.
2007 — Ethan Virgili went 4-for-4 for Carmichaels in the Mikes’ 14-4 win over Mapletown.
2005 — Jamie Bandish went 4-for-4, including a grand slam, and drove in seven runs as the Carmichaels baseball team cruised to a 17-2 win in Section 1-A play at Jefferson-Morgan. The Mikes’ Logan Phillips also hit a grand slam and Jeff Lapkowicz added a solo shot.
2002 — The California (Pa.) softball team opened the NCAA Division II Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament with a 10-0 win over PSAC West rival Indiana (Pa.), 10-0, in six innings. Amber Riegel had an all-around solid performance, scattering four hits on the mound and going 3-for-3, including a pair of home runs, with two RBI at the plate. Kristin Heslop hit a home run and had three RBI. Carmichaels grad Daysha Grimes went 2-for-3 with an RBI and former Lady Mike Abby McMinn scored a run and drove in a run.
May 10
2019 — Rachel Rohanna moved from 105th place into a tie for ninth place at the IOA Invitational after posting a 7-under 65 in the second round. The 65 was the lowest round total in the tournament after 36 holes.
2018 — West Greene (Class A) received a No. 1 seed with the release of the WPIAL softball playoff brackets. Carmichaels (A), Waynesburg (AAA) and Mapletown (A) also earned berths into the district softball tournament.
2017 — The Jefferson-Morgan baseball team returned home from Greensburg Central Catholic with a 10-8 victory to capture the Section 2-A title outright. The win was the fourth in three days for the Rockets and came on the heels of the news that the district’s superintendent, Donna Furnier, the evening before the game. “The toughest thing was the superintendent passed away last night,” said Jefferson-Morgan coach Curtis. “She was an athletic fan. She loved sports. She came to all the games. We had a meeting before the game and said to win it for her. There was no motivation needed. That was awesome.” Isaac Dean hit a three-run home run in the win, finishing with two hits and four RBI.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna sliced four strokes and 39 places after shooting a 2-under 70 in the second round of the Symetra Classic. The Waynesburg Central and Ohio State University graduate advanced to the final round of a Symetra Tour event for the second time in her young career, sitting in a tie for 23rd place at even-par 144 after two rounds.
2012 — Carmichaels was awarded the No. 3 seed in Class A with the release of the WPIAL softball playoff brackets. Jefferson-Morgan (A) and West Greene (A) also advanced to the district softball tournament.
2012 — Paige Moninger scattered four hits and struck out nine in West Greene’s 15-5 non-section softball win over Geibel Catholic. The Lady Pioneers’ Megan Reeves drove in five runs with two doubles and a single. Lauren Weaver and Madison Raber both drove in three runs.
2007 — West Greene (A), Jefferson-Morgan (A), Carmichaels (A) and Waynesburg Central (AAA) discovered their respective opening round games when the WPIAL softball playoff brackets were announced.
2006 — Joby Lapkowicz tossed a one-hitter and had a pair of doubles in Carmichaels’ 11-0 victory at Mapletown that secured a Section 1-A playoff berth. He also struck out eight Maples. The Mikes’ Chuck Gasti had a pair of singles, three RBI and scored two runs.
2006 — Mitch Monas belted a grand slam in Waynesburg Central’s 11-8 win over Brownsville in Section 2-AA baseball action. The Raiders’ J.D. Higgins drove in two runs.
2006 — The Connellsville baseball team avenged an earlier loss to Hempfield with a 12-6 win over the Spartans that clinched a playoff berth. Rob Egan was the winning pitcher. Andy Spargar went 4-of-5, and Tyler Onusko and Josh Coffman both had three hits.
2006 — The Laurel Highlands softball team defeated rival Uniontown, 9-3, in a non-section game.
2006 — The Geibel Catholic baseball team clinched a share of the Section 1-A title with an 11-4 win over visiting Frazier. The win was the Gators 11th in a row. Dean Lewandowski had a home run, double two RBI and scored three times in the win.
2006 — Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus announced Dana Zajicek was hired to coach the men’s basketball team. Zajicek replaces Shea Fleenor, who resigned after one season as coach of the Roaring Lions.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
