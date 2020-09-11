Sept. 6
2017 — Aaron Yorio earned medalist honors with a 1-over 34 as Waynesburg Central cruised past Jefferson-Morgan, 185-258, in a Section 8-AA boys golf match at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Trey Rohanna and Trevor Boris each carded a 36 for the unbeaten Raiders (6-0, 6-0). Kyle Clayton led the Rockets (1-5, 1-4) with a 45.
2016 — Frazier won the final two sets in the Section 2-A girls volleyball match for a 3-1 victory over visiting Carmichaels. Frazier’s Logan Hartman finished with a team-high 16 service points, while teammate Alex Muccioli had 13. Kathryn Barch led the Lady Commodores in digs with 23 and Khristyne Barch had 12 assists. The Lady Mikes’ Meighan Spishock had 11 service points and four kills.
2016 — The Waynesburg Central’s Gavin Benson scored 49 seconds into the match as the Raiders cruised to a 4-0 win in their Section 3-AA boys soccer opener against visiting Charleroi. Benson added a goal in the second half, and Blake Brewer scored two goals in the first half.
2016 — The Uniontown cross country team opened on a new home course at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus and Waynesburg Central’s Ben Bumgarner found his way around the new route without a hitch on a warm, sunny afternoon to finish first in 18:01. The Red Raiders placed six runners in the top 10 for a 22-35 non-section victory. Madison Bertovich was the first girl to finish the new course in a winning time of 23:50. Waynesburg Central did not have enough runners to score, so the Lady Raiders won, 15-50.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna lowered her score to 3-under on the front nine in the second round of the Prairie Band Casino & Resort Charity Classic, but lost two strokes on the back nine to make the cut a 1-under 143. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished with a 1-under 71 in the second round at the Firekeeper Golf Course in Mayette, Kansas, after shooting even-par in the opening round.
2014 — The Waynesburg defense scored a touchdown and shut down Muskingum for a 33-0 non-conference victory.
2013 — Mapletown fended off visiting Vincentian Academy for a 12-0 non-conference victory. The Maples’ defense was solid with three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and five sacks, and gave up less than 100 yards of total offense to the Royals. Mapletown’s Adam Hein ran for 101 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown. Derek Riggleman returned a punt for a 71-yard touchdown.
2013 — Carmichaels scored 24 points in the second quarter to pull away for a 30-22 win at Frazier. The Mikes’ Brandon Lawless completed 11-of-20 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, both going to Tyler Aeschbacher, who pulled in seven passes for 109 yards. The Commodores’ Charlie Manack threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw four interceptions.
2013 — Jefferson-Morgan won its first game of the season with a 54-0 victory over visiting Bentworth in a Tri-County South Conference game. Logan Bowman scored three of Jefferson-Morgan’s touchdowns, while teammates Rece Henneman and Trevor Kniha each scored two touchdowns.
2012 — Loren Dukate shot a 36 to lead Waynesburg Central (6-0, 7-1) to a 220-244 Division II, Section 8 win over Jefferson-Morgan at Greene County Country Club. Gillian Alexander paced the Rockets (4-5, 3-2) with a 38.
2012 — Jefferson-Morgan swept past visiting West Greene, 3-0, for a Section 5-A home victory. Emily Engle-Young led West Greene with nine assists and seven aces.
2011 — Jefferson-Morgan swept past Mapletown, 3-0, to open the Section 5-A schedule with a victory. Jefferson-Morgan won by the scores 25-18, 25-22, 25-22.
2006 — Matt Kokoska was medalist with 39 to lead Jefferson-Morgan (6-0) to a 209-258 non-section win over Washington.
2005 — Santino Marchitello and Matt Hoover each carded 1-over 36 to help Laurel Highlands remain unbeaten with an easy 186-233 victory in Division I, Section 2 action over Waynesburg Central at Duck Hollow Golf Club. The Mustangs’ Matt McCabe added a 37, followed by Bruce Burish (38) and Maria Battaglia (39). Waynesburg’s Zach Schloemer was the medalist with an even-par 35, followed by Rachel Rohanna’s 41.
2005 — James McGrath fired a 1-over 38 for medalist honors as Geibel Catholic (3-0) rolled to a 203-242 Division II, Section 8 victory over Carmichaels at Carmichaels Golf Club. Following McGrath for the Gators were Philip Lucostic (40), Zack Bell (41), Brandon Noonan (41) and Edward Spots (43). The Mikes were led by Dan Lasko’s 44.
2005 — Joel Kovach carded an even-par 36 on the front nine at Greene County Country Club in Mapletown’s 214-217 win over host Jefferson-Morgan in Division II, Section 8 action. Chad Kokoska fired the low round for the Rockets (3-2, 4-2) with 39.
2005 — Waynesburg Central won the fifth and deciding game, 15-12, to secure a 3-2 Section 4-AA victory over McGuffey. Meredith Winters had 34 assists, Jackie Fontana added 19 digs and Marissa Spencer finished with 11 kills for the Lady Raiders.
2002 — The Waynesburg Central football team improved to 2-0 with the 47-0 win over Steel Valley. Quarterback Cory Walsh rushed for 68 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, and had a 45-yard strike to Scott Cree. The Raiders’ Marcus Imrich ran for two touchdowns, and Eric Conklin had six carries for 51 yards.
2002 — Jefferson-Morgan’s only score came late in the game on a 1-yard run from junior Jim Basilone in a 47-8 loss to Brentwood.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
