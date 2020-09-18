Sept. 13
2019 — DaWayne Howell threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Antwon Tucker with 1:23 left in the game after Monessen recovered a late Jefferson-Morgan fumble, and the Greyhounds recovered another loose ball on the ensuing kickoff to seal a 28-21 victory in a Tri-County South Conference game. Howell completed 16-of-25 passes for 237 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Darius Stevenson pulled in six receptions for 128 yards and two scores. Jalen Brice connected on five of seven throws for 60 yards and two TDs before his injury. The Rockets’ Cole Jones completed 6-of-17 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Kniha had three receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown, and Jonathan Wolfe rushed for 146 yards on 26 attempts with one touchdown.
2019 — McGuffey continued its high-scoring ways offense against Carmichaels, riding quarterback Marshall Whipkey’s four-touchdown night — three passing, one rushing — to a 48-26 victory in the Interstate Conference.
2019 — Micah Kimbrough used his arm and legs to lead Hopewell past visiting Waynesburg Central, 31-7, in Tri-County West Conference action. Kimbrough had touchdown runs of 8, 89 and 94 yards, added an 18-yard scoring pass to Jamar Jeter, and ran 15 times for 258 yards. Jacob McGovern also topped 100 yards rushing for the Vikings (1-1, 1-3) with 104 on 12 attempts. Trevor Stephenson scored the lone touchdown for the Raiders in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 14-7 at the time. Stephenson gained 183 yards on the ground on 34 carries.
2019 — Ben Jackson ran for nearly 300 yards and scored five touchdowns as visiting West Greene returned home from Mapletown with a 41-6 Tri-County South Conference victory. Jackson had scoring runs of 34, 40, 41, 86 and 65 in the first half for the Pioneers. Jackson carried the ball nine times for 295 yards. The Maples’ lone points came on Chuck Lash’s 92-yard kickoff return with 2:26 left in the first half after Jackson’s fourth touchdown. It was the longest kickoff return in school history, breaking the previous record of 88 yards by Michael Rumble at Geibel Catholic in 2011.
2018 — The Carmichaels girls volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 victory in Section 2-A action against visiting West Greene. Micaela Ricco had a double-double for Carmichaels (4-0, 4-0) with 17 digs and 18 service points. Meighan Spishock had a strong defensive effort with 10 digs and five kills. Taylor Christopher had a nice all-around game with 16 assists, six kills and two blocks.
2018 — The Geibel Catholic girls volleyball team remained undefeated in Section 2-A action with a 3-0 victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan. Alexa Henckel finished with a game-high 24 digs, while Caelena Stevenson and Paige Bogozi both had 12 for Geibel. Bogozi also had nine kills. Shannon Watkins dished out 34 assists and had three aces. Lauren Tomasko and Hayley Riggin both had 11 kills, while Tomasko added three aces.
2016 — The Waynesburg Central boys took the first four spots to sweep a Section 3-AA triangular from Fort Cherry and West Greene. The Raiders defeated West Greene, 15-50, and Fort Cherry, 16-45. The Rangers beat West Greene, 15-50. Ben Bumgarner won in 19:11, a step or two ahead of teammates Cade Rush (19:12) and Calvin Rogers (19:13). Daniel Layton was fourth in 19:40 and Collin Thorne sixth (19:49) to secure the victories.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna lowered her score over each of the last two rounds, finishing the final day of the Prairie Band Casino & Resort Charity Classic at 1-under 71 to pull into a tie for 33rd place at 1-over 217. The Waynesburg Central graduate opened with a 2-over 74 and then came back with an even-par 72 in the second round. She earned $686 for her efforts, pushing her earnings for the season to $50,061 to remain in seventh place with four tournaments remaining.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.