July 20
2017 — Rachel Rohanna shot 6-over 77 in the first round of the Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I.
2016 — Carmichaels secured a hard-fought 6-4 victory over Economy Electric in the Fayette County Baseball League regular-season finale. The Copperheads (13-5) extended their winning streak to six games and head into the four-team playoffs as the top seed. Tyler Delval went the distance for the win, allowing four runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts and four walks.
2015 — Robert Rohanna finished with a 5-over 76 in the first round of the West Penn Open at Westmoreland Country Club and Kirby Manown scored 8-over 79.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna matched her opening round score of 1-over 73 in the second round and it was good enough to make the cut at the Northeast Delta Dental International at Beaver Meadow Golf Club in Concord, N.H. The Waynesburg Central graduate was tied for 44th at 2-over 146.
2011 — Blue Mountain (17-6) clinched the top seed for the Fayette County Baseball League playoffs with a 6-0 road win over Dunbar. Winning pitcher Addison Scherich allowed just four hits with nine strikeouts. Josh George had two hits and two RBI for the Copperheads.
2006 — J.W. Kayla’s two-run home run capped a six-run third inning for Waynesburg and Luke Becilla pitched six innings to lead the visitors to a 9-3 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Wana B Heros. Kayla finished with four RBI. Jono Menhart had a triple for Wana B Heros.
2005 — Waynesburg scored five runs in both the first and second innings to cruise to a 14-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Hopwood. A.J. Curtis led the way for Waynesburg with a double, single and three RBI. Jay Dias had a pair of singles and two RBI. Brian Johnson went the distance for the win, striking out five and walking two.
July 21
2017 — Rachel Rohanna had a better second round, but it was not enough to lift her above the cutline in the LPGA Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I in Sylvania, Ohio. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot a 1-over 72 in the second round to finish with a two-round total of 7-over 149. The projected cut was at 1-under.
2015 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna shot a 67 in the second round of the 111th West Penn Open at Westmoreland Country Club after changing putters. Rohanna was eight shots back of leader Mike Van Sickle, who has posted rounds of 67-68. Belle Vernon’s Kirby Manown III improved in the second round with a 1-under 70, but missed the cut with a two-round total of 7-over 149.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna had an ominous start in the final round of the Northeast Delta Dental International with a double bogey-6, but she turned her score around in the final nine holes to finish at 1-under 71 for a three-round total of 1-over 217. Rohanna finished in an 8-way tie for 38th position.
2009 — Blue Mountain defeated Watson & Sons, 2-0, in the Fayette County Baseball League regular-season finale for both teams. The Copperheads (13-9-2) finished the season by winning 10 of their last 13 games. Winning pitcher Perry Cunningham allowed no runs on 10 singles with eight strikeouts and no walks in 6.1 innings. Cy Mozingo got the final two outs for the save. Dan Novak drove in the game’s only run with a two-run, inside-the-park home run when the Watson & Sons outfielder thought the ball should’ve been a double.
2008 — Waynesburg Central senior Rachel Rohanna, the defending WPIAL and PIAA champion, shot 1-over 72 at The Hartford Club in the first round of the 60th U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship. Rohanna was in 10-way tie in 14th place entering the second round.
2008 — Matt Bianco drilled a solo home run in the fifth to pace Blue Mountain for a 19-1 FCBL win over Potter’s Clubhouse. Ten different hitters had at least one hit for Blue Mountain. Perry Cunningham struck out five in five innings for the win.
2006 — The Copperheads only mustered three hits off Dave Novotney, but Carmichaels coupled the few hits with six errors for a 4-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Potter’s Clubhouse in a game hampered by rain. Zach Solly (2-0) allowed only two hits, both by Nick Apicella, in the win. Dan Burkintas earned his second save.
2005 — Jamie Kowalczyk singled in Andy Mazur with the winning run in the top of the seventh and Wana B Heroes rallied from a 5-3 deficit to pull out a 6-5 FCBL win over Waynesburg.
2002 — Carmichaels fended off Connellsville, 13-11, to win its Fayette American Legion Baseball League semifinals series, 2-1. The teams combined for 35 hits. Connellsville stranded two runners in the bottom of the seventh. Jamie Kowalczyk led Carmichaels with a double and two singles, while Shayne Busti, Jono Menhart and Drew Denham all had three singles.
July 22
2017 — Rachel Rohanna shot 1-over 72 in the second round at the LPGA Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I in Sylvania, Ohio. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished with a two-round total of 7-over 149.
2015 — Westminster College’s Marissa Kalsey, a Waynesburg Central graduate, was named to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Team. Kalsey finished second in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships to earn her third outdoor All-America honors. She is also a three-time indoor All-America in the pole vault.
2015 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna shot a 2-over 73 in the final round of the 111th West Penn Open to finish in a tie for 16th place. He shot 76 and 67 in the first two rounds.
2009 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna shot an opening-round 4-under 66 and was tied for fifth at the Porter Cup at the Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Country Club.
2008 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna returned to the U.S. Amateur Championship after he secured a berth by winning the qualifier held at Penn State University’s Blue Course. Rohanna, who golfed for the Nittany Lions, opened with a 1-under 71 and finished the afternoon round with a 3-under 69 for a two-round total of 140 at the Par 71, 6,686-yard course. Rohanna qualified for the 2007 championship hosted by Olympic Club in San Francisco, just missing a spot in the match play round of 64. He finished at 8-over with the cut at 7-over. Connellsville graduate and Saint Vincent College golfer Jonathan Luczka carded a 13-over 157 (79-78) to finish in a tie for 38th place.
2008 — Rachel Rohanna hoped to be around top 20 when the second round of stroke play at the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship closed. The Waynesburg Central senior was right on target, finishing 22nd with a 3-over-par 145 to earn a spot into the Round of 64 match play. Rohanna played the No. 43-seeded Julie Yang, of Phoenix, Ariz.
2008 — Blue Mountain (23-4-1) used a six-run sixth inning to pull away from Bud Murphy’s for an 8-2 Fayette County Baseball League road victory. Brad Baker had the key hit for the Copperheads with a three-run home run. Brian Sankovich hit a solo home run for Bud’s.
2007 — Carmichaels swept a FCBL doubleheader at Bud Murphy’s, 6-3 and 3-2. Jeff Thompson had a two-run home run and RBI single in the opener as winning pitcher Eric Holt (3-0) allowed two runs in 5.1 innings. The Copperheads’ Chuck Gasti’s single tied the nightcap, 2-2, and Brad Baker’s double brought Gasti home with the game-winner. Dan Burkintas picked up the save in the first game, and was the winning pitcher in the second game after allowing two runs on five hits in the complete-game effort.
2005 — Zach Jeney tossed a two-hit shutout to lead Carmichaels to a 14-0 win at Hopwood in Fayette County Baseball League action. Jeney struck out eight and walked only one. Bump Johnson drove in four runs and scored three and Duane Dupont hit a solo home run.
2004 — George Taylor went the distance in his first start of the season, leading Carmichaels to a 6-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mill Run. Chris Buncic paced the Copperheads with a three-run inside-the-park home run. Taylor also had an RBI single.
2003 — Justin Corso pitched six strong innings of six-hit ball as Carmichaels defeated host Connellsville, 10-4, in the opening game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series. Corso allowed four runs on six hits in the win. Jared Lapkowicz and Jamie Kowalczyk both had two hits for Carmichaels. Bubba Fox had three of Connellsville’s hits.
2002 — Drew Denham threw eight shutout innings as Carmichaels opened the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series with a 9-3 win at Colonial 3. Denham struck out 13 and walked four. Carmichaels’ Jeff Lapkowicz and Colby Giles were a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Chad Rice led Colonial 3 with a double and two singles.
July 23
2018 — Carmichaels pounded out 12 hits, including six doubles, in a 10-3 victory over visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 semifinal series. Nate Torbich came on in relief in the fourth inning and pitched two innings for the win. Joby Lapkowicz pitched the final two innings for the save, allowing only one hit with three strikeouts. John Przybyblinski finished with three hits, including a run-scoring single for the Copperheads.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna was 1-under through the first six holes in the first round of the Fuccillo Kia Championship at Capital Hills, but played the final 12 holes in 4-over to finish the first day at 3-over 74. The Waynesburg Central graduate was tied for 88th place heading into second round with the low 70 scores (and ties) advancing to the third and final round.
2014 — Tyler Delval, Chuck Gasti and Aaron Hill combined for a one-hitter, six walks and 12 strikeouts for Carmichaels, as the Copperheads continued their winning ways in the Fayette County Baseball League with an 8-0 win over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. The Copperheads (22-0) are two games away from completing back-to-back, undefeated seasons. Delval, Gasti and Hill all pitched two innings apiece in before the game was called in the middle of the sixth inning due to darkness and impending rain coming into the area.
2008 — Waynesburg’s Rachel Rohanna experienced the ups and downs of match play golf during her match in the round of 64 at the 60th U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship. Rohanna found herself 4-up after six holes and again as late as the 11th hole against Julie Yang of Phoenix, Ariz., on The Hartford Golf Course in Hartford, Conn. Yang rallied to square up the match by winning the 17th hole, but darkness set in and play was halted with the players on the 18th hole.
2008 — The Pennsylvania High School Baseball Coaches Association selected Carmichaels junior Joby Lapkowicz to its Small School (AA-A) All-State team.
2006 — Zach Solly ripped a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning and Dan Burkintas held Bud Murphy’s to just one hit as Carmichaels (19-6) picked up a 3-0 win in Fayette County Baseball League action. Joe Leonard accounted for Carmichaels’ first score as his sacrifice fly drove in Chris Buncic in the top of the first inning. Burkintas (3-0) went the distance, striking out three and walking one. Alex Lefcakis singled with one out in the seventh inning for Bud Murphy’s lone hit.
July 24
2016 — Carmichaels rallied for two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull off a 3-2 victory over Economy Electric to take a 1-0 series lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 semifinals. The Copperheads’ Caleb Dempsey tied the game at 2-2 with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Eric Holt’s sacrifice fly brought home the winning run. Winning pitcher Michael Stout scattered three hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna shot 3-over 74 in the first round of the Fuccillo Kia Championship at Capital Hills. The Waynesburg Central graduate was tied for 88th place heading into the second round with the low 70 scores (and ties) advancing to third and final round.
2014 — Trailing by a run in the bottom of the sixth, Carmichaels rallied back with two runs and extended its winning streak to 46 games in the Fayette County Baseball League with a 2-1 victory over Mill Run. Kris Firestone drove in Mill Run’s run. Joby Lapkowicz and Clay Roman drove in Carmichaels’ runs. Lapkowicz struck out the side in the seventh inning to preserve the win. John Malone went 5.1 innings with three strikeouts and three walks in the loss for the Mill Run.
2013 — Carmichaels scored four runs in the top of the first inning without the benefit of a hit, and the pitching combination of Brian Resnik and George Taylor made the lead stand for an 11-4 FCBL victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. The Copperheads remained unbeaten, improving to 21-0 with three games remaining. Mitch’s Bail Bonds went to 15-5-1. Andy Schleihauf hit a solo home run for the Copperheads. Resnik (6-0) allowed four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Taylor gave up two hits with two strikeouts and one walk. The Copperheads’ Chuck Gasti had an RBI double and a single.
2008 — Rachel Rohanna lost a playoff on the fourth hole to Julie Yang, a 13-year-old from Phoenix, Ariz., in a Round of 64 match in the 60th U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship. The match was suspended the night before because of darkness with the match all square on the 17th hole. Rohanna had opportunities to put the match away in the playoff holes, but just couldn’t make a putt. Rohanna was looking forward to successfully defending her WPIAL and PIAA titles and playing with her sister Emily, a freshman, in the fall.
2006 — Charlie Humes’ walk-off, two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning capped a three-run rally to give Carmichaels a come-from-behind, 5-4 victory over Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Ron Nopwasky (7-2) went the distance for the win, striking out eight and walking two. Humes went 4-for-4 with four RBI. Jeff Kooser and Bob Fulton both had two hits for Mill Run.
2003 — Carmichaels began a busy stretch of five Fayette County Baseball League games in four days with a 6-2 come-from-behind road victory at Redstone. Jim Cales and Skooter Roebuck had run-scoring singles to spot Redstone to a 2-0 lead. Redstone’s Ed Sumego had a no-hitter through five innings, but Carmichaels finally broke through in the top of the seventh inning on Ron Nopwasky[s RBI single and Eric Holt’s two-run home run. Roebuck and Ken Musko had two singles each for Redstone.
2002 — Carmichaels found a way to defeat Jared Slusser and Colonial 3 to take a 2-0 lead in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series with a 7-1 victory. Slusser suffered his first loss of the season after entering the game with a 15-0 record. He went the distance with seven strikeouts and no walks, but allowed a three-run home run and a two-run shot to Jono Menhart. Winning pitcher Andy Mazur went the distance, allowing six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
July 25
2017 — Hunter Robinson fired a four-hitter and host Carmichaels got a solo home run from Chuck Gasti and a three-run blast from Joe Havrilak in an 8-1 win over Little Joey’s Pizza to open their FCBL best-of-three semifinal series. Robinson struck out six and walked three in going the distance.
July 26
2013 — Rachel Rohanna finished with a 2-under 69 in the first round of the Credit Union Classic at Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse, N.Y. Rohanna was in a five-way tie for ninth after the first round.
2007 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna continued his strong summer of golf with a berth into the U.S. Amateur Championship on his fourth attempt by virtue of his second-place finish in the sectional qualifier hosted by Sinking Valley Country Club in Altoona. The Penn State University senior shot a 2-under 68 in the morning session and a 3-under 67 in the afternoon for a two-round total of 5-under 135.
2006 — Wana B Heros scored in every inning but one on its way to a 15-5 FCBL victory over visiting Redd Dawgs. Andy Mazur homered, Shane Tonkavitch went 3-for-3, Jamie Kowalczyk tripled and singled twice, and Justin Corso also had three hits, including a double, for Wana B Heros. Winning pitcher Zack Rhoades allowed two runs on six hits in four innings.
2005 — Duane Dupont’s three-run homer capped a four-run fifth inning to propel Carmichaels past Mill Run, 8-3, and clinch the top spot in the FCBL playoffs. Ron Nopwasky had three hits and Gene Franks contributed a pair of two-out, run-scoring singles as Carmichaels improved to 23-4. Brian Binder (3-1) surrendered three runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings. George Taylor recorded the final four outs, giving up one walk with a pair of strikeouts. Brandon Bryner had three hits, including a home run, for Mill Run.
